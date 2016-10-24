Oh Captain, mein Captain

Die Bundeswehr will ja neuerdings, dass sich Schwule wohl fühlen beim Heer. Wir machen mal einer Serviervorschlag: Roberto J. Portales ist klug (der Mann ist im Management einer IT-Firma) und war mal Captain in der US-Armee. Und, er sieht so aus wie er aussieht. Wenn Männer wie er jetzt noch Humor haben, würden wir uns überlegen, ob wir sie in der Kaserne besuchen. Vielleicht sogar über Nacht.
Last day as the aide. Damn, I’m gonna miss it. Off to Arizona in 2 weeks. #ADC
Just finished my last workout ever at Summit Fitness in Sierra Vista. Looking for my new gym tomorrow in El Paso #fitness #physique #bodybuilding #fit #natural #allnatural #Nike #OnMyGrind #NoDaysOff #NoExcuses #moving #ElPaso #SierraVista #PCS #gym #newgym
Putting my new @1kny hat to good use. Thanks @kris_haigh #calilife #willrogers #beach #california #sunny #beautiful #pacific #santamonica #1kny
The Pacific is a little colder than the Gulf of Mexico ?? #ocean #pacific #losangeles #calilife #california #beach #2xist #santamonica #willrogers #chilly #beachlife #speedo
Had an amazing weekend in LA, but damn am I exhausted ?? #readyforbed #sotired #amazingweekend #losangeles #california #calilife #cali #bedtime #tillnexttime
Today will be my last Veteran’s Day wearing the uniform. Thanks to all those who served before me and all those who continue to serve. And thanks to @luicardenas for taking this incredible photo to help me commemorate the day. #happyveteransday #veteransday #veteran #WestPoint #duty #honor #country #oldgrad #GoArmy #BeatNavy #thankyou #salute #militarymuscle #army #armymuscle @bodybuildingcom @musclemaniaworld
My take on „The Thinker” ???????????????? another note, if you all have any fitness questions for me, please feel free to post them on my FB page: https://m.facebook.com/rjportales
Catching up on some couch time, this much needed rest day ?? #restday #relaxing #couchpotato #rest #bodybuilding #physique #natural #allnatural #lazymonday #fitnessmodel #fitlife #fitness #biceps #arms #onmygrind
Finally got some weightlifting shoes. They’re not the most comfortable to walk around in, but they’re amazing for squats and deadlifts! #bodybuilding #physique #legs #legday #weighlifting #powerlifting #shoes #natural #allnatural #onmygrind #nodaysoff #noexcuses #fitnessmodel #fitlife #fitness #militarymuscle #armymuscle #adidas @adidas
San Diego has to be the most beautiful place I’ve ever been. Until next time SD! #sandiego #california #cali #caliboy #beach #cliffs #beautiful #view #minivacay #mlkweekend #torreypines
Bulking Update: Started 11 weeks ago at 170lbs and weighted in today at 182lbs. 5 weeks to go! Check out my FB page to see the program I’m on. #bulking #slowlybutsurely #bodybuilding #physique #natural #allnatural #noexcuses #fitness #fitnessmodel #fitlife #onmygrind #nodaysoff #cleanbulk
Who wants to join me for Happy Hour!?! @weareallsmith I’ll bring the shots of Black Powder Ultra! @mriperformance #bodybuilding #physique #bulking #biceps #frontdoublebicep #happyhour #waas #blackpowderultra #mriperformance #natural #allnatural #onmygrind #nodaysoff #noexcuses #getbig
Beautiful day, so I thought I’d enjoy my post workout recovery shake on my balcony #beautifulday #recovery #outside #postworkout #balcony #bodybuilding #physique #fitnessmodel #natural #allnatural #fitlife #fitness #onmygrind #nodaysoff #noexcuses #elpaso #westtexas #supplements
Can’t keep me out of the hot tub ?? #hottub #chillin #relaxing #recovery #bodybuilding #physique #fitlife #fitness #fitnessmodel #onmygrind #scruff #jacuzzi #spa #dallas #plano #texas
A little cold, but we had some water park fun! ?????? #waterpark #california #socal #palmsprings #kindasunny #physique #bodybuilding #fitlife #fitnessmodel #fitfam #natural #allnatural #onmygrind #wetnwild #slides
