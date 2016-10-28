#smart #sexy #schwul

Tanz für uns!

Adam Perry hat schon mit Channing Tatum gesteppt und ist auch sonst sehr sehenswert

Wer sich gefragt hat, wer die attraktiven Matrosen waren, die in „Hail Cesar” mit Channing Tatum rumgemacht haben: Adam Perry war einer von ihnen. Der Tänzer und Schauspieler ist aber auch auf amerikanischen Bühnen vom Broadway bis Los Angeles ein gern gesehener Gast und macht auch bei „Broadway Bares” mit, der Show, bei der die New Yorker-Theatercommunity jedes Jahr viel Geld für HIV-Positive sammelt, und zwar ganz ohne Klamotten. Ein schöner Mann, innen und außen. 

