Hot Country

Berühmt wurde Steve Grand vor ein paar Jahren als sein selbstproduziertes Video „All-American Boy” von Millionen Menschen auf Youtube gesehen wurde und er so der erste offen schwule Countrymusic-Star der Welt wurde. Das er mal Unterwäsche-Model war, jetzt ein glühender LGBTI-Aktivist ist, Fans gern Träume erfüllt (MÄNNER-Archiv) und öfter sein Oberteil auszieht, hat dabei geholfen, dass er immer noch 176.000 Follower auf Instagram hat.
23 hours left to go on our kickstarter!! You guys are changing my life forever!! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/stevegrand/all-american-boy-the-album
Pshhh … Get a load of this guy… #stevegrand #allamericanboy #grandfam
Today is the 1-year anniversary of #AllAmericanBoy what a journey it has been! Forever #grateful to all my #grandfam who have made this a year I will hold close to my heart forever. I cherish you. #stevegrand #equality #loveislove http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pjiyjYCwNyY
I don’t always get naked, but when I do, it’s for a good cause. I didn’t want to waste fresh water (since there are so many without) so naturally, I jumped into Lake Superior, naked, after my performance here in Duluth, MN. Video to come soon. I’m donating to ALS (visit alsa.org/donate) as well as 2 other charities I am passionate about. (Thewaterproject.org and a local LGBTQ homeless youth charity). I nominate ALL of you, to find a charity you are passionate about (in addition to ALS), do your research, and donate according to your means. Love you all! 🙂 -Steve
Always writing.
Exhausted but triumphant after I gave final approval on the album cover. I put my all my heart and energy into every creative decision. I want this to be a record you are all proud of. Now off to the printers! I can’t believe this thing is actually going to be done… After all this time. Release date announcement coming very soon! #grandfam #AllAmericanBoy
„No space or time. Just you and I” – #Time Music video out soon! Album out: MARCH 24!!! #allamericanboy #stevegrand
#TIME is here! Check if out on YouTube! :D
#TBT #AllAmericanBoy – the album – out now! All the usual places + my webshop: shop.SteveGrand.com #grandfam #stevegrand
#TBT Summer of 2012. I miss being on #LakeMichigan with my #Chicago friends. A #summer I will never forget! The summer I wrote #AllAmericanBoy and a few other songs on my record. The #speedo was pretty spectacular too. Lol And my life-proof case which I had for about 2 weeks before losing on the subway. #Nostalgia #friends #life #grandfam #stevegrand Pssst I have an album out called „All-American Boy” on iTunes and stuff. You should get it :DD
#CatTheDog and I enjoying a beautiful summer day in the Hamptons.
What a hike! #sunset #California
Calm down. I don’t smoke anymore. Just feeling nostalgic looking at these oldies from 2.5 years ago. #allamericanboy Photo credit: @joembayawaphotography
We live! Post #Halloweenie #HalloweenieLA #WeenieLa @halloweeniela
Post #MarineCorpsBall with my date, Sgt. White. #BananaRepublic #LindaLewis @bananarepublic @gap
Check out my latest music video – „All I Want For Christmas is You” – on YouTube for more moments of my co-star @ohhhtrev and I! Link to video channel in bio. 🙂 Link to download song in video description on YouTube. Directed by: @mrjohnlavin
I’ve been searching all my life for this lighting. No way am I moving now. Please #bringmetreats and an IV of partially melted chocolate ice cream. #thanks #TeamOnesie
wonder what made him sure Im family? tights? Am I just that FAAABULOUSSS in gen? Or just #thirsty? Nm#dontanswerthat Follow me on Twitter (@stevegrandmusic) for this caption to make sense. Or just fall forever into this vortex of a #thirsttrapthursday ?????? #guysintights
I love bears. Come see me at @thewonderbarofficial ASBURY Park, NJ tonight 😀 BandsInTown/SteveGrand
The irony of this thirst trap is that I wasn’t even drinking for real. I was almost certainly committing problematic thought-crimes though. #MusingsOfAThot #ThotCrimes
Recording session canceled for today. Please send your #thotsandprayers; that I may survive this very real thirst. Next stop: ProvinceTown, July 6,7,8 at the Art House. Get your tickets at bandsintown.com/SteveGrand
#ThirstTrapThursday Have an event you need an entertainer/singer/musician for? Contact: Linda@LeftofCenterProductions.com
Hello from the other side. #cakebythelake
We’re naked. GrandBand goes live at OBXPride on Friday, 9 pm. Upcoming Tour Dates: – Anaheim, California – October 1 – Des Moines, Iowa – October 20 – Palm Springs, California – October 28 For more info, and to be notified when I’m in your area, follow me on @bandsintown: www.bandsintown.com/SteveGrand Booking inquiries: Linda@LeftOfCenterProductions.com
@gaydaysanaheim Pool Party after performing at the ESPN Zone the night before. Booking inquiries? Contact Linda@LeftOfCenterProductions.com
