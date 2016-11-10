#smart #sexy #schwul

lvp241_stas-klein

Bareback-Pornografie bleibt legal

In Kalifornien wurde über eine Kondompflicht in der Erotikbranche abgestimmt

Die ‘Condoms in Pornographic Films Initiative’, Proposition 60 auf den kalifornischen Wahlzetteln am Dienstag, sah vor, penetrativen Sex, also auch Oralverkehr, ohne Kondomgebrauch, vor der Kamera in Kalifornien zukünftig zu untersagen. Hätten sich Darsteller oder Produzenten auch von schwuler Biografie nicht an diese Vorgabe gehalten, hätten sie mit empfindlichen Geld- oder sogar Gefängnisstrafen rechnen müssen. 99 Prozent der Stimmzettel sind ausgezählt und die Gegner der Gesetzesinitiative haben sich mit 54 Prozent durchgesetzt. Das wird viele Darsteller freuen, denn die gesamte Branche und viele ihrer Stars hatte sich gegen das Verbot stark gemacht. Ihr Hauptargument: Schon jetzt seien die Vorsorgemaßnahmen, um die Gesundheit der DarstellerInnen* zu beschützen sehr gut, und jeder Versuch sie zu verschärfen, sei nur in Vorsorge getarnte Bigotterie und ein Versuch, durch Klagen Geld auf dem Rücken der Erotikindustrie zu verdienen. Gegenwärtig müssen sich Erotik-DarstellerInnen* in Kalifornien alle zwei Wochen einem ganzen Regime von Tests unterziehen, unter ihnen alle bekannten sexuell übertragbaren Krankheiten. Es ist, auch deswegen, in den letzten 35 Jahren auf einem schwulen Pornoset nie zu einer HIV-Übertragung gekommen. Amerikanische Darsteller fühlen sich also nicht umsonst ausreichend geschützt. Kalifornien ist der Hauptproduktionsort für schwule Pornografie weltweit. 80 Prozent aller professionell produzierten schwulen Streifen kommen von dort und bescheren dem Staat jedes Jahr Steuereinnahmen im vielstelligen Millionenbereich.

Foto: LucasEntertainment/Stas Landon

