#smart #sexy #schwul

1247999209718636423_claudiogirardi

Londons Finest

Claudio Girardi und David Hart sind die Lieblinge der Londoner Partyszene

Wenn zwei DJs, die Londons Clubgänger schon seit fast einem Jahrzehnt zum Tanzen bringen und das Nachtleben dabei richtig gut kennengelernt haben, beschließen, es ist jetzt mal Zeit für ihre eigene Party, ist das meistens eine gute Nachrricht. Im Fall von  F**king Good Time, im „Klub”, im Keller der „Ku Bar” in Soho ist es eine wirklich gute. Denn die Partymacher Claudio Girardi und David Hart sind nicht nur sehr erfahrene DJs, sondern auch ein Liebespaar, dessen größte Freude es ist, andere Leute genauso viel Spaß haben zu lassen, wie sie selber jeden Abend haben. Und zwar auch optisch. Super Sache, oder?

#claudiogirardi #gigolos #sexshooters #dearpolywood all that and more...

#claudiogirardi #gigolos #sexshooters #dearpolywood all that and more…

@gigolodisco pAris here we come! ?????? @thelahart #party #london #paris #gigolo #scream #screamparis #music #djs #house #davidhart #claudiogirardi

@gigolodisco pAris here we come! ?????? @thelahart #party #london #paris #gigolo #scream #screamparis #music #djs #house #davidhart #claudiogirardi

???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #housemusic #deephouse #party #nightclubbing #davidhart #claudiogirardi

???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #housemusic #deephouse #party #nightclubbing #davidhart #claudiogirardi

TBT 2013 ?????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #summer #housemusic #deephouse #chill #trunks #tbt #throwbackthursday #claudiogirardi #davidhart

TBT 2013 ?????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #summer #housemusic #deephouse #chill #trunks #tbt #throwbackthursday #claudiogirardi #davidhart

SUMMER SPUNK! Listen now on sexshooters soundcloud! ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #housemusic #deephouse #circuithouse #tribalhouse #party #gigolo #greece #summer #spunk #claudiogirardi #davidhart #shootmeup #shootmeup.co.uk #photography #pool ??

SUMMER SPUNK! Listen now on sexshooters soundcloud! ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #housemusic #deephouse #circuithouse #tribalhouse #party #gigolo #greece #summer #spunk #claudiogirardi #davidhart #shootmeup #shootmeup.co.uk #photography #pool ??

HAPPY PRIDE HOMOS! ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #oslopride #housemusic #pride #party #norway #davidhart #claudiogirardi #nightclubbing

HAPPY PRIDE HOMOS! ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #oslopride #housemusic #pride #party #norway #davidhart #claudiogirardi #nightclubbing

OSLO WE ARE READY! ?? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #ontour #oslo #norway #oslopride #rockerfellermusichall #kiss #pride #davidhart #claudiogirardi #nightclubbing

OSLO WE ARE READY! ?? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #ontour #oslo #norway #oslopride #rockerfellermusichall #kiss #pride #davidhart #claudiogirardi #nightclubbing

LISBON 23.08.15 @gigolodisco ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #housemusic #davidhart #claudiogirardi #gigolo #gigolovstheworld #worldtravel #lisbon #lisboa #portugal

LISBON 23.08.15 @gigolodisco ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #housemusic #davidhart #claudiogirardi #gigolo #gigolovstheworld #worldtravel #lisbon #lisboa #portugal

...not a bad view from bed! ???????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #housemusic #worldtravel #hot #muscle #shower #hihotel #hihotel #greathotelrooms #davidhart #claudiogirardi #nice #france #frenchriviera #summer2015

…not a bad view from bed! ???????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #housemusic #worldtravel #hot #muscle #shower #hihotel #hihotel #greathotelrooms #davidhart #claudiogirardi #nice #france #frenchriviera #summer2015

???? we return to OZ in two weeks to play at 4 amazing parties! WE ?? U DOWN UNDER! #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #worldtravel #australia #sydney #perth #brisbane #downunder #deephouse #housemusic #tribalhouse #circuithouse #house #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi ?? #sex #love #muscle ??????

???? we return to OZ in two weeks to play at 4 amazing parties! WE ?? U DOWN UNDER! #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #worldtravel #australia #sydney #perth #brisbane #downunder #deephouse #housemusic #tribalhouse #circuithouse #house #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi ?? #sex #love #muscle ??????

SINGAPORE in a day! ???????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #housemusic #worldtravel #singapore #australia #nikeairmax #davidhart #claudiogirardi #musclepose #gunsout #smileyface #fareastplaza

SINGAPORE in a day! ???????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #housemusic #worldtravel #singapore #australia #nikeairmax #davidhart #claudiogirardi #musclepose #gunsout #smileyface #fareastplaza

HU$$LE ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #deephouse #deepdisco #house #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #nightclubbing #shadowlounge #davidhart #claudiogirardi #doingeverythingtogether ????

