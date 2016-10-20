Wie gemalt

Salem Beiruti verließ vor einigen Jahren den Libanon, um er selbst zu werden. Er zog nach Madrid, wo er heute lebt und als Künstler und Illustrator arbeitet. „In meiner Arbeit setze ich auch meine eigenen Erfahrungen um: Die eines Mannes, der die traditionelle arabische Kultur hinter sich lässt, um weiterzugehen, als es ihm dort möglich ist.” Jetzt will Salem mit seinen fantastischen Illustrationen ein eigenes Buch gestalten: „Morphosis” (es erscheint demnächst bei Bruno Gmünder). Die Kickstarter-Kampagne dazu, läuft noch zwei Tage. Wer mehr von Salems Kerlen sehen will, einfach hier klicken.
„Jasmines of Theo” BEARDS OF EDEN Collection by @salem.es Artwork size : 30×30 cm Framed : 42×32 cm Sold out.
Work in progress 2nd Merman „The God” Jose Garcia From my upcoming collection The Seven Mermen. #salembeiruti #theartofsalembeiruti #merman #mermen #thesevenmermen #mixedmedia #watercolor #pencil #fish #tail #men #beards #fantasy #mythology #portrait #god
HELLO DENNIS! – (Full artwork) Digital artwork by @salem.es Portrait of Dennis V.G. Original photo courtesy of Armando Branco (ArmandoBranco.com), big thanks! Facebook: THE ART OF SALEM.ES #SalemBeiruti #Cowboy #beauty #man #beard #smile #sexy #body #eyes #expression #muscles #light #hat #blue #shiny #face #digital #modern #art
ARTHUR (wearing the Laurels arm cuff) Digital painting 40×40 cm Collection 2015 Artwork: @salem.es Model: Arthur Gillet Original photo courtesy of Marco Castro Photography (Thank you). The Art of Salem.es Madrid/Spain #Model #Beard #Beauty #man #laurels #look #expression #eyes #charm #digital #painting #modern #art #arm_cuff #greek #roman #detail #Madrid #France #Paris #Spain #gold #Jewelry #arthurgillet #SalemBeiruti
Honored by this beautiful illustration by @salem_beiruti : Between shadow and light, look and breath, pulse and silence, a depth of a moment is been captured. „The moment” Artwork: @salem_beiruti Model and inspiration: @mr_kid #capture #moment #digital #art #painting #man #beauty #beard #mustache #look #expressive #tattoo #body #workout #muscles#perfection #training #mug #coffee #morning #light #shadow #reflection#hair #trendy #modern #SalemBeiruti #artist
El Gladiador Ilustració digital por @salem.es Modelo y inspiració: @bibbideg Colecció 2015 Facebook: The Art of Salem.es Salem-Beiruti/deviantart.com #gladiador #spartacus #harness #inspiration #warrior #model #beauty #sexy #hairy #muscles #perfection #outfit #expressive #creative #dreamy #fantasy #clouds #look #man #bearded #roman #greek #Madrid #Italy #Rome #SalemBeiruti
Signing some prints to send ?? Have a good start of the week everyone! Facebook: The Art of Salem.es #prints #digital #art #salemes #artist #madrid #beard #Piel_De_Toro
MAN WITH GOLDEN BEARD – resized Model inspiration: Stef Green (me??) Digital artwork by @salem_beiruti Collection 2015 For your personal artwork: Salem@salembeiruti.com Facebook: The Art of Salem Beiruti #man #beard #gold #beauty #digital #art #tattoo #expression #skinhead #stars #beardedgay #harmony #madrid #modern #detail #SalemBeiruti #mustache #beardart #gaybear #gaybeard #beardporn #beardedguy #digitalart #eyes
GENIO!!! Muchí gracias por el retrato. Es un honor!!! #Repost @salem_beiruti with @repostapp. ??? GIANNANTONIO MARTINEZ Retrato digital por Salem Beiruti Colecció 2015 #expression #beauty #sexy #hairy #man #bearded #modelo #actor #Ojos #gris #SalemBeiruti
ALEX BULLON Artwork: THE ART OF SALEM.ES Model: Alex Bullon Collection: THE MUSE Digital portrait 2015 #DigitalArt #salemES #NY #Barcelona #Madrid #Charm #choreography #Contemporary #beauty #bearded #Different #Expression #eyes #eyes #fantasy #Handsome #hairy #Look #Man #Muse #SalemBeiruti #Madrid #modern #muscled #original #NY #Alex_Bullon
Music: Sia – Chandelier (Piano Version) Minute: 2:17 – 3:05 Date/time: July/Tuesday 13:33 /2015 This artwork got a rich amount of mixed feelings while I was working on it, I was bouncing between madness and tranquility, kept repeating Sia’s song over and over until I finished and signed it. The full version you can check it on my Facebook page: The Art of Salem Beiruti THE 5TH MUSE (and final in this collection) – XRISTIAN Original photo credits to @bearinf (thank you) #Madrid #SalemBeiruti #Muse #perfection #hairy #muscled #charming #bearded #man #inspiration #fantasy #pool #water #look #expression
Thank you so much Salem ?? Fellows! Please support his kickstarter MORPHOSIS by Salem Beiruti #kickstarter #salembeiruti #morphosis #illustration #digitalart #madrid #berlin #art #ginger #redhead #redbeard #ink #inked #gayinked #pecs #chest #abs #nude #muscle #drawing
