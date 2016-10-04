„Fangt an zu träumen”

David Mcintosh hat nichts dagegen, wenn man mal genauer hinguckt

David Mcintosh ist Model, Schauspieler und in seiner Heimat Großbritannien ein Star. Der Ex-Royal Marine hat ein komplett entspanntes Verhältnis zu seinen schwulen Fans, aber nicht immer zu Instagram: „An alle, die mich hier sperren lassen wollen, weil ich auch mal nackt bin: Hört auf zu stressen und fangt an zu träumen.” Genau.

Wir hätten da mal eine Frage:

Fühlst Du Dich von schwuler Werbung angesprochen? Ja, ich freue mich immer über Schwule in Werbekampagnen

Ja, wenn sie ohne Klischees auskommt

Nein, mir kommt es auf das Produkt an

Nein, weil es nur noch mehr Vorurteile schafft

Weiß nicht

