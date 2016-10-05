Woooooooof!!!!!!!!

Seit ein paar Monaten ist Zach Miko das erste männliche Plus-Size Supermodel

Über zwei Meter groß, 127 Kilo schwer und Jeansgröße 40. Das Resultat? Im Januar 2016 bekam Zach Miko einen Vertrag mit IMG-Models und wurde das erste männliche Plus Size-Supermodel. Warum sieht man ja: Es ist echt viel von ihm da und alles davon ist einfach nur lecker! Wie der gelernte Comedien seine unerwartete Model-Karriere selber findet: „Ich hätte nie gedacht, dass es dazu kommen würde. Das Leben ist schon merkwürdig. Aber auch komplett großartig.” Wenn Zach nicht das größte Bären-Idol dieses Planeten wird, ist etwas ordentlich schief gelaufen.

Autor Paul Schulz Der Journalist und Filmfreak (Jg. 1973) war fünf Jahre stellvertretender und kommissarischer Chefredakteur der MÄNNER, liebt es über alles zu schreiben, worüber Amerikaner nicht beim Abendessen reden (Politik, soziale Gerechtigkeit und Sex) und hat mit Christian Lütjens das Buch „Positive Pictures“ herausgebracht.Paul.Schulz@brunogmuender.com