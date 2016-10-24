#smart #sexy #schwul

Oh Captain, mein Captain

Roberto J. Portales ist der Soldat für unsere Armee der Liebenden

Die Bundeswehr will ja neuerdings, dass sich Schwule wohl fühlen beim Heer. Wir machen mal einer Serviervorschlag: Roberto J. Portales ist klug (der Mann ist im Management einer IT-Firma) und war mal Captain in der US-Armee. Und, er sieht so aus wie er aussieht. Wenn Männer wie er jetzt noch Humor haben, würden wir uns überlegen, ob wir sie in der Kaserne besuchen. Vielleicht sogar über Nacht.

Der US-Heeresminister geht gern zum CSD. Hier die ganze Geschichte.

