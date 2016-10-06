Familienalbum Robbie Rogers Sohn lacht gern darüber, wie Papa Fußball spielt am 6. Oktober 2016 um 11:20 Uhr
Der offen schwule Fußballstar Robbie Rogers und sein Mann, der Fernsehproduzent Greg Berlanti,
haben im Februar ihren ersten Sohn bekommen. (MÄNNER-Archiv) Caleb liebt seine Väter und amüsiert sich besonders, wenn Papa Robbie einen Ball durch die Gegend kickt. Etwas niedlicheres, als das Video das Rogers davon auf seinem Instagram-Profil gepostet hat, werdet Ihr heute nicht sehen, versprochen. und auch der Rest von Robbies Familienalbum ist einfach nur wunderschön.
Happy Birthday (Greece time) Gregster!! I know it’s repetitive but love you so much! ?? @gberlanti wish I was there to celebrate. X
Godfather duties… #Lilybean
Baby chunk stare down. @cocohanold #BabyPenny
Double trouble #twinners @cocohanold @hanoldproperties
Hanging with my littles. #Thanksgivingprep
Merry Christmas to everyone! Sending out all my love. Hope you all have the most beautiful Christmas and New Years.
xRR
Welcoming Caleb Gene Berlanti into this world with love and peace. 2/18/2016 the most handsome pure little guy I’ve set my eyes on. ??
Happy Easter!!! This is cute little Eve the second youngest chickie in the family. ????
You know just two guys watching their favorite team play. ??
Happy Birthday @gberlanti. You inspire me always. Walking towards you through the tunnel at the end of every game will always be my greatest joy. ?? RR
Happy Father’s Day!!! The greatest gift #Family ?? @gberlanti
Happy 4th!!! Caleb’s warming up before the game. #LAGalaxy
Friday’s ??
With the support of leaders like the Clintons & @Potus I am so grateful I live in a world where I experience the rights, the freedom, and the joy of parenthood like so many others. #heswithher
Winding down after a long long day.
Lazy chill day in the pool.
Little coffee with Rebecca and Master Caleb on a much needed off day ????
??
