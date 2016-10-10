#smart #sexy #schwul

Ausziehen!

Scott Humphreys hat die coolsten T-Shirts der Welt. Und ohne sieht er noch besser aus.

Scott Humphreys wohnt in London und hat Modedesign studiert. Jetzt hat er die coolsten T-Shirts der Welt. Ironisch, farbenfroh, superschwul. Wir lieben sie alle und würden sie sofort stehlen, wenn wir bei ihm übernachten dürften. Dazu kann es eventuell sogar kommen. Der Mann ist unverständlicherweise Single.

It arrived yay @adoredelano love my new t shirt ?? woooop

It arrived yay @adoredelano love my new t shirt ?? woooop

Argh WAKE UP ?? #goodmorning #sleepy #thebeardedhomo #instagay #blondehairdontcare ??

Argh WAKE UP ?? #goodmorning #sleepy #thebeardedhomo #instagay #blondehairdontcare ??

When u wake up with a #BANG thank you so much @derekanthonypurcell u made me smile ???? #wowwhatabang #banglondon #banghq #banghomme #gay #instagay #gayinked #instahomo

When u wake up with a #BANG thank you so much @derekanthonypurcell u made me smile ???? #wowwhatabang #banglondon #banghq #banghomme #gay #instagay #gayinked #instahomo

Gong to bed with a #bang #beenie #bobblehat #wowwhatabang #banglondon #banghq #banghomme @wowwhatabang @derekanthonypurcell #instagay #instahomo #oopsohmy #tattoos #gayinked #naked

Gong to bed with a #bang #beenie #bobblehat #wowwhatabang #banglondon #banghq #banghomme
@wowwhatabang @derekanthonypurcell
#instagay #instahomo #oopsohmy #tattoos #gayinked #naked

A little more from my shoot with @pbgfitnessphotography Wearing @patrickxchurch @patrickchurchstudio Tattoos all by @calypsosaga ??????

A little more from my shoot with @pbgfitnessphotography
Wearing @patrickxchurch @patrickchurchstudio
Tattoos all by @calypsosaga ??????

#cakecakecakecakecakecakecake come and put your name on it. ?????? #cheeky #gayinked #instagay #tattoos #ass #single ?? #gay Tattoos by @calypsosaga ??????

#cakecakecakecakecakecakecake come and put your name on it. ?????? #cheeky #gayinked #instagay #tattoos #ass #single ?? #gay
Tattoos by @calypsosaga ??????

U heard it here first #rimmingisslimming #philipnormal In Brixton village. ?

U heard it here first #rimmingisslimming #philipnormal In Brixton village. ?

In this hot weather you don't need words just wear a t-shirt that's tells another how u feel #nicecontouringbitch from @philipnormal 45 Brixton village. #immaread

In this hot weather you don’t need words just wear a t-shirt that’s tells another how u feel #nicecontouringbitch from @philipnormal 45 Brixton village.
#immaread

Thank you for my plate @cockandsaucer it's awesome ???? love it. #gayinked #cheeky #lifeistooshort #eatme

Thank you for my plate @cockandsaucer it’s awesome ???? love it.
#gayinked #cheeky #lifeistooshort #eatme

Got my eyes out for a #dilf tonight ??????? @philipnormal 45 Brixton village

Got my eyes out for a #dilf tonight ??????? @philipnormal 45 Brixton village

Get a your fave divas by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village Kylie Mariah Dolly oh my

Get a your fave divas by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village Kylie Mariah Dolly oh my

It's true I did. #ithoughtarianagrandewasafont @philipnormal 45 Brixton village Happy Brighton pride fellow gays ????????????

It’s true I did. #ithoughtarianagrandewasafont @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
Happy Brighton pride fellow gays ????????????

Personal mantra "I'm just taking things one dick at a time" @philipnormal 45 Brixton village. I'm in a silly mood come on down lol ???????

Personal mantra „I’m just taking things one dick at a time” @philipnormal 45 Brixton village. I’m in a silly mood come on down lol ???????

Feeling #fishy as fu*k with the #spicegirls girl power and all that shite ???? by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village

Feeling #fishy as fu*k with the #spicegirls girl power and all that shite ???? by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village

Erm like Bye Hun @philipnormal 45 Brixton village #scottandthehologrames

Erm like Bye Hun @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
#scottandthehologrames

 

Noch mehr tolle T-Shirts? Hier geht’s lang!

 

#thinkingaboutyourdad new black and white T'S coming soon @philipnormal 45 Brixton village

#thinkingaboutyourdad new black and white T’S coming soon @philipnormal 45 Brixton village

#feelingthefantasy #domtop @philipnormal 45 Brixton village

#feelingthefantasy #domtop @philipnormal 45 Brixton village

Feeling #oooof in my #georgemichael T by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ??????????

Feeling #oooof in my #georgemichael T by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ??????????

