Den behalte ich

Man fragt sich als Single im Herbst ja manchmal, wie die Liebe wohl aussieht. Nicht das man sie nicht erkennen würde, wenn sie einem über den Weg läuft, man hat sie einfach länger nicht gesehen. Wenn man Glück hat, geht man dann auf Instagram und sieht sowas wie diese beiden Jungs hier. „Mode, Reisen und Essen” ist ihr Beruf. Ihr Hobby sind sie. So sieht sie aus, die Liebe.
He’s a keeper. #gayboys #GettyVilla #Malibu #selfie #instagay #igdaily #gay
Our first wedding together. #Milestones #Boyfriends #Gay #Instagay #OnlyGaysAtThisJoint #Represent
Happy Anniversary to the only man happy to put up with all my crazy. I love you so much @travelguy89 ____________________________________ #Anniversary #Vacation #SanJuan #Boys #GuysWithTattoos #InstaGay #GayBoys #GayCation #gay #FitFam #Boyfriends
We got the place! ______________________________________ #NewApartment #Moving #ValentinesDay #Boyfriends #GayBoys #InstaGay #Gay #FirstApartment #ilovegayboyfriends
We always end up on a beach. ________________________________ #BeachLife #Boyfriends #Boys #GayBoys #GayCouples #DontLetMePlayWithPhotoShop #ILoveGayBoyfriends
