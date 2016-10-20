#smart #sexy #schwul

1028893010442351274_salembeiruti

Wie gemalt

Salem Beirutis Kerle sind unglaublich sexy

Salem Beiruti verließ vor einigen Jahren den Libanon, um er selbst zu werden. Er zog nach Madrid, wo er heute lebt und als Künstler und Illustrator arbeitet. „In meiner Arbeit setze ich auch meine eigenen Erfahrungen um: Die eines Mannes, der die traditionelle arabische Kultur hinter sich lässt, um weiterzugehen, als es ihm dort möglich ist.” Jetzt will Salem mit seinen fantastischen Illustrationen ein eigenes Buch gestalten: „Morphosis” (es erscheint demnächst bei Bruno Gmünder). Die Kickstarter-Kampagne dazu, läuft noch zwei Tage. Wer mehr von Salems Kerlen sehen will, einfach hier klicken.

"Jasmines of Theo" BEARDS OF EDEN Collection by @salem.es Artwork size : 30x30 cm Framed : 42x32 cm Sold out.

„Jasmines of Theo”
BEARDS OF EDEN Collection by @salem.es
Artwork size : 30×30 cm
Framed : 42×32 cm
Sold out.

Work in progress 2nd Merman "The God" Jose Garcia From my upcoming collection The Seven Mermen. #salembeiruti #theartofsalembeiruti #merman #mermen #thesevenmermen #mixedmedia #watercolor #pencil #fish #tail #men #beards #fantasy #mythology #portrait #god

Work in progress
2nd Merman „The God”
Jose Garcia
From my upcoming collection The Seven Mermen.
#salembeiruti #theartofsalembeiruti #merman #mermen #thesevenmermen #mixedmedia #watercolor #pencil #fish #tail #men #beards #fantasy #mythology #portrait #god

#hunk #art #summer #never #end #salembeiruti #artofsalembeiruti #sexy #pose #beard #beardman #hairytrigger #hairy #hairyman #gingerbeard #ginger #muscle #stud #illustation #artillustration

#hunk #art #summer #never #end #salembeiruti #artofsalembeiruti #sexy #pose #beard #beardman #hairytrigger #hairy #hairyman #gingerbeard #ginger #muscle #stud #illustation #artillustration

HELLO DENNIS! - (Full artwork) Digital artwork by @salem.es Portrait of Dennis V.G. Original photo courtesy of Armando Branco (ArmandoBranco.com), big thanks! Facebook: THE ART OF SALEM.ES #SalemBeiruti #Cowboy #beauty #man #beard #smile #sexy #body #eyes #expression #muscles #light #hat #blue #shiny #face #digital #modern #art

HELLO DENNIS! – (Full artwork)
Digital artwork by @salem.es
Portrait of Dennis V.G.
Original photo courtesy of Armando Branco (ArmandoBranco.com), big thanks!
Facebook: THE ART OF SALEM.ES
#SalemBeiruti #Cowboy #beauty #man #beard #smile #sexy #body #eyes #expression #muscles #light #hat #blue #shiny #face #digital #modern #art

ARTHUR (wearing the Laurels arm cuff) Digital painting 40x40 cm Collection 2015 Artwork: @salem.es Model: Arthur Gillet Original photo courtesy of Marco Castro Photography (Thank you). The Art of Salem.es Madrid/Spain #Model #Beard #Beauty #man #laurels #look #expression #eyes #charm #digital #painting #modern #art #arm_cuff #greek #roman #detail #Madrid #France #Paris #Spain #gold #Jewelry #arthurgillet #SalemBeiruti

ARTHUR (wearing the Laurels arm cuff)
Digital painting 40×40 cm
Collection 2015
Artwork: @salem.es
Model: Arthur Gillet
Original photo courtesy of Marco Castro Photography (Thank you).
The Art of Salem.es
Madrid/Spain
#Model #Beard #Beauty #man #laurels #look #expression #eyes #charm #digital #painting #modern #art #arm_cuff #greek #roman #detail #Madrid #France #Paris #Spain #gold #Jewelry #arthurgillet #SalemBeiruti

