Du bist schön

Nyle DiMarco hat in den letzten Jahren viel erreicht. Er hat die Männer-Ausgabe von „Americas Next Top Model” gewonnen und danach mit seinem „Dancing with the Stars”-Sieg (MÄNNER-Archiv) etwas geschafft, das viele nicht für möglich gehalten haben: Er hat als Gehörloser besser getanzt als alle anderen, obwohl er die Musik nicht wahrnimmt. Sein Kommentar zum amerikanischen Wahlkampf: „Ich betrachte es hier als Vorteil, Donald Trumps Gelaber nicht hören zu müssen. Ihr würdet das sicher auch gern auch mal einfach ausblenden.” Das der schöne Mann dazu steht, dass er auch mit anderen Männern ins Bett geht, versteht sich von selbst.
The Berlin Wall. Germany.
I LIVE FOR JUMPING OFF CLIFFS AND INTO THE SEA-
You were born to S O A R! #nyfwm #NyleANTM
Thank you for the 100K FOLLOWERS! Because of that I’m giving you a whopping 12% off for the @KLASSE14 watch! TAG your friends that would love to buy one. Enter my name: NyleDiMarco? as the discount code for your order at www.KLASSE14.com for a 12% off ?? #Klasse14
This literally happened: One sweet little girl spotted me today and pleaded me to sell this Nyle-Doll box. Melted my heart… I will try and see if this is possible. ?? Photographer: @erikasla Creative Director: @yutsai88
So… I’m officially a @wilhelminamodels NY guy! LETS WORK ???????? #WillyNYC ??: @balthiercorfi
Sneak Peek!!! ???? Loving the vintage feel & the finger-waves hair! Photographer: @mikeruizone Grooming: @nikoweddle @cmagazines
One of my favorite shots for @DNAmagazine front cover and spread! ??: @photographybychristianscott #charliebymz
Come and watch Deaf Tarzan in LOINCLOTH on #DWTS for #DisneyWeek!!! ——— ??: @marco_ovando For @official2xist campaign x @usweekly ??
Guess who I’m teaching ASL??!! Link in @tyleroakley’s bio!!! ?? —— Don’t forget to participate in the #WeAreAble campaign we talk about in the video. Can’t wait to see your submissions!
Schon mitgemacht bei unserer Umfrage der Woche zur geplanten Entschädigung der Opfer des Paragrafen 175?
Well deserved vacation in Cabo!!! – Thank you #SecretsPLCabos and #howelltalentrelations”
Mr. @Armani and I! Such a warm and loving man. Best part?? I’m walking for @armani fashion show tomorrow in Milan!!!! #GiorgioARMANI #MFW
Do something worth REMEMBERING!! Snapchat: @nyledimarco
My man @thewaltersavage and I at @thorsunswim for #NYFW! Thank you, @mr_wein for having us and @taylormillerphoto for the pic!
DREAMS DO COME TRUE- Photographer: @marco_ovando
With the LEGEND @itsjasonflom Let’s create amazing music videos TOGETHER. Are y’all up for it??? ??
Attitude is EVERYTHING! ?? – Check out my front cover on @attitudemag! Photographer: @jenny_brough Styled by @josephkocharian
Wanna meet me in Vegas???? – I? be celebrity guest HOSTING @Chippendales. The first EVER DEAF to host an international well known broadway-like show. 9/22?/16 (Thurs? shows) ?????? I wanna meet you all! For tickets go to Chippendales.com #LasVegas
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Aktuelle Nachrichten