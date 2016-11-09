Ein schöner Mann

Pablo Hernandez liebt Affen. Und schöne Unterhosen. Und seinen Mann. Dafür lieben wir ihn.

Pablo Hernandez ist so schön, dass er dafür schon ein bisschen berühmt ist. Aber, er betrachtet sein Aussehen auch als sein Arbeitsmaterial, setzt es oft ein, um sich für LGBTI-Rechte einzusetzen oder Geld für die Community in den USA zu sammeln. Und er ist auf seine erste Single sehr stolz. Die hat den schönen Titel „Bitch, I’m A Bottom”. Humor und einen Sinn für sexuelle Gleichberechtigung hat er also auch. Yeah!

Folgt Pablo Hernandez auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