Honored by this beautiful illustration by @salem_beiruti : Between shadow and light, look and breath, pulse and silence, a depth of a moment is been captured. "The moment" Artwork: @salem_beiruti Model and inspiration: @mr_kid #capture #moment #digital #art #painting #man #beauty #beard #mustache #look #expressive #tattoo #body #workout #muscles#perfection #training #mug #coffee #morning #light #shadow #reflection#hair #trendy #modern #SalemBeiruti #artist

Honored by this beautiful illustration by @salem_beiruti : Between shadow and light, look and breath, pulse and silence, a depth of a moment is been captured. „The moment”
Artwork: @salem_beiruti
Model and inspiration: @mr_kid
#capture #moment #digital #art #painting #man #beauty #beard #mustache #look #expressive #tattoo #body #workout #muscles#perfection #training #mug #coffee #morning #light #shadow #reflection#hair #trendy #modern #SalemBeiruti #artist

El Gladiador Ilustració digital por @salem.es Modelo y inspiració: @bibbideg Colecció 2015 Facebook: The Art of Salem.es Salem-Beiruti/deviantart.com #gladiador #spartacus #harness #inspiration #warrior #model #beauty #sexy #hairy #muscles #perfection #outfit #expressive #creative #dreamy #fantasy #clouds #look #man #bearded #roman #greek #Madrid #Italy #Rome #SalemBeiruti

El Gladiador
Ilustració digital por @salem.es
Modelo y inspiració: @bibbideg
Colecció 2015
Facebook: The Art of Salem.es
Salem-Beiruti/deviantart.com
#gladiador #spartacus #harness #inspiration #warrior #model #beauty #sexy #hairy #muscles #perfection #outfit #expressive #creative #dreamy #fantasy #clouds #look #man #bearded #roman #greek #Madrid #Italy #Rome #SalemBeiruti

Signing some prints to send ?? Have a good start of the week everyone! Facebook: The Art of Salem.es #prints #digital #art #salemes #artist #madrid #beard #Piel_De_Toro

Signing some prints to send ??
Have a good start of the week everyone!
Facebook: The Art of Salem.es
#prints #digital #art #salemes #artist #madrid #beard #Piel_De_Toro

MAN WITH GOLDEN BEARD - resized Model inspiration: Stef Green (me??) Digital artwork by @salem_beiruti Collection 2015 For your personal artwork: Salem@salembeiruti.com Facebook: The Art of Salem Beiruti #man #beard #gold #beauty #digital #art #tattoo #expression #skinhead #stars #beardedgay #harmony #madrid #modern #detail #SalemBeiruti #mustache #beardart #gaybear #gaybeard #beardporn #beardedguy #digitalart #eyes

MAN WITH GOLDEN BEARD – resized
Model inspiration: Stef Green (me??)
Digital artwork by @salem_beiruti
Collection 2015
For your personal artwork:
Salem@salembeiruti.com
Facebook: The Art of Salem Beiruti
#man #beard #gold #beauty #digital #art #tattoo #expression #skinhead #stars #beardedgay #harmony #madrid #modern #detail #SalemBeiruti #mustache #beardart #gaybear #gaybeard #beardporn #beardedguy #digitalart #eyes

GENIO!!! Muchí gracias por el retrato. Es un honor!!! #Repost @salem_beiruti with @repostapp. ??? GIANNANTONIO MARTINEZ Retrato digital por Salem Beiruti Colecció 2015 #expression #beauty #sexy #hairy #man #bearded #modelo #actor #Ojos #gris #SalemBeiruti

GENIO!!! Muchí gracias por el retrato. Es un honor!!! #Repost @salem_beiruti with @repostapp.
???
GIANNANTONIO MARTINEZ
Retrato digital por Salem Beiruti
Colecció 2015
#expression #beauty #sexy #hairy #man #bearded #modelo #actor #Ojos #gris #SalemBeiruti

