Ein glückliches Jahr

Vor zwölf Monaten hat sich unser Lieblingssportler Gus Kenworthy geoutet

Genau vor einem Jahr hat sich unser Lieblingssportler Gus Kenworthy (MÄNNER-Archiv) auf dem Cover des größten Sportmagazins der USA ESPN geoutet. Und reflektiert aus diesem Anlass ein bisschen darüber: „Womit ich nicht gerechnet hatte, war all das, was mir das einbringen würde. Ich habe innerhalb des letzten Jahres soviel geschenkt bekommen und bin immens dankebar für all das. Ich habe angefangen, mich selbst zu lieben, ein riesiger Schritt für jemanden, der seine Jugend damit zugebracht hat, sich selbst zu hassen. Ich habe Freunde fürs Leben gefunden, mich verliebt und war glücklicher, als ich mir das je hätte vorstellen können. Ich sah mir selbst dabei zu, wie mein Herz vor Stolz zu explodieren drohte, während ich mit dem Kerl den ich liebte, Hand in hand die Straße runterlief. Meine Hände steckten nicht länger in meinen Hosentaschen, während ich vorgab, mein Lieblingsmensch sei nur ein Freund oder ein Bekannter. Ich konnte völlig ohne Belastungen Ski fahren und das Resultat war das beste Jahr meiner gesamten Karriere. Und während ich in Wettbewerben fuhr, konnte ich endlich bekanntgeben, dass mein Freund am Fuß der Schanze auf mich wartete. Etwas, dass ich in meiner vorhergehenden, fünfjährigen Beziehung leider nie getan hatte. Insgesamt war ich zum ersten Mal in meinem Leben wirklich frei.” Hier die Bilder eines glücklichen Jahres.

