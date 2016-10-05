Woooooooof!!!!!!!!

#smart #sexy #schwul

Seit ein paar Monaten ist Zach Miko das erste männliche Plus-Size Supermodel

Über zwei Meter groß, 127 Kilo schwer und Jeansgröße 40. Das Resultat? Im Januar 2016 bekam Zach Miko einen Vertrag mit IMG-Models und wurde das erste männliche Plus Size-Supermodel. Warum sieht man ja: Es ist echt viel von ihm da und alles davon ist einfach nur lecker! Wie der gelernte Comedien seine unerwartete Model-Karriere selber findet: „Ich hätte nie gedacht, dass es dazu kommen würde. Das Leben ist schon merkwürdig. Aber auch komplett großartig.” Wenn Zach nicht das größte Bären-Idol dieses Planeten wird, ist etwas ordentlich schief gelaufen.

Lookin at the weekend like... Photo by the legendary @franklouisphoto Wardrobe by the unparalleled @tizianozorzan Hair by the phenomenal @hdbywhitney catchphrase by the man, the muse @dexrated #img #menswear #fashion #weekend #beard #model #bodypositivity #effyourbeautystandards

Super pumped for these test shots I did with @lesmijotes hair and makeup by @alyssalorrainemua. #brawn #test #unedited #unretouched

Awesome interview with @guardianfashion. So blessed to lead this life. Repost from @guardianfashion using @RepostRegramApp - Plus-size model @zachmiko: 'Men want to see normal-looking guys modelling their clothes' As the first plus-size male model to sign for a major agency, he explains how fashion needs to rethink its attitude to size ? and why the term ?? indicates strength and power. Read the interview with Zach now at theguardian.com/fashion Photograph: Leonardo Corredor #menswear #malemodel #zachmiko #brawn #img #bodypositivity

Awesome interview with @guardianfashion. So blessed to lead this life.
@whitneywaythore is a straight up #NoBS warrior! Glad to be in the same fight! #bodypositivity

They let me use a prop #bigandtall #zachlander

And quickly brought back down to earth by the best friends in the world lol

For all my big guys who need stylish clothes that actually fit please check out the incredible @badrhinouk . They service guys from M-8XL! With Tall sizes and footwear. I am so lucky to be working with them and cannot wait see what's next! #BadRhino #brawn #bodypositivity #everyoneisbeautiful #goposh www.badrhino.com

One of the most amazing fans in the world turned me into a paper doll!

Ihr wollt noch mehr Kerle, die so schön sind wie Zach? Einfach hier klicken!

 

TYRA BANKS. Guys. It's @tyrabanks. She likes me! Years of watching #ANTM with my mom and sister have all just exploded in one big ball of overwhelming joy. What an icon. What an inspiration. It's a brand new day! #tyrabanks #brawn #img #dreamscometrue #bodypositivity

#bodypositivity changed my life. Every person, every size, and every shape is beautiful. #bigandtall #brawn #noBS #effyourbeautystandards

Fan Art! Amazing cartoon portrait by @kemslife86. If @adultswim ever offers me a show you are the first person I'm calling! Thank you so much. If anyone else has fan art I would love to@see@it! It might be my favorite thing ever! #brawn #cartoon #portrait #malemodel #fanart #bodypositive #artist

Polo strolling in Manchester #brawn #manchester #uk #badrhino #polo #modellife outfit @badrhinouk, pic by @kevinpeschke, art direction by @paulpickers ======> @badrhinouk:Still a good chunk of the summer sun left ?? @zachmiko keeping it casual in our red polo???? now ?.44 in our sale #summersun #menswear #badrhino #mensstyle #mensfashion #red #polo #brawn

#tbt to when I almost decided never to leave the south. #brawn #blackknight #kingarthur #tourlife #southernliving #cowboy #brawnsquad #howfarwevecome

Had one hell of a time shooting with @kiehlsnyc today. This is the face of terror when they told me I had to fight the @mrlennoxlewis ... #brawn #malemodel #lennoxlewis #undisputedchamp #kiehls #mensgrooming

Here comes #sweaterweather. #brawn #mensfashion #malemodel #fall #autumn

Something a little holly jolly showed up on a certain big and tall section

Hey you guys in the U.K! Check out my exclusive interview with @thetimesmagazine about signing with @imgmodels in tomorrow's magazine! #brawn #IMG #bodypositivity #international #uk #thetimesmagazine #midel #fashion

