#smart #sexy #schwul

Clown

Happy Halloween!

Je weniger Kostüm, desto besser

Happy Halloween allerseits! Wart ihr gestern schon auf einer Party? Oder geht ihr heute Abend noch die Nachbarschaft unsicherer aber schöner machen. Als Look geht eigentlich alles, außer Horrorclowns und AfD-Mitgliedern, und natürlich bietet Instagram auch dafür Hilfe an: Es gibt ein Extra-Profil für Gay-Halloween Kostüme. Dabei scheint zu gelten: Je weniger Kostüm, desto besser. Wogegen wir garnichts haben.

Why not be our all time favorite HERO?! Superman ??? Yes, Yes is overdone but why not take further by contouring those abs. #superman#gay#gayhalloween#halloween#halloween13#instagay#gayguy#instagay#hot#MGHC

Take a traditional Mario and Luigi custom to a new fab level. Simply add leather, shorts and some attitude ??? #halloween#halloween13#gay#gayguys#creative#mario#luigi#gaycouple#lgbt#custom#mghc

Heaven in Earth ?? #angel#hot#abs#hunk#gayguys#gayguy#gay#instagay#halloween#gayhalloween#halloween13#mghc

Another waiter option, if you have it share it. #waiter#weho#caliboys#boystown#hot#hunk#gayguy#gayguys#instagay#halloween#halloween13#gayhalloween#abs#mghc

Did you grow up watching pikachu? ?? Be him. #pikachu#gay#gayguy#gayhalloween#instagay#gayhalloween#halloween#halloween13#caliboys#cute#abs#hunk#mghc

Skulls in suits ????? #gaycouple#halloween#gayhalloween#halloween13#gayguys#skulls#myghc

Into group action? Ninja turtles ! #ninjaturtles#gayguys#gay#gayhalloween#halloween#halloween13#weho#caliboys#houseofblues#friends#besties#hunks#myghc

Dia de Los Muerstos ???? #hunk#gay#gayguy#halloween#halloween13#gayhalloween#hot#myghc

Sexy! Yet disturbing ?? #halloween#halloween13#gay#gayguy#gayhalloween#shirtless#abs#tan#hunk#zipper#fitness#blood#myghc

Und wenn die Schminke wieder runter ist: Ein bisschen Hautpflege.

Pizza box ! Simple and cheap if you're in a budget and work with a bod like this one. #gay#gayguy#hot#hunk#halloween#halloween13#gayhalloween#abs#vline#pizza#shirtless#myghc

Sexy Jason ! #gay#gayguy#instagay#abs#tan#killerbody#jason#hunk#hot#halloween#halloween13#gayhalloween#gayguy#sixpack#shirtless#myghc

Batman, really sexy. #gay#gayguy#hunk#abs#gayhalloween#halloween#halloween13#gayhalloween#batman#myghc

Mime in undies? #underwear#gay#gayguy#hunk#abs#tan#halloween#halloween13#gayhalloween#hot#halloween#myghc#mime#hottie

Adam for Adam ?? #gay#gayguys#instagay#gaycouple#gayhalloween#halloween#halloween13#adam#adamforadam#hot#hotties#hunks#abs#fitness#vline#muscles#myghc

If only ware wolfs were like this? Huh #gayhalloween#gayguy#gay#abs#vline#muscles#tan#halloween#halloween13#caliboys#hot#hunk#myghc

What's under the skilt? Try something ordinary and take away pieces away, like the shirt. #skilt#irish#scottish#halloween#gayhalloween#male#customes#hot#hunk#abs#tan#handsome#gay#gayguy#myghc

On a budget, but still want to look good? Head to a dollar general or party store, after head to a thrift store and look for Hawaiian print fabric or shorts, be creative and fun. ?????#hawaiian#hula#boy#gay#gayguy#hot#hunk#abs#muscles#handsome#halloween#gayhalloween#myghc

Be a smurf couple! Maybe with small white boxer briefs, cks are a plus??#blue#smurfs#smurfs2#couple#gay#gayguys#gaycouple#handsome#muscles#abs#underwear#calvinkleins#ck#hot#halloween#gayhalloween#myghc

Dark angel! ????? Super hot @cl8ton_g ! What do you guys think of this sexy follower? Be feature just like him #myghc thanks again @cl8ton_g #darkangel#angel#halloween#abs#shirtless#hot#gayguy#gay#gayhalloween#myghc

Last minute costume. Perfect for a house party. These are all pieces you might already have in your closet. #soldier#muscles#abs#halloween#gayhalloween#myghc#gay#hottie

Folgt gayhalloween auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

