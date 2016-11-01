Den behalte ich

Liebe ist einfach, wenn man weiß, wie es geht. Dieses Paar weiß das.

Man fragt sich als Single im Herbst ja manchmal, wie die Liebe wohl aussieht. Nicht das man sie nicht erkennen würde, wenn sie einem über den Weg läuft, man hat sie einfach länger nicht gesehen. Wenn man Glück hat, geht man dann auf Instagram und sieht sowas wie diese beiden Jungs hier. „Mode, Reisen und Essen” ist ihr Beruf. Ihr Hobby sind sie. So sieht sie aus, die Liebe.

Unsere Wochenumfrage:

Wie haltet Ihr es mit unseren lesbischen Schwestern? We are family: Nur gemeinsam sind wir stark!

Wir sind alle queer, ich frage nicht nach sexueller Orientierung oder Geschlecht.

Ich bin ganz froh, dass es noch reine schwule Kneipen gibt, die Frauen haben ja auch eigene Räume.

Lesben und Schwule haben eigentlich wenig gemeinsam.

Ich kenne gar keine Lesben und will auch keine kennenlernen.

