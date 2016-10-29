Die Welt ist manchmal ein bisschen ungerecht. Cody Callahan ist einer der schönsten Kerle des Planeten, das sieht man ja. Und er ist noch keine 25. Aber das Schönste an ihm sind nicht seine Bauchmuskeln oder sein jugendlicher Elan. Jeder Besucher seines Instagram-Profils wird schnell merken: Der Mann hat eine alte Seele und kümmert sich deutlich mehr um das Wohlergehen seiner Mitmenschen, LGBTI inklusive, als um sein Aussehen. Und das ist mal wirklich attraktiv.
Sittin here restin my bones ??? what are some documentaries on netflix?? Feed my brain!!! ??
Thank you @patsupsiri for continuing my streak of never having met an Aussie that I didn’t like! #happymonday everyone #dtmodelmanagement #sittinsideways #mcm
#tbt a shot from my very first photo shoot. I feel, indescribably grateful for what’s happened In the last six years. Many ups, many downs. Lots of rejection, and some yes’s…I’m thankful for all of it. Everything, everyone has taken me to where I am in this moment. I have been given so many gifts and I did nothing to deserve them, so it is my mission to live a life of repaying the world and making my presence a positive and lasting one. To all that have supported me, and all that haven’t, thank you. To all who have loved me, and all who haven’t, thank you. I feel rich. I feel happy. I feel successful. ? #vibes #loveyall
Get your stretches in y’all! Stretching can release not just physical tension but emotional and mental as well. Detach from the devices, focus on your breathing and stretch out ????
This is a very special #tbt for me. This week marks my 6 year anniversary in LA. This pic is from a fashion show put on by a campus organization that I was a part of almost 8 years ago. I remember buying those underwear because I wanted to be a diesel model someday. Today I shot for #diesel for the second time. Definitely got a little emotional after finding this pic just a few days ago and realizing everything I’ve been given and how grateful I am to be where I am today. A lot of my dreams have come true and I’ve done so many once-in-a lifetime things already. The Universe…this life, it’s crazy, mysterious, but the powers unseen are no doubt real; if you can dream it and put forth effort to set things in motion, it will come. Much love to you all and a big thank you to everyone that was a part of today, and to those who love and continue to support me!! I hope I can adequately give back to this world in return for everything I’ve been given ?????
What will this week bring? I’m excited to find out. I will bring optimism, understanding and nothing but good vibes ? what will you decide to bring to yourself this week? #goodvibesonly #dtmodelmgmt shot by @fabienmontique #fabienmontique
This is all I wanna do today ???? #pooldaze why is @scotthoover1 so good at taking pics? #scotthoover #dtmodelmgmt
This day will be summed up by this shot taken by @matthias_vriens_mcgrath for @diesel #herofit a year ago! Now to the beach!!!! Who skateboards in LA?! Holler at me!!! #diesel #samo #letsgo
Ran into this dude today! I met him when he first came out here, and he’s one of the hardest working, nicest dudes with a great attitude ???? I’m super grateful to be able to meet so many awesome people because of what I do. Good runnin into ya bro! @son_ofander and I’m grateful to have met @lucaspassmore who shot this, also a super cool dude! Whoo hoo! #dtboys #dtmodelmgmt
Diesel 2016 ?? special thanks to @matthias_vriens_mcgrath @daveysutton @bertrandwdelacourt @jamiemakeupgreenberg @diesel @peter.mcclafferty @dtmodelmgmt @iamdavidtodd #diesel
Nehmt an unserer Umfrage der Woche teil:
??#postview @sandy_lang_photography #mycalvins
Just wrapped another day of doing what I love and am feeling very grateful. What I get to do is so special, amazing and fun. Getting to work with different amazing beautiful people, play make believe, it’s so awesome!!! I’m so happy to be able to do it!!! Meeting new people, having fun, I can’t believe I get paid to do what I like to do. I am so very grateful. Can’t believe it. Hope you all had a beautiful weekend and are having beautiful, happy lives! The beauty is there, you have to choose to see it ?? want to say thank you to my amazing commercial agent and his husband! @mrcarlos1969 @bobsaltzburg for having me on set today ?? @sandy_lang_photography for shooting this too ?? #dtmodelmgmt
#GratitudeAttack ! Firstly, I was fortunate enough to catch this great photographer and super cool dude @iblakeballard when he was in town and got a cool spread in @fashionablymale check out if you want! Secondly, WOW! Things have been so amazing lately. I have so much to be grateful for, good things keep coming into my life from so many different sources! It’s so crazy, once that lightbulb goes off and you learn some of the secrets of life, things just start happening right away. All of the opportunities, people, experiences, laughs, smiles, hugs, good conversations that have come my way, thank you. Thank you for happiness and good feelings. I wish these feelings on everyone. So excited for what’s to come; excited and thankful for everyday! Every single experience I’ve had, from great to traumatic has led me to right here. So I am grateful for every single one of those experiences. I’m grateful they ultimately taught me how to be happy. Focus on your gratitude; what you HAVE instead of what you don’t have and you’ll become an alchemist. You’ll become rich. Happiness and good vibes to everyone! And Love. #dtmodelmgmt #goodvibes #gratitude #thankyou
Lookin back at the journey all blessings no mourning ??#dtmodelmgmt
Hungry for what’s coming ?? but first, shirt. #namnam #yum #manifestdestiny #dtmodelmgmt
What’s the dealy silly
It’s almost beanie weather ????
One of my favs ?? ?? by the Uber talented and all around awesome dude @lucaspassmore
Sundaze are my fav daze ??
I think summer is finally ending ?? to embrace the change. No more speedos ??(as if) ?? #youcantwinterme
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Aktuelle Nachrichten