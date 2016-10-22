Heißes Bad

Ab in die Wanne mit #tubtimewithtate

Tate Tullier ist ein großartiger Fotograf. Und hat ein spannendes Projekt, an dem er schon sechs Jahre arbeitet: Für Tubtimewithtate fotografiert auf der ganzen Welt Menschen in der Badewanne. Warum erklärt er so: „Die Bilder entstehen in Zusammenarbeit zwischen mir und dem Model. Die Badewanne ist die Brücke, über die wir gemeinsam gehen, um zu einzigartigen Resultaten zu kommen.” Wer mitmachen will, kann ihn auf seiner Webseite kontaktieren. Und jetzt ab in die Wanne.

tubtimewithtate.com

Autor Redaktion