#smart #sexy #schwul

Nyle

Du bist schön

Nyle DiMarco ist ein Siegertyp

Nyle DiMarco hat in den letzten Jahren viel erreicht. Er hat die Männer-Ausgabe von „Americas Next Top Model” gewonnen und danach mit seinem „Dancing with the Stars”-Sieg (MÄNNER-Archiv) etwas geschafft, das viele nicht für möglich gehalten haben: Er hat als Gehörloser besser getanzt als alle anderen, obwohl er die Musik nicht wahrnimmt. Sein Kommentar zum amerikanischen Wahlkampf: „Ich betrachte es hier als Vorteil, Donald Trumps Gelaber nicht hören zu müssen. Ihr würdet das sicher auch gern auch mal einfach ausblenden.” Das der schöne Mann dazu steht, dass er auch mit anderen Männern ins Bett geht, versteht sich von selbst.

    Folgt nyledimarco auf Instagram!

