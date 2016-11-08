Wenn wir das Instagram-Account von Denis, significant.otter, richtig lesen, haben er und sein Kerl ein unfassbar schönes Projekt gestartet: 365 Küsse, jeden Tag einen, überall wo sie gerade sind, ein Jahr lang. Während dieser Beitrag geschrieben wird, sind sie unter dem Hashtag #365Kisses bei Kuss 148. „Wenn es hilft, queere Liebe und queeren Sex zu normalisieren, posten wir sie weiter”, erklären sie, was sie damit wollen. Das ist so wunderbar romantisch und großartig politisch gleichzeitig, dass wir nur eine Ansage habe: Nachmachen Kinder!
108/365 #365kisses Keep your #eye on this space, soon we will #leaf #Chicago for our #German vacation. Hi, mom! #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #mural #instagay #MileOfMurals
109/365 #365kisses Arrived early at #ORD for our trip. Safely landed in #Fulda now. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #Germany #GermanVacation
110/365 #365kisses We crashed hard last night. At least we beat the jetlag. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #Germany #GermanVacation
111/365 #365kisses Out celebrating my birthday in my hometown, Fulda, last night. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #Germany #GermanVacation #Birthday #Fulda
112/365 #365kisses First day in #Berlin, in front of the #Reichstag. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #instagay
113/365 #365kisses Celebrating by kissing by the #BrandenburgerTor outside Fest zum Tag der #Deutschen #Einheit (Day of German Unity), which also happens to be Pete’s #birthday! #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #instagay #Deutschland
114/365 #365kisses #SchlossCharlottenburg is rather gorgeous. We saw some red #squirrels! #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #instagay #Deutschland #Berlin
115/365 #365kisses Broadcasting our love from #Alexanderplatz in front of the #Fernsehturm. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #instagay #Deutschland #Berlin
116/365 #365kisses Congratulations, #Fernsehturm and #Berlin, you had #TwoMenKissing while overlooking you. #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland
117/365 #365kisses Right next to #Alexanderplatz is this tiny gay bar. Had a beer and listened to #MarleneDietrich at @besenkammer_bar. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Germany #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland #Berlin
118/365 #365kisses This is our last full day in #Berlin, and we’re already starting to miss it. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Reflection #BVG #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland
119/365 #365kisses This was taken near Ernst-Reuter-Platz in Berlin with the quotation next to it: „Friede kann nur in Freiheit bestehen.” Peace can only exist with freedom. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Berlin #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland
120/365 #365kisses A rather distinguished #Baroque gentleman has us in his regard. Must be back in #Fulda. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland
121/365 #365kisses For #NationalComingOutDay a picture of #TwoMenKissing in front of the #Memorial to #Homosexuals Persecuted under Nazism (cannot see it, but as an added bonus, inside the memorial was a picture of another two men kissing). Our trip to #Berlin was a reminder that progress is not a linear line, and while I am grateful that I can live my life openly with my #boyfriend, that may not always be true, and I will continue to work so that anyone can come out when they want and feel safe doing so. #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #Gaycation #instagay #Deutschland
122/365 #365kisses The wonders of #modernity. #TwoMenKissing over the ocean on the way back to #Chicago. Our #gaycation in #Germany is over. #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #instagay #MileHighKisses
123/365 #365kisses Oops, guess we arrived in the #American sector rather than leaving it. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #CheckpointCharlie
124/365 #365kisses On our way out of #Germany we made sure to grab a #photobooth picture. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay
125/365 #365kisses #TwoMenKissing with the #Berlin #BuddyBear in front of the #Kyrgyzstan #embassy. #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay
126/365 #365kisses How do we measure this shot of #TwoMenKissing in front of the Technische #Universitä Berlin (with its #BuddyBear)? #KeepKissing to get proper stats! #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay
