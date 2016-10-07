Du riechst gut

An Matthew Camp ist noch sehr viel mehr schön als nur sein eigener Duft

Matthew Camp ist eine Menge Sachen gleichzeitig: Parfümeur, Designer, Schauspieler, Model und als Gogo-Boy und Host von Partys „der schönste Arsch von New York”, wie Insider sagen. Die völlig Recht haben. Er hat schon jetzt 280.000 Abonnenten auf Instagram. Und da kommen heute sicher noch ein paar von Euch dazu.

Ja, Matthew Camp ist ein wirklich guter Schauspieler. Siehe:

matthewcampdesigns.com

