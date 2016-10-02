#smart #sexy #schwul

Rote Liebe

Seth Fornea findet, er hat ein "Radiogesicht". Da hören wir gerne zu.

Seth Fornea ist LGBTI-Aktivist, Model und findet, er hat ein „Gesicht fürs Radio”. Wir finden, er ist das beste Argument für rote Haare, das auf Instagram zu haben ist. Heiß, oder?

What part of your body are you salvaje with? Check out @salvajecompany a new international gay circuit party brand! ??

Hello Minneapolis MN! Just got here and ready to have fun with you guys at the @thesaloonmn for the "sleepover" tonight ??. Bring your pajamas! 10 pm till ~2 am

....once upon a time and many years ago ?????????? ??????????. Happy St. Patrick's Day and hope it's magically delicious! Foto by Alan Bradley #stpatricksday #stpaddys

Cartoons are my fav! Artwork by @numba6 ??????

Mom always said I had a #faceforradio ... At least it's not as bad as being an Easter Dummy or slightly smarter than a dog jajajajajajaja ????????. @jbradfordinc @vinnyvega_nyc #fullbunnycontact

He wouldn't quite wake up for our #iwokeuplikethis pic but doesn't he look like a lil sleeping Cajun angel ??

#living in custom @stiaanlouw at @whitepartypalmsprings ????????

The best part of waking up is cuddling with the Hus and pup ??????. @jbradfordinc #mileymo

Little bit of purplevain ??????. Foto by @leonfernandoph and I'm wearing @charliebymz

I ????????'d this paint job! Done by @airbrushhero

#Repost @mc1r.magazine from a narrative "Letting go of god and grabbing the present" by @sethfornea foto by @frankberlinphoto thank you for this amazing work guys ?? #originalphoto #redheads #redhead #redheadmen #redhair #redheadmagazine #indiemag #indiemagazine #gingerwithattitude #artphotography #usa #freckles #gingerhair #coffeetablemags #ginger #redheadmodel #mc1r #mc1rmagazine #frankberlinphoto

Ihr wollt noch mehr, schöne, rothaarige Kerle. Hier geht’s lang.

 

???????????? gym time! #love #bearded #fun #instagay #beardedmen #instastud #beard #bear #gayman #gaybear #gayhunk #likes4likes #gaycouple #gaystud #gym #picoftheday #instamuscle #now #boyfriend #boy #ginger #armpit #motivation #muscular #muscle #gay #gayboy #selfie #gaymuscle #scruff

???????????? gym time!
Bumbum (Bom) Dia ????????. See everyone tonight at @gloungeny for #housethursdays 9 pm to 2 am ??????

Wanna be a leather daddy? Betta work b*tch ????????????????????

?? puedo escalar los Andes solo Por ir a contar tus lunares Contigo celebro y sufro todo Mis alegr? y mis males??

Outtake from "ROUGE" with @gaytravelersguide #tulummexico #islablanca #cancun #sethfornea

That time I was a dolphin ?????? Foto by @juanalbavera for @gaytravelersguide

Throwback to shooting with @mark_henderson_photography near Manacapuru ???? ?????? this past summer.

Folgt sethfornea auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