HU$$LE ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #deephouse #deepdisco #house #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #nightclubbing #shadowlounge #davidhart #claudiogirardi #doingeverythingtogether ????

O U R B U L L S are H O R N Y for 2 0 1 6 ! N Y E - L O N D O N ?? we are playing and hosting at GIGOLO vs NYE - the shadow lounge FIESTA! gonna be a super horny night with wrestling strippers and gogos! tickets available now at theshadowlounge.co.uk ?? @gigolodisco @the_shadow_lounge #sexshooters #London #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #gigolo #gigolodisco #gigolovsNYE #gigololondon #theshadowlounge #fiesta #mexicanwrestlers #newyearseve #nye #nyegigolo #nyelondon #doingeverythingtogether #claudiogirardi #davidhart #housemusic #party #piniatas #gaycouple #boyfriends #hornybulls #hello2016 #muscles @snapwithstuds

O U R B U L L S are H O R N Y for 2 0 1 6 ! N Y E – L O N D O N ?? we are playing and hosting at GIGOLO vs NYE – the shadow lounge FIESTA! gonna be a super horny night with wrestling strippers and gogos! tickets available now at theshadowlounge.co.uk ?? @gigolodisco @the_shadow_lounge #sexshooters #London #djs #djduo #djingaroundtheworld #gigolo #gigolodisco #gigolovsNYE #gigololondon #theshadowlounge #fiesta #mexicanwrestlers #newyearseve #nye #nyegigolo #nyelondon #doingeverythingtogether #claudiogirardi #davidhart #housemusic #party #piniatas #gaycouple #boyfriends #hornybulls #hello2016 #muscles @snapwithstuds

?? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #radicalenergy #losangeles #radicalenergyswimwear @radicalenergyofficial #goldguns ????????

?? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #radicalenergy #losangeles #radicalenergyswimwear @radicalenergyofficial #goldguns ????????

 

Nicht nur in London ist es schön. Hier der Beweis.

 

SEXSHOOTERS SUMMER TOUR 2016 ?? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #oldstreet #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #shoreditch #boys #allweenduremakesusstronger #love #eastlondon #? #sexshooterssummertour #allovertheworld #tour #busysluts ??????

SEXSHOOTERS SUMMER TOUR 2016 ?? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #oldstreet #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #shoreditch #boys #allweenduremakesusstronger #love #eastlondon #? #sexshooterssummertour #allovertheworld #tour #busysluts ??????

...hello from the urinals ?????????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #workout #gym #muscleup #telavivpride #sexshooterstelavivpride #sexshooterssummertour #early #airport #takingaslash #?? #??

…hello from the urinals ?????????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #workout #gym #muscleup #telavivpride #sexshooterstelavivpride #sexshooterssummertour #early #airport #takingaslash #?? #??

...last day in Tel Aviv ?????? #sexshooters #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #djing #music #love #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #lovestory #telavivpride #sexshooterstelavivpride #ffftelavivpride #telaviv #israel #beach #telavivbeach #??

…last day in Tel Aviv ?????? #sexshooters #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #djing #music #love #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #lovestory #telavivpride #sexshooterstelavivpride #ffftelavivpride #telaviv #israel #beach #telavivbeach #??

#Repost @sexshooters with @repostapp ??? ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #hotelselfie #sexshootersamericantour16

#Repost @sexshooters with @repostapp
???
???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #hotelselfie #sexshootersamericantour16

Sightseeing ?? dinner ?? After hours at BeatBox: Locoya's Circus ?? ...San Francisco see you there from 3:30am for a super slutty circus show and our sexxxed up pumped up PRIDE beats! ?????????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #usa #sanfransisco #sanfransiscopride #locoyascircus #afterhours #sexshootersamericantour16 @locoya_hill @brian_kent_music

Sightseeing ?? dinner ?? After hours at BeatBox: Locoya’s Circus ?? …San Francisco see you there from 3:30am for a super slutty circus show and our sexxxed up pumped up PRIDE beats! ?????????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #usa #sanfransisco #sanfransiscopride #locoyascircus #afterhours #sexshootersamericantour16 @locoya_hill @brian_kent_music

...loving these pics by @denislargeron taken at @distrktc ???????? SUPER SEXY D.C PARTY! #sexshooters #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #djing #music #love #washingtondc #usa #dceagle #doingeverythingtogether #distriktC #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #pride16 #??

…loving these pics by @denislargeron taken at @distrktc ???????? SUPER SEXY D.C PARTY! #sexshooters #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #djing #music #love #washingtondc #usa #dceagle #doingeverythingtogether #distriktC #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #pride16 #??

