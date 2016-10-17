Der Verbündete

New #Spidey hoodie just came in the mail!! #SuperHeroSwag
Photo cred goes to @ari_barr88 #UnderWaterFun
I thought this was pretty cool
#EricGarner #BlackLivesMatter
Push yourself past your breaking point…. And then keep pushing
Eyyyyyy #fresh #linedupnice
A really good friend of mine convinced me to post this picture #selfieculture
Didn’t have the best performance on my rhythmic gymnastics debut but I’m still grateful for the experience… Watch the full routine on my facebook
Had a great time listening to @jlo talk and see her passion for her cause to help women and girls around the world #givingtuesday #unfoundation
#selfiesaturday
#squad #meanmuggin
With my Brazilian brother… It’s been 15 years since our first competition together here in Brazil #MeuIrmã
Last day in Rio…What an amazing time…Such beautiful people, in every sense of the word #CantWaitToComeBack
SO incredibly excited to see the shots in @luomovogue this month…. Thank you guys so much!!! Check them out when they come out!! 3/18
I had such an amazing afternoon with my man Shai
Thank you @elleusa for this awesome shot… It was such a fun photo shoot!!
Words cannot explain this insurmountable feeling. A feeling of honor and pride to have represented the USA, as well as having been part of such an amazing team. Truly an unforgettable journey. I want to take the time to thank all of those who helped me achieve my dreams, as I couldn’t have done this without each and everyone of you. I am forever grateful for my parents, friends, family, and fans, who gave me the strength and courage to keep on fighting. Thank you. I love you all
#UnaMordidita with my brother… Such a great show last night #OneWorldTour
#aboutlastnight very cool night at @vandalnewyork with @republicrecords at the #vmaafterparty #vmas
Such a great time at the @marvel HQ #Ipromiseiwilldokravenjustice #marvel
