Der nackte Koch

Adrian De Berardinis liebt gutes Essen und kocht es, seit er ein kleiner Junge war. „Wenn ich koche, werde ich auf eine Ebene transportiert, auf der nichts weiter existiert oder eine Rolle spielt. Es ist meine Meditation, meine Therapie. Es ist ein Spiel aller Sinne, in dem es um Geschmack, Aussehen und Gefühle geht. Und letzten Endes darum, es mit anderen zu teilen.” Lecker, oder?
Winter is heating up! Tune in to @LogoTV? five nights of white hot original shows from #AspenGaySkiWeek 2016 – Airing Thursday January, 28 ? Monday, February 1. Thanks for keeping me toasty @LogoTV!
So, you thought dinner was over???….Bitch, Peas! EPISODE 3 of THE BEAR-NAKED CHEF premieres TUESDAY, FEB. 2, 2016 on my YouTube Channel and on www.bearnakedchef.com. Photo and Produced by @thebrandonroberts #thebearnakedchef #nakedchef #naked #pasta #shrimp #gay #chef #italian #food #foodporn #foodphotography #recipe #adrian #instagay #naked #hairychest #bear #beard #gaybear #muscle #musclebear
Happy Valentine’s Day from THE BEAR-NAKED CHEF…need a quick recipes to knock your Valentine’s socks and undies off? Click the link in my BIO for the perfect recipe. Photo by @kikodionisio_photography #thebearnakedchef www.bearnakedchef.com
Last day in Munich before heading back to Madrid and the work begins…
Morning kisses
Never look back. Photo by @kikodionisio_photography #nothingcomesbetweenmeandmycalvins #bearnakedchef#butts #cooking #travel #europe
Photo by @kikodionisio_photography
THE STEAKS ARE ABOUT TO GET HIGHER! The Bear-Naked Chef: Travel Edition… Coming Soon! Photo by @theikaruss
I see Lisbon, I see France…..
Stripping it down for next Tuesday’s release of the BNC: TRAVEL EDITION, first stop…MADRID, SPAIN! Subscribe to my YouTube Channel, The Bear-Naked Chef. Or go to my website www.bearnakedchef.com. Photo by @theikarus
Thanks to everyone for the love and making the debut of my travel edition: 1st episode a huge hit!! CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO TO WATCH IF YOU MISSED IT. www.bearnakedchef.com #WOWPresents #worldofwonder #logo #meatballs #foodporn
Nehmt an unserer Umfrage der Woche teil:
Ready for summer??! I definitely won’t blend in with my surroundings with my favorite camo speedo in neon green by @sweetbanana_beachwear, one of their many delicious prints…. Check out www.sweetbanana.it and get one before they disappear. #gaypride #orgullogay #thebearnakedchef #speedos #gayswim #beach #swimwear #instagay
@milkshakefestival presents THE BEAR-NAKED CHEF HANGOVER LUNCH. Saturday Aug. 31: Amsterdam. Can’t wait to feed the hunger! #thebearnakedchef #milkshakefestival #edm
„I want a bear” tank top courtesy of DADDYBMUSIC.com. Get yours today. @daddyb_official
Onward. Photo by @kikodionisio_photography
Summer is half way done…been getting tons of compliments on my @prettysnake speedo. Puppy print is still available….
My first cover on @antivirusmagazine, Greece’s leading LGTB mag! Story inside! Thanks you @spiroskgr for the awesome interview!
Photo by @thebrandonroberts #thebearnakedchef #outtv #revry
Calm before the storm. Photo by @kikodionisio_photography
Week on…. Photo by @kikodionisio_photography
Hoping everyone on the east coast of the U.S. is safe, sound and cooking up a storm….???? For recipe ideas go to: www.bearnakedchef.com
Missing this ?? all my heart. ??@bicho41. We’ll be together again soon mi amor….
ATTN LOS ANGELES!!! Looking for our next kitchen location to film all new episodes of THE BEAR-NAKED CHEF in. If you think your kitchen is a sexy backdrop for me to cook in camera, dm me or email to thebearnakedchef@gmail.com to submit yours today. Filming dates are Nov. 12 & 13, 2016. Looking forward to hearing from you… XO Adrian.
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Aktuelle Nachrichten