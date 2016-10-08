#smart #sexy #schwul

Sauber!

André Hamanns Mode ist fast so schön und umweltfreudlich wie er

Der Berliner André Hamann hat wunderschöne Augen. Und auch alles andere an ihm ist sehr schön. Sogar von innen sieht er gut aus. Denn er fischt auch mal mit Freunden am Timmedorfer Strand Müll aus der Nordsee und kümmert sich bei seinem eigenen Label Haze and Glory darum, dass seine, auch wirklich schönen, Klamotten, möglichst umweltschonend hergestellt werden.

Rest in peace nilo ?? we will miss you @wearefreaksclothing

Just found this old picture ?? let me know what you think?! Don't forget to follow @wearefreaksclothing

Allen einen guten Start in die Woche // Great start in the week everyone @wearefreaksclothing

Breakfast in Madrid @kortajarenajon

3 more days in Berlin ?? can't wait to see the final on Sunday !! Go Germany go @hazeandglory

By @mooogaff denim @tigha_com

Thx @renyl for the sick masterpiece ! Well done ?? go and follow his work @renyl

Thx @danieljaems for this picture ! Good morning NY??

Good morning New York ?? are your plans for the weekend ?

Hi guys?? where have you been this summer? #tgif

Hi Guys! This amazing piece of art was made by @pedrolopesart ! I really appreciate the time that he put in it! Pls support him with a like or comment! Thank you so so much ????

Good morning everyone ?? where do you spend your Christmas this year ? ???? great start in the week ??

Hey guys?? @hazeandglory and #hazeandglory and regram this pic on your profile (must be set to public so we can see it) and stand a chance to win a 80¤ shopping voucher for www.hazeandglory.com good luck ??

Noch mehr gute Nachrichten aus der Modewelt gefällig? Hier geht's lang!

 

Muss nur noch ausgefü werden // can't wait to fill it with colors

Einfach nur relaxen // just relaxing ?? #meetmerano #vigiliusmountainresort @meranerland Snap: andrehamann

Letzter Tag in New York. N? Stop Berlin // last day in New York. Next stop Berlin @hazeandglory ?? snap: andrehamann

Nochmal Sonne tanken bevor es morgen nach Bristol geht?? last time in the sun before I fly to Bristol tomorrow ??

Ende des Jahres geht es endlich weiter mit dem R? // can't wait to finish my back tattoo ???? @tezenisofficial

Ein neues Abenteuer beginnt // the beginning of a new adventure .....

My new collection is online @hazeandglory check it out !!!!!! www.hazeandglory.com or link in my bio ???? ...... ?? @eyecandyberlin

I just wanna take him home :) i like the name Mr.Banks ?? what do u think? #iwish

Ok, I am sharing a secret here. I am addicted to soft skin and YES, I do use @Kiehls new Age Defender Eye Repair to look fresh and awake at business meetings. #longlivemetrosexualmen #GuysGuides #kiehlspartner

Even though Berlin is my home, I still always discover new places in this amazing city. @sOliverfashion #sOliver #checkattack

It's nice to be back in New York

Morning run in New York with my bro @magic_fox #theonlywayisup

I am so proud to show you guys my first @diesel campaign! Shot by @terryrichardson ???? thx @nicolaformichetti for having me ??

Time is running like crazy ...always great to remember the good times

Folgt andrehamann auf Instagram!

hazeandglory.com

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