127/365 #365kisses This #Berlin #BuddyBear was festooned with landmarks! Found near #Fernsehturm. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay
128/365 #365kisses This #Berlin #BuddyBear found in the gift shop of the #Fernsehturm. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #GermanVacation #gaycation #instagay
129/365 #365kisses #Divine was born 71 years ago, in 1945. Thank you for being so #crass and #lovely. „Oh my God Almighty! Someone has sent me a bowel movement!” Trivia: also the inspiration for #Disney’s #Ursula! #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #JohnWaters #filthy #gorgeous
130/365 #365kisses When in #Berlin, of course we had to go see #Rainbow #Bears. This #BuddyBear even has his nails done. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #gaycation #GermanVacation
131/365 #365kisses Today Pete and I celebrate our four year #anniversary. I commissioned this art from Elizabeth Simins to capture the fact that our first date included watching the #DoctorWho episode #TheShakespeareCode. In the picture I’m dressed as #MattSmith and Pete as #DavidTennant, the words below a modified #Macbeth line, „The very firstlings of my heart shall be the firstlings of my lips.” Here’s to many more anniversaries and pictures of #TwoMenKissing. #KeepKissing #instagay #gaycouple #TimeLords #Shakespeare #Shakesqueer
132/365 #365kisses #TwoMenKissing is just #dandy! Part of the @schwulesmuseum’s #AmIDandy? exhibit! #KeepKissing #instagay #gaycouple #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation
133/365 #365kisses In front of @schwulesmuseum on our trip to #Berlin a few weeks back. Celebrating #GayHistory, as one does in #October. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay #gaycouple #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation
134/365 #365kisses In our first day back in #Chicago it was #raining and beautiful. Let’s start the week with a #rainbow. #?? #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #instagay
135/365 #365kisses The recent #Shakespeare and #Marlow authorship news reminds me of another great writer: #Goethe. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #?? #instagay #gaycouple #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation #Tiergarten
136/365 #365kisses #Neptunbrunnen sees #TwoMenKissing and wants them to #KeepKissing. #Puns #Berlin #Neptune #fountain #gaycation #GermanVacation #gaycouple #instagay
137/365 #365kisses This green #Ampelmann is telling us to go ahead and #KeepKissing. #TwoMenKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #gaycouple #instagay #Berlin
138/365 #365kisses Saw this @amorelie #advertisement while in #Berlin, celebrating #SameSexLove. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #gaycouple #instagay
139/365 #365kisses When looking at a memorial spot for the old #BerlinWall, we came across this small #CheckpointCharlie. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation #gaycouple #instagay
140/365 #365kisses We did the early #voting thing! Here’s to supporting #women #leaders: @hillaryclinton, @tammyforil, @janschakowsky. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Chicago #vote #ImWithHer
141/365 #365kisses Happy #Halloween! Maybe #Batman would be less stoic if he engaged in #TwoMenKissing? #KeepKissing and keep the #villains away. #Chicago #instagay #gaynerd
142/365 #365kisses The @berlinphil is such a gorgeous building we came across while #walking around the city. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #Berlin #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple
143/365 #365kisses All that #glitters and #gleams. #TwoMenKissing in front of the #Berlin #Siegesä (#VictoryColumn). #KeepKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple
144/365 #365kisses My #hometown is home to the #FuldaDom. #TwoMenKissing still seems to be a problem in some parts of the Catholic Church, but that’s why we #KeepKissing: this is normal, this is natural. #Fulda #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple
145/365 #365kisses This is at the #Fulda #DuckPond that I used to feed the ducks at as a toddler. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple
146/365 #365kisses Another part of #SchlossPark in our journey to #KeepKissing through #Fulda. #TwoMenKissing #gaycation #GermanVacation #instagay #gaycouple
147/365 #365kisses Was fun visiting the @computerspielemuseum_berlin again. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #gaymer #gaycation #GermanVacation #Berlin #instagay #gaycouple
148/365 #365kisses I’m #CommanderShepard and this is my favorite guy to kiss on this planet. #TwoMenKissing #KeepKissing #N7Day #N7 #MassEffect #instagay #gaycouple #gaymer #gaynerd
