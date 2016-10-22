Heißes Bad

Tate Tullier ist ein großartiger Fotograf. Und hat ein spannendes Projekt, an dem er schon sechs Jahre arbeitet: Für Tubtimewithtate fotografiert auf der ganzen Welt Menschen in der Badewanne. Warum erklärt er so: „Die Bilder entstehen in Zusammenarbeit zwischen mir und dem Model. Die Badewanne ist die Brücke, über die wir gemeinsam gehen, um zu einzigartigen Resultaten zu kommen.” Wer mitmachen will, kann ihn auf seiner Webseite kontaktieren. Und jetzt ab in die Wanne.
That kind of day… ? Photo Cred : @tatephoto ? #blackandwhite #tubtimewithtate #wetmen
#wetwednesday with Eric (@mrrutherford9) at the Standard High Line for #tubtimewithtate / #throwback #tatetullier #portraiture #artseries #water #newyorkcity #blackandwhite #bathtub #ericrutherford
#wetwednesday with @anthony_varrecchia for #tubtimewithtate : #tatetullier #artseries #blackandwhite #bathtub #fineartnude
How I feel right now / So Much To Effin’ Edit ?? here’s @benwebejammin for #tubtimewithtate at the @thestandard High Line last summer. ???? #newyorkcity #tatetullier #artseries #muse #creativefriends
@joerobhar for #tubtimewithtate / 2016 / #artist #tatetullier #artseries #newyorkcity
Watching the USA ladies do gymnastics for the #olympics2016 / they’re doing so good. The uneven bars – gorgeous! Here’s a #throwbacktuesday shot to my #tubtimewithtate set with Sean in 2013. @coach_seanie #tatetullier #artseries #louisiana #gousa????
#throwback #tubtimewithtate with @iamjasonthomas in 2014 #louisiana #tatetullier #artseries #chasinglight
This humidity has got me like. #wet #sweaty (awesome photo by @tatephoto ??) #tubtimewithtate #tatetullier #artseries #picoftheday #model #malemodel #nude #portrait #fitness #chestday #instaart #beard #scruff #nyc
Jared in New Orleans for #tubtimewithtate earlier this year / #tatetullier #artseries #portraiture #fineart #blackandwhite #neworleans #bodyform #nudeart / Check out @jbradfordinc while he’s in town again for the #southerndecadence2016
Happy birthday to @modello9! Here’s Phillip for #tubtimewithtate earlier this summer in #newyorkcity ?????? #tatetullier #artseries #birthdayboy #birthdaysuit #throwbackthursday #unseen #creativefriends
@revengerxvx for #tubtimewithtate in Austin / 2013 / #throwbackthursday #tatetullier #artseries #tattoos #artist #themeobsession #blackandwhite #tbt
@jeremy_gregg for #tubtimewithtate in #newyorkcity / #tatetullier #artseries #nyc #creativefriends #themeobsession #water #bathtub #artist
Enter the Upside Down ??#strangerthings courtesy of @tatephoto #tubtimewithtate #thirsty #tbt
#throwback to my shoot with a beautiful Aussie, @sammcdougall, at one of the most amazing tubs I’ve ever shot in. This is at the Park Hyatt in NYC. It’s such an expensive room – we crashed a fellow friend’s sister’s room for an hour for it. If I ever get so rich, I’m renting the damn room for a month. ?????????? #tbt #tubtimewithtate #tatetullier #artseries #creativefriends #nyc #newyorkcity #water #themeobsession #chasinglight
CURRENT MOOD : @andymientus for my #tubtimewithtate series last year / #artseries #tatetullier #andymientus #newyorkcity #themeobsession #actor #hotelonrivington #portrait #wetwednesday
#wetwednesday with the beautiful @pattenlauren at the @hotelonrivington last Fall / #tatetullier #tubtimewithtate #artseries #actress #creativefriends #themeobsession #portrait #water #body #fineart #hotelonrivington
@mjm282 for #tubtimewithtate last fall at the @hotelonrivington / #tatetullier #artseries #buyart #creativefriends #fineart #blackandwhite #hotelonrivington #water #nightshoot #chasinglight #themeobsession
Loved shooting @tanblount for my art stuff. Here’s him being all bad assery for my #tubtimewithtate series. Make your Saturday that, BAD ASSERY. #tatetullier #artseries #portrait #creativefriends #blackandwhite #nyc #newyorkcity #themeobsession #bathtub #chasinglight
Charlie for #tubtimewithtate earlier this year in Los Angeles / #throwbacktuesday #unseen #tatetullier #artseries #losangeles #creativefriends #losangeles #themeobsession
@modello9 by me for #tubtimewithtate this past May in NYC / #tatetullier #artseries #blackandwhite #creativefriends #mcm #newyorkcity #wet #bodyfit #chasinglight #themeobsession
