Ein schöner Mann

Pablo Hernandez liebt Affen. Und schöne Unterhosen. Und seinen Mann. Dafür lieben wir ihn.

Pablo Hernandez ist so schön, dass er dafür schon ein bisschen berühmt ist. Aber, er betrachtet sein Aussehen auch als sein Arbeitsmaterial, setzt es oft ein, um sich für LGBTI-Rechte einzusetzen oder Geld für die Community in den USA zu sammeln. Und er ist auf seine erste Single sehr stolz. Die hat den schönen Titel „Bitch, I’m A Bottom”. Humor und einen Sinn für sexuelle Gleichberechtigung hat er also auch. Yeah!

I sincerely apologize to everyone that has been worried that I haven't post a single selfie all day. So here is a selfie of me taking a selfie. For my life would be meaningless if it weren't for selfies #pablohernandez #selfie #nofilter #lifeisajoke #body #hair #man #thatbackarch #andrewchristian #dropcrotchpants #actrophyboy

Pablo Herná is so self absorbed, narcissistic, and egotistical. All he cares about are his stupid selfies. He's not even that cute. He sickens me photography by @devinography clothing by @manilaluzon and @andrewchristianintl #model #realness #devinography #LAlife

You know my crazy Latin ass just had to chase Keanu Reeves down for a photo. #keanureeves #austin #texas #celebrity #actor #airport #photoop #pablorazzi

Soaking up the sun at Austin Pride with @diegosans #andrewchristian #twinsies #trophyboy #gayboys #hecangetit

Hanging out in ma short shorts #pablohernandez #nofilter #sun #fun #gatesofhappiness #austin #pride #camo #shorts

Check out yesterday's hero shot for Haute Look photo: @dustingia tech: @dvscarano style asst: @trntntrbls stylist: @chorduroy_livin fashion stylist director: @bmichaelsully #LA #model #fashion #style

I'm on @matthewstratman1 bubble butt diet. I call it "The Bacon Ass Diet" bcuz I have to eat 4 strips of bacon a day. Here's to phat cakes! #pablohernandez #selfie #bacon #breakfast #morning #ihop #realmeneatbacon

I was finally brave enough to climb that tower (that you're not supposed to) at Runyon Canyon #sun #beautiful #fitness #awesome #nature #sky #LA #runyoncanyon #selfie #dangerdonotclimb

I love working with @devinography He always comes up with the most innovative and artistic ideas. More to come! #devinography #photography #art #beautiful #LA #model #hightops

Working with @devinography is such an experience. He inspires me as an artist. I'm very fortunate to be one of the few he chooses to work with #pablohernandez #model #devinography #picoftheday #photography #beauty #awesome #loveit

Laying by the pool after a very fun night @club_alive with @bryanthundercloud #pablohernandez #selfie #sun #tan #outdoors #elpaso #texas #clubalive #poolside #andrewchristian #style

Here's a back selfie some of you have been requesting me to post. #pablohernandez #nofilter #morning #selfie #fitguys #instafit #bedhead #backday

At my #andrewchristian shoot today #nofilter #selfie #model #life #photoshoot #onsetwithpablo #abs #fitness #gymbody

Happy Pablo Hernandez Day! Here is a shot by @briceh for @sensitif magazine France. Loved working with him in Paris! Follow @briceh to see all his amazing work! #Sensitif #bricehardelin #photography #paris #model #followback #pablohernandez #pablohernandezday #PHD

I couldn't sleep so decided to selfie myself to sleep. Here are some of the photos I took. This is pretty much what every selfie session of mine looks like. The many moods of me...#pablohernandez #selfie #all_shots #night #eyes #nofilter #belfie #chest #hair #dontcare

Isn't Barcelona beautiful?!?! Well, I swear I'm really in Barcelona, but I'm jet lagged. I'll take a selfie of me next to a statue or something later. But first, let me take a sleefie. #pablohernandez #nofilter #sleefie #sleep #selfie #barcelona #vacation #spain #inbedwithpablo #comecuddle

    Happy Tighty Whitey Wednesday!!! Here is a never before seen photo from my last shoot with @davidarnotnyc @davidarnotnyc @davidarnotnyc I think we need to shoot again. What do you guys thjnk?#pablohernandez #davidarnot #photography #tightywhiteywednesday #model #followback

    Everyone say hi to BAE @thetopherdimaggio. Love this man! Follow him @thetopherdimaggio @thetopherdimaggio @thetopherdimaggio #friends #love #bae #bff #gay #hot #men #andrewchristian #trophyboy #models

    I'm not sure what to wear to host the night @liaisonnightclub tonight. Should I wear this red @andrewchristianintl underwear? #photo by @hnsimagery #pablohernandez #fitness #malephysique #model #liasonlv #gay #vegas #party #red #AndrewChristian #hnsimagery #liaisonundressed

    That's a pretty big censor bubble. Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I sleep very well at night. Lol. Photography by the talented @mark_henderson_photography @mark_henderson_photography @mark_henderson_photography #pablohernandez #markhenderson #photography #model #hot #fit #men #daddystatus #picoftheday

    Lower back dimples on fleek! #pablohernandez #nofilter #sunny #cakes #andrewchristian #swimwear #selfie #belfie

