365 Küsse

Ein Jahr lang knutschen für die gute Sache? Wir sind sowas von dabei!

Wenn wir das Instagram-Account von Denis, significant.otter, richtig lesen, haben er und sein Kerl ein unfassbar schönes Projekt gestartet: 365 Küsse, jeden Tag einen, überall wo sie gerade sind, ein Jahr lang. Während dieser Beitrag geschrieben wird, sind sie unter dem Hashtag #365Kisses bei Kuss 148. „Wenn es hilft, queere Liebe und queeren Sex zu normalisieren, posten wir sie weiter”, erklären sie, was sie damit wollen. Das ist so wunderbar romantisch und großartig politisch gleichzeitig, dass wir nur eine Ansage habe: Nachmachen Kinder!

108/365 #365kisses Keep your #eye on this space, soon we will #leaf #Chicago for our #German vacation. Hi, mom! #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #mural #instagay #MileOfMurals

109/365 #365kisses Arrived early at #ORD for our trip. Safely landed in #Fulda now. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #Germany #GermanVacation

110/365 #365kisses We crashed hard last night. At least we beat the jetlag. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #Germany #GermanVacation

111/365 #365kisses Out celebrating my birthday in my hometown, Fulda, last night. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #Germany #GermanVacation #Birthday #Fulda

112/365 #365kisses First day in #Berlin, in front of the #Reichstag. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #instagay

113/365 #365kisses Celebrating by kissing by the #BrandenburgerTor outside Fest zum Tag der #Deutschen #Einheit (Day of German Unity), which also happens to be Pete's #birthday! #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #instagay #Deutschland

114/365 #365kisses #SchlossCharlottenburg is rather gorgeous. We saw some red #squirrels! #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #instagay #Deutschland #Berlin

115/365 #365kisses Broadcasting our love from #Alexanderplatz in front of the #Fernsehturm. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #instagay #Deutschland #Berlin

116/365 #365kisses Congratulations, #Fernsehturm and #Berlin, you had #TwoMenKissing while overlooking you. #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland

117/365 #365kisses Right next to #Alexanderplatz is this tiny gay bar. Had a beer and listened to #MarleneDietrich at @besenkammer_bar. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland #Berlin

118/365 #365kisses This is our last full day in #Berlin, and we're already starting to miss it. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Reflection #BVG #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland

119/365 #365kisses This was taken near Ernst-Reuter-Platz in Berlin with the quotation next to it: "Friede kann nur in Freiheit bestehen." Peace can only exist with freedom. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Berlin #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland

120/365 #365kisses A rather distinguished #Baroque gentleman has us in his regard. Must be back in #Fulda. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland

121/365 #365kisses For #NationalComingOutDay a picture of #TwoMenKissing in front of the #Memorial to #Homosexuals Persecuted under Nazism (cannot see it, but as an added bonus, inside the memorial was a picture of another two men kissing). Our trip to #Berlin was a reminder that progress is not a linear line, and while I am grateful that I can live my life openly with my #boyfriend, that may not always be true, and I will continue to work so that anyone can come out when they want and feel safe doing so. #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland

122/365 #365kisses The wonders of #modernity. #TwoMenKissing over the ocean on the way back to #Chicago. Our #gaycation in #Germany is over. #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #instagay #MileHighKisses

123/365 #365kisses Oops, guess we arrived in the #American sector rather than leaving it. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #CheckpointCharlie

124/365 #365kisses On our way out of #Germany we made sure to grab a #photobooth picture. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay

125/365 #365kisses #TwoMenKissing with the #Berlin #BuddyBear in front of the #Kyrgyzstan #embassy. #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay

126/365 #365kisses How do we measure this shot of #TwoMenKissing in front of the Technische #Universitä Berlin (with its #BuddyBear)? #KeepKissing to get proper stats! #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay

127/365 #365kisses This #Berlin #BuddyBear was festooned with landmarks! Found near #Fernsehturm. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay

128/365 #365kisses This #Berlin #BuddyBear found in the gift shop of the #Fernsehturm. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay

