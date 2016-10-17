#smart #sexy #schwul

1054619330815631619_22725423

Der Verbündete

Danell J Leyva war schon während Olympia der hübscheste Teil von Team USA

Danell J Leyva fiel während der Olympischen Spiele in Rio durch eine Übung auf, die auch gut ein Striptease hätte sein können. (MÄNNER-Archiv) Das er noch viel mehr kann und ein famoser und engagierter Verbündeter der LGBTI-Community ist, beweißt sein Instagram-Account.

This is basically what I did....... All day -__-

#PicStitch

New #Spidey hoodie just came in the mail!! #SuperHeroSwag

Photo cred goes to @ari_barr88 #UnderWaterFun

I thought this was pretty cool

#EricGarner #BlackLivesMatter

Push yourself past your breaking point.... And then keep pushing

Eyyyyyy #fresh #linedupnice

A really good friend of mine convinced me to post this picture #selfieculture

Didn't have the best performance on my rhythmic gymnastics debut but I'm still grateful for the experience... Watch the full routine on my facebook

Had a great time listening to @jlo talk and see her passion for her cause to help women and girls around the world #givingtuesday #unfoundation

#selfiesaturday

#squad #meanmuggin

With my Brazilian brother... It's been 15 years since our first competition together here in Brazil #MeuIrmã

Last day in Rio...What an amazing time...Such beautiful people, in every sense of the word #CantWaitToComeBack

SO incredibly excited to see the shots in @luomovogue this month.... Thank you guys so much!!! Check them out when they come out!! 3/18

I had such an amazing afternoon with my man Shai

Thank you @elleusa for this awesome shot... It was such a fun photo shoot!!

Words cannot explain this insurmountable feeling. A feeling of honor and pride to have represented the USA, as well as having been part of such an amazing team. Truly an unforgettable journey. I want to take the time to thank all of those who helped me achieve my dreams, as I couldn't have done this without each and everyone of you. I am forever grateful for my parents, friends, family, and fans, who gave me the strength and courage to keep on fighting. Thank you. I love you all

#UnaMordidita with my brother... Such a great show last night #OneWorldTour

#aboutlastnight very cool night at @vandalnewyork with @republicrecords at the #vmaafterparty #vmas

Such a great time at the @marvel HQ #Ipromiseiwilldokravenjustice #marvel

Outfit: @josephabboud Photographer: @timuremek_photography #dapper #dapperstyle

Outfit: @josephabboud
Photographer: @timuremek_photography

"Tired Danell" wants you to come watch the #kelloggstour starting in Spokane, WA on September 15 ?????? ps !! Use my promo code and get $10 off!! #Danell2016

#hispanicheritagemonth #orgullo

Thank you so much to @mrturk for everything! Such a great time... and obviously the clothes are AMAZING!! #mensfashion #gqstyle #mensstyle

Thank you so much to @mrturk for everything! Such a great time… and obviously the clothes are AMAZING!!
When you match underwear and sock color w/ @donnell_whittenburg #calvinklein #michaelkors

This is hella coooooolll @davieshu

Folgt danelljleyva auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

