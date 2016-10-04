David Mcintosh ist Model, Schauspieler und in seiner Heimat Großbritannien ein Star. Der Ex-Royal Marine hat ein komplett entspanntes Verhältnis zu seinen schwulen Fans, aber nicht immer zu Instagram: „An alle, die mich hier sperren lassen wollen, weil ich auch mal nackt bin: Hört auf zu stressen und fangt an zu träumen.” Genau.
Gonna bring some size back to the system ?????????? Cap from ***WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK*** #devildawg #badboycosmetics
All new vests coming soon…..!!!!! A colour for every character WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK #devildawg #badboycosmetics #singlet
Getting the fluids down me with my #devildawg Pro-blade self mixing shaker ?????????? Purchase from WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK #problade #badboycosmetics @thedawgpounduk
Pleasure to shoot with @amathmagnan today real natural real powerful images ?? we ain’t living that photoshop life #blackmodel #devildawg #badboycosmetics
Success and personal triumph for most isn’t a straight path but more so a complex maze! Don’t worry if you can’t find the easy route. You may have multiple barriers, twists, turns and dead ends in your way but just remember „There is a route” and with persistence and resilience you will get there. Image (?? @amathmagnan )
?????? call the police…call the fire brigade…. Call all the squires, gentleman and jesters of King David’s court he’s lost his crown. Can anyone out there find the lost crown???
When lady’s dream of heading to the gym ?? ???????? @bryantaylorjohnson making dreams come to reality @quinton_hillocks @fashionbyfagnidi @nikimurphy @marcodeornella @kasey_latimore #fashion #blackmodels #malemodels #gymtime #boxing #flex
Every single inch…..!!!!!!! @thejrwest delivers you david mcintosh in a seductive midnight, crimson blue! Look, enjoy and devour every inch. Let your imagintation run wild bring your dreams to life! #blackmodel #devildawg #nude #naughty @thedawgpounduk
Get a grip Instagram how u gonna take a picture down of me walking round NYC in my tourist shorts ???????? @mattlian zero nudity here????
As I gaze up on Nyc, I command you all to sit, listen and learn! If you wish to divulge in some diverse and riveting reading ?? please visit @thedawgpounduk and click on are bio link for my BLOG!!!!!!! The scrolls of the Babylonian biceps, the scriptures of the forbidden triceps. All will be revealed week after week with my BLOG ???????? ?????? @mattlian (behind the scenes)
NYC Baby lets make some noise @mattlian a master with the lens ?? #blackmodel #malemodel #flex
Just a naughty lil eye opener for a tasty publication coming soon from @thejrwest rocking @rufskin ???????????? #rufskin #rufwear #kingdavid #malemodel #blackmodel
Hook hook were’s the hook! In honor of the new Peter pan film! Image by @mattlian Collage by @portiswasp1 #peterpan #nude #blackmodel #nudemales #sexymales #malemodel
It’s time to join the @thedawgpounduk and release the ultimate power ???????????? – Shop is accessible from my **bio link** WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK #gymgear #devildawg #gymlife #shredded ?? @stevenguzman
Wir hätten da mal eine Frage:
Monday’s are far from interesting, Let’s soak away the weekly worries and be reborn a new! ?????? image by @mattlian #nude #blackmodel #malemodel LOOKING TO GET RIPPED!!! Then head to the @thedawgpounduk store and get on the great new fat burner #shreddedgod FOR SOLID ABS VISIT WWW.KINGDAVIDMCINTOSH.COM
NYC…..! An outstanding city with outstanding character ????????????. ?? @mattlian #malemodel #blackmodel #nude #fur @hotelonrivington
Catch me in this months @gaytimesmag getting it all out in support of #prostatecancer #charity #nude #nycmodel Shot by @thejrwest
Crafted in silver and Laden with gold ……the wise king pondered what life would be like if he ever decided to wear clothes like all the regular men within his kingdom. ???????? beyondddddd terrible #malemodel #kingdavid #atlanta ?? @iroqsavage
How dare you wear clothes in my kingdom you insolent fool ???? ?? @mayaguezart #kingdavid #Atlanta #nycmodel #fitness WWW.KINGDAVIDMCINTOSH.COM
Bringing back some old skool sexiness with a shot from @rickdaynyc #nycfitness #kingdavid #devildawg @mayaguezart #gymlife #nyc
Face re-modification via DNA manipulation of the cerebral dermal layer. ???????? When I rise I’ll be a 20 year old white, ginger haired, male named james, these are the lengths I have to go to, to evade Interpol! Those sons of a bitches of got me wanted in 20 damn country’s for defying the laws of sex appeal. #kingdavid #gingerjames #mardigras #badboycosmetics
Tasty throwback with @justinviolini ?????? have a nice week #kingdavid #nycfashion #blackmodel
Let the tape measure do the talking ?? @jrwestmen #kingdavid #nycfashion #malemodel #atlantamodel
Lying here in deep thought…. ” did this bitch really bring me a de-caff coffee Ohhh Helllll Naaaaa ” ??????? @mattlian #nyc #blackmodel #kingdavid #malemodel
Picture I haven’t seen a while TB taken by the infamous @justinviolini ?????????? #kingdavid #malemodel #nyc
Keeping it clean and relaxed with @jrchristiansenstudio ?? hopefully this one don’t get banned ????@smartmodels #malemodel #kingdavid #fahsion #nyc
Aktuelle Nachrichten