129/365 #365kisses #Divine was born 71 years ago, in 1945. Thank you for being so #crass and #lovely. "Oh my God Almighty! Someone has sent me a bowel movement!" Trivia: also the inspiration for #Disney's #Ursula! #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #JohnWaters #filthy #gorgeous

130/365 #365kisses When in #Berlin, of course we had to go see #Rainbow #Bears. This #BuddyBear even has his nails done. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #gaycation #GermanVacation

131/365 #365kisses Today Pete and I celebrate our four year #anniversary. I commissioned this art from Elizabeth Simins to capture the fact that our first date included watching the #DoctorWho episode #TheShakespeareCode. In the picture I'm dressed as #MattSmith and Pete as #DavidTennant, the words below a modified #Macbeth line, "The very firstlings of my heart shall be the firstlings of my lips." Here's to many more anniversaries and pictures of #TwoMenKissing. #KeepKissing #instagay #gaycouple #TimeLords #Shakespeare #Shakesqueer

132/365 #365kisses #TwoMenKissing is just #dandy! Part of the @schwulesmuseum's #AmIDandy? exhibit! #KeepKissing #instagay #gaycouple #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation

133/365 #365kisses In front of @schwulesmuseum on our trip to #Berlin a few weeks back. Celebrating #GayHistory, as one does in #October. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #gaycouple #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation

134/365 #365kisses In our first day back in #Chicago it was #raining and beautiful. Let's start the week with a #rainbow. #?? #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay

135/365 #365kisses The recent #Shakespeare and #Marlow authorship news reminds me of another great writer: #Goethe. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #?? #instagay #gaycouple #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation #Tiergarten

136/365 #365kisses #Neptunbrunnen sees #TwoMenKissing and wants them to #KeepKissing. #Puns #Berlin #Neptune #fountain #gaycation #GermanVacation #gaycouple #instagay

137/365 #365kisses This green #Ampelmann is telling us to go ahead and #KeepKissing. #TwoMenKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #gaycouple #instagay #Berlin

138/365 #365kisses Saw this @amorelie #advertisement while in #Berlin, celebrating #SameSexLove. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #gaycouple #instagay

139/365 #365kisses When looking at a memorial spot for the old #BerlinWall, we came across this small #CheckpointCharlie. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation #gaycouple #instagay

140/365 #365kisses We did the early #voting thing! Here's to supporting #women #leaders: @hillaryclinton, @tammyforil, @janschakowsky. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Chicago #vote #ImWithHer

141/365 #365kisses Happy #Halloween! Maybe #Batman would be less stoic if he engaged in #TwoMenKissing? #KeepKissing and keep the #villains away. #Chicago #instagay #gaynerd

142/365 #365kisses The @berlinphil is such a gorgeous building we came across while #walking around the city. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple

143/365 #365kisses All that #glitters and #gleams. #TwoMenKissing in front of the #Berlin #Siegesä (#VictoryColumn). #KeepKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple

144/365 #365kisses My #hometown is home to the #FuldaDom. #TwoMenKissing still seems to be a problem in some parts of the Catholic Church, but that's why we #KeepKissing: this is normal, this is natural. #Fulda #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple

145/365 #365kisses This is at the #Fulda #DuckPond that I used to feed the ducks at as a toddler. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple

146/365 #365kisses Another part of #SchlossPark in our journey to #KeepKissing through #Fulda. #TwoMenKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple

147/365 #365kisses Was fun visiting the @computerspielemuseum_berlin again. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #gaymer #gaycation #GermanVacation #Berlin #instagay #gaycouple

148/365 #365kisses I'm #CommanderShepard and this is my favorite guy to kiss on this planet. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #N7Day #N7 #MassEffect #instagay #gaycouple #gaymer #gaynerd

Folgt significant.otter auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Padow93 am 06 Nov
Preisverdächtig: Die Mitte der Welt

Das Buch eine Klasse für sich, der Film dazu noch viel mehr. Hab die Verfilmung heute in der Premiere sehen dürfen und war echt klasse.

Padow93 am 06 Nov
Männer November 2016

Hei liebe Männer, die Ausgabe vom November gefällt mir besonders gut. Ich finde vor allem den Bericht zum Film "die Mitte der Welt" echt […]