...loving these pics by @denislargeron taken at @distrktc ???????? SUPER SEXY D.C PARTY! #sexshooters #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #djing #music #love #washingtondc #usa #dceagle #doingeverythingtogether #distriktC #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #pride16 #??

…loving these pics by @denislargeron taken at @distrktc ???????? SUPER SEXY D.C PARTY! #sexshooters #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #djing #music #love #washingtondc #usa #dceagle #doingeverythingtogether #distriktC #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #pride16 #??

come get some of our... L?? this Saturday night in pAris ???? at @scream_paris hot new summer of love party! we will be there hanging out before and after our set! ?? with @oliviercroft #sexshooters #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #djing #music #love #summeroflove #paris #screamparis #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #??

come get some of our… L?? this Saturday night in pAris ???? at @scream_paris hot new summer of love party! we will be there hanging out before and after our set! ?? with @oliviercroft #sexshooters #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #summertour #djing #music #love #summeroflove #paris #screamparis #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #truelove #??

????#sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #truelove #doingit #lovelife #love #sluts #tonguesout #??

????#sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #truelove #doingit #lovelife #love #sluts #tonguesout #??

regram @sexshooters ...trying to make abs happen ???? we are Dj'ing at GYMBOX COVENT GARDEN tonight from 6pm come see us pump! ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #tryingtomakeabshappen #gymboxcoventgarden #muscle #sweat #pumptoourbeats #pumpingthemuscle

regram @sexshooters
…trying to make abs happen ???? we are Dj’ing at GYMBOX COVENT GARDEN tonight from 6pm come see us pump! ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #tryingtomakeabshappen #gymboxcoventgarden #muscle #sweat #pumptoourbeats #pumpingthemuscle

...summer in London ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #shoreditch #eastlondon #hoxton #summer #londonsummer #blinds #sunlight #??

…summer in London ???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #shoreditch #eastlondon #hoxton #summer #londonsummer #blinds #sunlight #??

...nice to see you bitches in Nice! & thanks for sharing ur pool with us for sunrise ?? @timobolte + @sax_hustla #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #nice #nicefrance #frenchriviera #coteazur #friends #sunrise #fightingthecold ??

…nice to see you bitches in Nice! & thanks for sharing ur pool with us for sunrise ?? @timobolte + @sax_hustla #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #nice #nicefrance #frenchriviera #coteazur #friends #sunrise #fightingthecold ??

THIS BITCH! ?????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #shoreditch #eastlondon #djlife #gettingaround #thisbitch #myoneandonly #muscle #mustache #body #hotness#?? #chickenbonebaby ???

THIS BITCH! ?????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #shoreditch #eastlondon #djlife #gettingaround #thisbitch #myoneandonly #muscle #mustache #body #hotness#?? #chickenbonebaby ???

S E X S H ???? T E R S #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #shoreditch #eastlondon #djlife #gettingaround #mixing #remixing #mashups #lovers #haters #mustache #beard #alwaystogether??

S E X S H ???? T E R S #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #shoreditch #eastlondon #djlife #gettingaround #mixing #remixing #mashups #lovers #haters #mustache #beard #alwaystogether??

???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #shoreditch #eastlondon #djlife #gettingaround #mixing #remixing #mashups #alwaystogether #londonsummer #29degrees #hotnight #throwbackthursday

???? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #shoreditch #eastlondon #djlife #gettingaround #mixing #remixing #mashups #alwaystogether #londonsummer #29degrees #hotnight #throwbackthursday

S T R I P P E R C I R C U S ???????? THANK YOU! @rhealitre #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #lovestory #djlife #usa #strippercircus #labordayweekend ...thanks to @jasonkingphoto and @richssandiego

S T R I P P E R C I R C U S ???????? THANK YOU! @rhealitre #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #lovestory #djlife #usa #strippercircus #labordayweekend …thanks to @jasonkingphoto and @richssandiego

4 months gone but who is the father?! ???????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #lovestory #djlife #goodtimes #fuckinggoodtime #cheapbooze #cheapboys #cheapthrills #hamburg ????

4 months gone but who is the father?! ???????? #sexshooters #london #djs #djduo #djbfs #djcouple #deephouse #housemusic #techhouse #tribalhouse #circuithouse #djlife #doingwhatwedo #music #doingeverythingtogether #davidhart #claudiogirardi #lifestory #lovestory #djlife #goodtimes #fuckinggoodtime #cheapbooze #cheapboys #cheapthrills #hamburg ????

Folgt claudiogerardi auf Instagram oder den Sexshooters auf Facebook!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

1 Kommentar

Schreibe einen neuen Kommentar

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
Claudio GirardiLondonPartySexshooters
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Kurt Hauser am 16 Oct
Die doppelte Minderheit

Männer Magazin sie hat mindestens soviel Dreck am Stecken wie Trump, nur wird das von den Medien unterdrückt, da man unbedingt Trump verhindern will!

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close