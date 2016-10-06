Familienalbum

Robbie Rogers Sohn lacht gern darüber, wie Papa Fußball spielt

Der offen schwule Fußballstar Robbie Rogers und sein Mann, der Fernsehproduzent Greg Berlanti, haben im Februar ihren ersten Sohn bekommen. (MÄNNER-Archiv) Caleb liebt seine Väter und amüsiert sich besonders, wenn Papa Robbie einen Ball durch die Gegend kickt. Etwas niedlicheres, als das Video das Rogers davon auf seinem Instagram-Profil gepostet hat, werdet Ihr heute nicht sehen, versprochen. und auch der Rest von Robbies Familienalbum ist einfach nur wunderschön.

