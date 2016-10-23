Ein glückliches Jahr

Genau vor einem Jahr hat sich unser Lieblingssportler Gus Kenworthy (MÄNNER-Archiv) auf dem Cover des größten Sportmagazins der USA ESPN geoutet. Und reflektiert aus diesem Anlass ein bisschen darüber: „Womit ich nicht gerechnet hatte, war all das, was mir das einbringen würde. Ich habe innerhalb des letzten Jahres soviel geschenkt bekommen und bin immens dankebar für all das. Ich habe angefangen, mich selbst zu lieben, ein riesiger Schritt für jemanden, der seine Jugend damit zugebracht hat, sich selbst zu hassen. Ich habe Freunde fürs Leben gefunden, mich verliebt und war glücklicher, als ich mir das je hätte vorstellen können. Ich sah mir selbst dabei zu, wie mein Herz vor Stolz zu explodieren drohte, während ich mit dem Kerl den ich liebte, Hand in hand die Straße runterlief. Meine Hände steckten nicht länger in meinen Hosentaschen, während ich vorgab, mein Lieblingsmensch sei nur ein Freund oder ein Bekannter. Ich konnte völlig ohne Belastungen Ski fahren und das Resultat war das beste Jahr meiner gesamten Karriere. Und während ich in Wettbewerben fuhr, konnte ich endlich bekanntgeben, dass mein Freund am Fuß der Schanze auf mich wartete. Etwas, dass ich in meiner vorhergehenden, fünfjährigen Beziehung leider nie getan hatte. Insgesamt war ich zum ersten Mal in meinem Leben wirklich frei.” Hier die Bilder eines glücklichen Jahres.
Halloween costume party at @theeveryhostess & @wowjeremym’s house tonight! *Insert applicable Mean Girls quote here: „Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it. The hardcore girls just wear lingerie and some form of animal ears… I’m a mouse. Duh!” ??????
Hanging out with the rocket man himself! ?????? So honored to have been asked to attend the @EJAF’s „An Enduring Vision” benefit gala on Monday night. Over the course of the evening, 3.3 million dollars were raised for HIV/AIDS awareness, prevention and treatment (more than $349 million has been raised since the foundations inception). It was beautiful to witness so many influential people giving so generously to such a noble cause. #enduringvision #ALLvsAIDS
Going skiing tomorrow for the first time since knee surgery – SO stoked!!! ?????? P: @gmvaughan
Well @kathygriffin just made out with me on @cnn and @andersoncooper REFUSED to! (Until the commercial break). Jk. Not really though. ???????? #happynewyear #timessquare #newyearsevelive #selfie
My publicist @nicolewool just texted me this pic of a candid moment backstage on Conan. It made me smile. Love chu @mwilkas! :)
Yassss hunty! #xgames #tvboyfriend
On that eat, sleep, poo cycle. Oh, and she is too! Just trying to be the hunkiest of all her uncles. #hunkle #bobbiebelle ????
It’s Monday! Time to pretend to give a shit… ?? #relatable ??: @shay_will
Against TLC’s advice, we DID go chasing waterfalls…
I know I said no more kangaroo pictures butt I changed my mind. #GoPro #SeeAustralia
Crash into me. #GoPro
Heels over head.
I didn’t win the ESPY but I feel very honored to have even been nominated amongst so many iconic athletes. I had an amazing evening and felt very proud walking the red carpet holding this guy’s hand! ?? Huge thank you to @brooksbrothers for outfitting us, @medievalmanes for cutting our hair and @paulmitchellus for styling it! #ESPYS
Sitting down under down under.
Like SpongeBob when he goes to Sandy’s house.
Happy #NationalComingOutDay, everybody! The objective of this day, first and foremost, isn’t to force anybody out of the closet. That’s something you should do on your own time, when you feel safe, and when you are ready. Instead, today serves as a reminder not to let yourself be bullied into silence. A reminder to each of us to live our truest lives. A life we each define for ourselves, rather than one lived in fear or by other people’s expectations. I can honestly say that the best thing I’ve ever done for myself was taking the time to acknowledge my sexuality and then taking the leap of faith to come out. At some point the pain of holding onto the charade became greater than the fear of letting go and I’m happier than I’ve ever been because of it. Thankful everybody who came out before me and helped pave that road to make my trip a smooth one, hopefully it will be an even less bumpy ride for everybody in the future! ??????????
I am gay. Those three words are how I began the caption on this same photo one-year-ago, today. I remember waking up that day, with the most overwhelming sense of emotions. I was excited for a future where I no longer had to mask myself with heteronormative posturing. But then, of course, I felt apprehensive because I didn’t know how people were going to react. I’d already told my immediate family and a few close friends and they all offered nothing but love and support and I decided that even if the rest of the world abandoned me, their support would be enough. However when the day finally came, I was terrified of losing friends, fans and sponsors. What I didn’t anticipate though, was all that I was about to gain. I’ve gained so much over the past year and I am so tremendously thankful for all of it. I’ve started to love myself, a big step for someone who spent their adolescence in self-contempt. I’ve made lifelong friends, fallen in love and felt truer and happier than I ever imagined. I’ve witnessed myself swell with pride while holding my guy’s hand walking down the street; no longer dictated by fear to walk with my hands in my pockets acting like the person I loved was merely a friend, an acquaintance. I got to ski completely unencumbered and ended up having my best competitive season ever because of it. And while competing I got to, finally, acknowledge my boyfriend standing at the bottom of the half-pipe cheering me on; something I regrettably failed to do in my previous 5-year-long closeted relationship. Ultimately, for the first time in my life, I got to feel free – something everybody should feel every day! I can’t thank you all enough for the support you’ve given me over the last year, it truly means the world to me. I get messages every day from guys saying my story has helped them come to terms with themselves or given them the confidence to tell their friends or family that they’re gay. And that, I have to say, has been the highlight of my past year. Of course there will always be nay-sayers but if I’ve helped even one person feel better about themselves then this process, for me, has all been worth it. I love you guys. ??????????