ALEX BULLON Artwork: THE ART OF SALEM.ES Model: Alex Bullon Collection: THE MUSE Digital portrait 2015 #DigitalArt #salemES #NY #Barcelona #Madrid #Charm #choreography #Contemporary #beauty #bearded #Different #Expression #eyes #eyes #fantasy #Handsome #hairy #Look #Man #Muse #SalemBeiruti #Madrid #modern #muscled #original #NY #Alex_Bullon

ALEX BULLON
Artwork: THE ART OF SALEM.ES
Model: Alex Bullon
Collection: THE MUSE
Digital portrait 2015
#DigitalArt #salemES #NY #Barcelona #Madrid #Charm #choreography #Contemporary #beauty #bearded #Different #Expression #eyes #eyes #fantasy #Handsome #hairy #Look #Man #Muse #SalemBeiruti #Madrid #modern #muscled #original #NY #Alex_Bullon

Music: Sia - Chandelier (Piano Version) Minute: 2:17 - 3:05 Date/time: July/Tuesday 13:33 /2015 This artwork got a rich amount of mixed feelings while I was working on it, I was bouncing between madness and tranquility, kept repeating Sia's song over and over until I finished and signed it. The full version you can check it on my Facebook page: The Art of Salem Beiruti THE 5TH MUSE (and final in this collection) - XRISTIAN Original photo credits to @bearinf (thank you) #Madrid #SalemBeiruti #Muse #perfection #hairy #muscled #charming #bearded #man #inspiration #fantasy #pool #water #look #expression

Music: Sia – Chandelier (Piano Version)
Minute: 2:17 – 3:05
Date/time: July/Tuesday 13:33 /2015
This artwork got a rich amount of mixed feelings while I was working on it, I was bouncing between madness and tranquility, kept repeating Sia’s song over and over until I finished and signed it.
The full version you can check it on my Facebook page:
The Art of Salem Beiruti
THE 5TH MUSE (and final in this collection) – XRISTIAN
Original photo credits to @bearinf (thank you)
#Madrid #SalemBeiruti #Muse #perfection #hairy #muscled #charming #bearded #man #inspiration #fantasy #pool #water #look #expression

THIAGO ZANINI Artwork: THE ART OF SALEM.ES Model: Thiago Zanini Digital collection 2015 Facebook.com/theartofsalem.es Email: salem@salembeiruti.com #ConceptArt #Portrait #Sketches #FineArt #DigitalArt #Madrid #SalemBeiruti #August #Pose #Perfection #Allure #Male #Muscles #BeardedMan #beauty #Charm #eyes #expression #tattoo #wings #MusicNote #HairyChest #Hair #Wind #Smile #Wicked #Fantasy #Seductive

THIAGO ZANINI
Artwork: THE ART OF SALEM.ES
Model: Thiago Zanini
Digital collection 2015
Facebook.com/theartofsalem.es
Email: salem@salembeiruti.com
#ConceptArt #Portrait #Sketches #FineArt #DigitalArt #Madrid #SalemBeiruti #August #Pose #Perfection #Allure #Male #Muscles #BeardedMan #beauty #Charm #eyes #expression #tattoo #wings #MusicNote #HairyChest #Hair #Wind #Smile #Wicked #Fantasy #Seductive

This Portrait is just a dream. Homage to a Young Amazing Painter: @salembeiruti (his gallery is Simply stunning). #salembeiruti #art #artist #painting #painter #design #designer #gay #gaylove #gaymen #gayart #gaypride #visionary #amazing #life #love #light #gayink #picoftheday #photooftheday #igers #iphoneonly #selfie #instagay #instagood #instalike #instahomo #f6000 #followme #follow

This Portrait is just a dream. Homage to a Young Amazing Painter: @salembeiruti (his gallery is Simply stunning). #salembeiruti #art #artist #painting #painter #design #designer #gay #gaylove #gaymen #gayart #gaypride #visionary #amazing #life #love #light #gayink #picoftheday #photooftheday #igers #iphoneonly #selfie #instagay #instagood #instalike #instahomo #f6000 #followme #follow

