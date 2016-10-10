Ausziehen!

Scott Humphreys wohnt in London und hat Modedesign studiert. Jetzt hat er die coolsten T-Shirts der Welt. Ironisch, farbenfroh, superschwul. Wir lieben sie alle und würden sie sofort stehlen, wenn wir bei ihm übernachten dürften. Dazu kann es eventuell sogar kommen. Der Mann ist unverständlicherweise Single.
It arrived yay @adoredelano love my new t shirt ?? woooop
Argh WAKE UP ?? #goodmorning #sleepy #thebeardedhomo #instagay #blondehairdontcare ??
When u wake up with a #BANG thank you so much @derekanthonypurcell u made me smile ???? #wowwhatabang #banglondon #banghq #banghomme #gay #instagay #gayinked #instahomo
Gong to bed with a #bang #beenie #bobblehat #wowwhatabang #banglondon #banghq #banghomme @wowwhatabang @derekanthonypurcell #instagay #instahomo #oopsohmy #tattoos #gayinked #naked
A little more from my shoot with @pbgfitnessphotography Wearing @patrickxchurch @patrickchurchstudio Tattoos all by @calypsosaga ??????
#cakecakecakecakecakecakecake come and put your name on it. ?????? #cheeky #gayinked #instagay #tattoos #ass #single ?? #gay Tattoos by @calypsosaga ??????
U heard it here first #rimmingisslimming #philipnormal In Brixton village. ?
In this hot weather you don’t need words just wear a t-shirt that’s tells another how u feel #nicecontouringbitch from @philipnormal 45 Brixton village. #immaread
Thank you for my plate @cockandsaucer it’s awesome ???? love it. #gayinked #cheeky #lifeistooshort #eatme
Got my eyes out for a #dilf tonight ??????? @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
Get a your fave divas by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village Kylie Mariah Dolly oh my
It’s true I did. #ithoughtarianagrandewasafont @philipnormal 45 Brixton village Happy Brighton pride fellow gays ????????????
Personal mantra „I’m just taking things one dick at a time” @philipnormal 45 Brixton village. I’m in a silly mood come on down lol ???????
Feeling #fishy as fu*k with the #spicegirls girl power and all that shite ???? by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
Erm like Bye Hun @philipnormal 45 Brixton village #scottandthehologrames
#thinkingaboutyourdad new black and white T’S coming soon @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
#feelingthefantasy #domtop @philipnormal 45 Brixton village
Feeling #oooof in my #georgemichael T by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ??????????
When times get tough have a #romyandmichele day @philipnormal 45 Brixton village www.philipnormal.com Philip normal on depop ??????????
Get some #daddyissues in your life @daddyissueslondon @tipsydalston ?????? #gayclub #london #instagay #gay #daddy #dilf
Serving #bodyodyody with Be-ra by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ????????????
Feeling super cute in this @dazzleandjolt T @philipnormal 45 Brixton village #cuteandcuddly #teddybear ????????????
Hey y’all it’s Sunday let’s have a Fidl at Lidl ??????? @philipnormal 45 Brixton village by @jockmooney
#hitthatshit @philipnormal 45 Brixton village #poppers #takeahit #gay #openwide
For those days u feel like a total #powerbottom @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ??????????
Thinking about your dad !!!@kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl One to watch @philipnormal Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/
Oh miss Butcher #icon @kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl One to watch @philipnormal @bcnuclothing available @prowleruk Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion please follow link and Facebook like the article ?????????????????? http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/
Cummon #cher @kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl By @jockmooney One to watch @philipnormal Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/
Texting shit to #Britney @kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl By @jockmooney One to watch @philipnormal Underwear @aussiebum_team available @prowleruk Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion #youdrivemecrazyijustcantsleep #hitmebabyonemoretime #cinderella http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/
#bitchshesmadonna giddyup kids #Madonna is here by @jockmooney @philipnormal 45 Brixton village ?????? #blondeambition #dosomethingelsedomyeyebrows
OMG U OK HON? @kaltblut_magazine Shot by @slaterkarl One to watch @philipnormal Tattoos all by @calypsosaga #kaltblut #philipnormal #photoshoot #fashion #youdrivemecrazyijustcantsleep #hitmebabyonemoretime #cinderella http://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/one-to-watch-philip-normal/
#goodnight from me and my @happysocksofficial boxers mmmm comfy #yetanotherselfie #lastoneipromise
And heres my shoot with @chris_parkes_esq Had so much fun ???? #art #thebeardedhomo #gayinked #photoshoot
#productoftheweek @cockandsaucer @philipnormal I asked for coffee but instead all I got was #herpé And boys get your ?? & ?? to @eagle.london tonight and every Friday for @eagle_meninc MEN INC. also some exciting news coming soon ?? #instagay #gaybar #mixingitup #host
