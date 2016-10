10.000 Fotos gegen Homophobie

This beautiful queen lives in West Virginia. As the Democratic and Republican conventions open and close, we are thinking about allllll the States, and all the countries, where it is a daily struggle to stay alive, and to keep your soul alive, in the face of hatred. This is for all the fighters. #WEAREYOU

A photo posted by Self evident Truths (@selfevidentproject) on Jul 26, 2016 at 9:40am PDT