#salembeiruti

#salembeiruti

Couldn't get enough, 3 study sketches for Brian, they just made my night. Cheers sir! BRIAN MAIER - DJ, playful & sexy. Artwork: Salem.ES Model/inspiration: @brianmaier Digital sketches 2015 #BrianMaier #dj #model #inspiration #sexy #beauty #hairy #man #beard #mustache #tattoos #muscles #charm #mystery #sketches #digitalArt #modernArt #PassionForLove #LivingForArt #music #remixes #posing #admiration #distinguish #perfection #Madrid #salembeiruti #unique #perfectBum #salemES

Couldn’t get enough, 3 study sketches for Brian, they just made my night. Cheers sir!
BRIAN MAIER – DJ, playful & sexy.
Artwork: Salem.ES
Model/inspiration: @brianmaier
Digital sketches 2015
#BrianMaier #dj #model #inspiration #sexy #beauty #hairy #man #beard #mustache #tattoos #muscles #charm #mystery #sketches #digitalArt #modernArt #PassionForLove #LivingForArt #music #remixes #posing #admiration #distinguish #perfection #Madrid #salembeiruti #unique #perfectBum #salemES

You're not a "Kent" descendent, you're your own hero, a unique one. XRISTIAN by Salem.ES #mystery #bum #legs #workout #amigo #bear #beast #bearded #charm #california #digitalart #friday #friend #gorgeous #hunk #hairy #happy #handsome #illustration #look #livingforart #madrid #muscled #mystery #pose #perfection #sexy #seductive #superhero #salembeiruti #weekend

You’re not a „Kent” descendent, you’re your own hero, a unique one.
XRISTIAN by Salem.ES
#mystery #bum #legs #workout #amigo #bear #beast #bearded #charm #california #digitalart #friday #friend #gorgeous #hunk #hairy #happy #handsome #illustration #look #livingforart #madrid #muscled #mystery #pose #perfection #sexy #seductive #superhero #salembeiruti #weekend

#salembeiruti

#salembeiruti

Check out amazing #gay-themed drawings from Middle-Eastern artist #SalemBeiruti bit.ly/2dsYKGC #art

Check out amazing #gay-themed drawings from Middle-Eastern artist #SalemBeiruti bit.ly/2dsYKGC #art

Artwork: "Colby is.." Concept art: @salem.es Inspiration: @colby.keller Digital collection 2016 #salembeiruti #colbykeller #digitalart #madrid #salemes #fantasy

Artwork: „Colby is..” Concept art: @salem.es
Inspiration: @colby.keller
Digital collection 2016
#salembeiruti #colbykeller #digitalart #madrid #salemes #fantasy

Thank you so much Salem ?? Fellows! Please support his kickstarter MORPHOSIS by Salem Beiruti #kickstarter #salembeiruti #morphosis #illustration #digitalart #madrid #berlin #art #ginger #redhead #redbeard #ink #inked #gayinked #pecs #chest #abs #nude #muscle #drawing

Thank you so much Salem ?? Fellows! Please support his kickstarter MORPHOSIS by Salem Beiruti #kickstarter #salembeiruti #morphosis #illustration #digitalart #madrid #berlin #art #ginger #redhead #redbeard #ink #inked #gayinked #pecs #chest #abs #nude #muscle #drawing

regram @salem.es "Damiano" Artwork: @salem.es Inspiration: @damiano_frascaroli Digital collection 2016 #salembeiruti #greek #roman #fantasy #statue #laurels #digitalart #madrid

regram @salem.es
„Damiano”
Artwork: @salem.es
Inspiration: @damiano_frascaroli
Digital collection 2016
#salembeiruti #greek #roman #fantasy #statue #laurels #digitalart #madrid

 

Folgt #salembeiruti auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
#salembeirutiinstagramerKunstLibanonMadridMorphosisSalem Beiruti
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close