When times get tough have a #romyandmichele day @philipnormal 45 Brixton village www.philipnormal.com Philip normal on depop ??????????

When times get tough have a #romyandmichele day @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
www.philipnormal.com
Philip normal on depop ??????????

Get some #daddyissues in your life @daddyissueslondon @tipsydalston ?????? #gayclub #london #instagay #gay #daddy #dilf

Get some #daddyissues in your life @daddyissueslondon @tipsydalston ?????? #gayclub #london #instagay #gay #daddy #dilf

Serving #bodyodyody with Be-ra by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ????????????

Serving #bodyodyody with Be-ra by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ????????????

Feeling super cute in this @dazzleandjolt T @philipnormal 45 Brixton village #cuteandcuddly #teddybear ????????????

Feeling super cute in this @dazzleandjolt T @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
#cuteandcuddly #teddybear ????????????

Hey y'all it's Sunday let's have a Fidl at Lidl ??????? @philipnormal 45 Brixton village by @jockmooney

Hey y’all it’s Sunday let’s have a Fidl at Lidl ??????? @philipnormal 45 Brixton village by @jockmooney

#hitthatshit @philipnormal 45 Brixton village #poppers #takeahit #gay #openwide

#hitthatshit @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
#poppers #takeahit #gay #openwide

For those days u feel like a total #powerbottom @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ??????????

For those days u feel like a total #powerbottom @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ??????????

Thinking about your dad !!!@kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl One to watch @philipnormal Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

Thinking about your dad !!!@kaltblut_magazine
Shot by @slaterkarl
One to watch @philipnormal
Tattoos all by @calypsosaga
#kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion
http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

Oh miss Butcher #icon @kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl One to watch @philipnormal @bcnuclothing available @prowleruk Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion please follow link and Facebook like the article ?????????????????? http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

Oh miss Butcher #icon
@kaltblut_magazine
Shot by @slaterkarl
One to watch @philipnormal @bcnuclothing available @prowleruk
Tattoos all by @calypsosaga
#kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion
please follow link and Facebook like the article ??????????????????
http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

Cummon #cher @kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl By @jockmooney One to watch @philipnormal Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

Cummon #cher
@kaltblut_magazine
Shot by @slaterkarl
By @jockmooney
One to watch @philipnormal
Tattoos all by @calypsosaga
#kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion
http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

Texting shit to #Britney @kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl By @jockmooney One to watch @philipnormal Underwear @aussiebum_team available @prowleruk Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion #youdrivemecrazyijustcantsleep #hitmebabyonemoretime #cinderella http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

Texting shit to #Britney
@kaltblut_magazine
Shot by @slaterkarl
By @jockmooney
One to watch @philipnormal
Underwear @aussiebum_team available @prowleruk
Tattoos all by @calypsosaga
#kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion #youdrivemecrazyijustcantsleep #hitmebabyonemoretime #cinderella
http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

#bitchshesmadonna giddyup kids #Madonna is here by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ?????? #blondeambition #dosomethingelsedomyeyebrows

#bitchshesmadonna giddyup kids #Madonna is here by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ?????? #blondeambition #dosomethingelsedomyeyebrows

OMG U OK HON? @kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl One to watch @philipnormal Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion #youdrivemecrazyijustcantsleep #hitmebabyonemoretime #cinderella http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

OMG U OK HON?
@kaltblut_magazine
Shot by @slaterkarl
One to watch @philipnormal
Tattoos all by @calypsosaga
#kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion #youdrivemecrazyijustcantsleep #hitmebabyonemoretime #cinderella
http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/

#goodnight from me and my @happysocksofficial boxers mmmm comfy #yetanotherselfie #lastoneipromise

#goodnight from me and my @happysocksofficial boxers mmmm comfy #yetanotherselfie #lastoneipromise

And heres my shoot with @chris_parkes_esq Had so much fun ???? #art #thebeardedhomo #gayinked #photoshoot

And heres my shoot with @chris_parkes_esq
Had so much fun ???? #art #thebeardedhomo #gayinked #photoshoot

#productoftheweek @cockandsaucer @philipnormal I asked for coffee but instead all I got was #herpé And boys get your ?? & ?? to @eagle.london tonight and every Friday for @eagle_meninc MEN INC. also some exciting news coming soon ?? #instagay #gaybar #mixingitup #host

#productoftheweek @cockandsaucer @philipnormal I asked for coffee but instead all I got was #herpé
And boys get your ?? & ?? to @eagle.london tonight and every Friday for @eagle_meninc MEN INC.
also some exciting news coming soon ??
#instagay #gaybar #mixingitup #host

#blownaway thank you @chris_parkes_esq #thebeardedhomo #gayinked #instagay #art #photography #photoshoot ????

#blownaway thank you @chris_parkes_esq #thebeardedhomo #gayinked #instagay #art #photography #photoshoot ????

 

Folgt shumphreys auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the dayKörper
Tags:
instagramerModeScott HumphreysT-Shirts
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close