    Here's my day early #TBT from a photoshoot in Miami back in April of 2011. It was taken at Haulover Beach. Can anyone guess what kind of beach it is? ???? SIDENOTE: I thought today was Thursday. Whoops. #photography by @valdesarthouse #pablohernandez #model #miami #throwback #throwbackthursday

    Here is a shot from my photoshoot with the talented @veloztony in DC. #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #tonyvelozphotography #model #life #andrewchristian #editorial #fashion

    I found a magical gay unicorn in Arizona and he makes me smile. #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #magicalgayunicorn #karambaphoenix

    Ugh! I can't figure out which selfie to post. They all look so different. How do I choose? #themanyfacesofme #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #selfie #dilemna #andrewchristian #swimwear

    Half man. Half boy. Do you like me better with or without chest hair? Comment below: #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #shaved #chest #selfie #halfman #halfboy

    Here is the first shot from my @andrewchristianintl shoot for @hautelook. More to come! #photography by @michaelmaxner #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #andrewchristian #hautelook #photo #picoftheday #wrestling #realness

    Look at this teddybear of a dog @sebastionstails! Isn't he the cutest little thing you've ever seen? #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #sebastionstails #dog #doglover #animals #adorable #cute #selfie

    I'm the best the world has ever seen. I'm the best ever. I'm somebody you'll never forget cause I work hard and sweat my tears. I can't be stopped. I'm never falling again and if I do, I'll come back. #Photography by @darrentieste @darrentieste #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #model #life #follow #me #photooftheday #madonna #iconic

    Thought I'd give you a little Jean Paul Gaultier "Le Male" realness for a feature in Fugues Magazine for my @balenblancmtl official event Saturday April 4 @clubapollon in Montreal. Thanks to @vadellaphoto @vadellaphoto @vadellaphoto for killing it with yet another shoot. #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #vadellaphoto #model #clubapollon #montreal #gay #balblanc #party #custom #costume #fugues #follow #model

    A bottoms dream...to be douched for life. You may ask yourself after looking at this pic if I'm a top, bottom, or vers? I'm none of your business unless I'm inside you or vice versa ????#pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #MiamiBeachGayPride2015 #gay #pride #andrewchristian #trophyboy #model #fun #lifeisajoke

    It feels like just yesterday I was relaxing in this pool at #WhiteParty with @odysseyguys. Only TWO WEEKS until #WhiteParty2015!!! Ticket prices increase APRIL 15!! Last chance to SAVE BIG, and I hear some HUGE surprises are coming ;) -- www.jeffreysanker.com @jeffreysanker #WP2015 #gruntapp #manofgrunt #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #odysseymagazinenyc

    What I really look like when I say "I woke up like this"...#pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #hideous #selfie #selfiegamestrong #butnotreally

    I love this #photo by @wanderaguiar_photography!!! Wait until you see the rest of the shots. Follow @wanderaguiar_photography @wanderaguiar_photography to get updated on the rest of our editorial shoot. He won't want to miss it. Trust me ?? #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #photo #model #wanderaguiar #photography #fashion #editorial

    Thank you for all the birthday wishes. I was lucky enough to have a private tour of the royal family's zoo today. I got to spend my birthday with some amazing animals and this beautiful baby girl orangutan. #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #selfie #animals #dubai #orangutan #monkey #happy #love #life #birthday

    Because everybody needs a beach photo like this...#pablohernandez #PabloHernandezOfficial #nofilter #beach #selfie

    You know, just hanging out being casual when unbeknownst to me @erica0360 candidly snapped this photo of me. #pablohernandez #PabloHernandezOfficial #andrewchristian #model #lifestyle #photo

    Just shot the cover art for my first single soon to be released featuring @manilaluzon. Stay tuned!!!! Thanks to @dekellazimilev @hammerbrad @andrexcellence for making it happen!!! #pablohernandez #PabloHernandezOfficial #selfie #hollywood #manilaluzon #dragqueen #model

    If you're looking for this needle in a haystack, look no further than @hardcandyky at the Bar Complex tonight in Lexington, KY. Amazing drag shows with @theonlydetox and hot guys modeling @andrewchristianintl underwear show by @torsomenswear. #pablohernandez #PabloHernandezOfficial #lexingtongaypride2015 #farm #photo

    Would I make a good daddy? @gavindmachin thinks so. He loves his #guncle #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #adorable #baby #selfie

    Thanks to the amazing photographer @officialpaulboulon for this spontaneous photo he took of me the other day and for inspiring my @Madonna look for tonight's party @therasputinweho. #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #paulboulon #photography #rasputinweho

    To be a fly on the wall during this threesome...#pablohernandez #draeaxtell #maxisms #bitchimabottom #verslatino

    Have you bought my single "Bitch I'm a Bottom" featuring @manilaluzon on iTunes? If you're a #phan, buy it and write a review. Thanks for all the love and support from my record label @americancommission and my producer @andrexcellence. And thanks to @manilaluzon for convincing me to write this song. And @hammerbrad for making it possible for me to become a recording artist. #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #xcellence #bradhammerproductions #manilaluzon #americancommission #BIAB #BitchImABottom #madonna #music #itunes

    Garden of Eden realness by @mark_henderson_photography #pablohernandez #pablohernandezofficial #markhenderson #photography #fitness #abs #body #model #green

    Are you out in WeHo tonight? Come get in bed with me and @rhealitre tonight @blowweho? Photo by @brettsaariphotography

