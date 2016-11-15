#smart #sexy #schwul

So sieht sie aus, die Liebe

Carlos Valera ist schon alleine sexy. Aber wenn man sieht, wie verliebt er ist, wird es noch besser

Man kann schon ein bisschen neidisch sein auf den Freund von Carlos: „Jede Minute mit Dir ist so schön wie in diesem Foto. Ich liebe Dich und bin sehr stolz auf Dich”, schreibt er unter eins seiner Bilder. Süß. Und wer wissen will, wie die Amerikaner aussehen, die sich wegen Präsident Trump jetzt große Sorgen machen: So. Carlos Wahlkommentar: „Ich kann es nicht fassen. Gott schütze dieses Land und uns.”

Cuando calienta el sol... Aquí en la playaaaaa ???? ... #miami #miamibeach #miamilife #miamibitch #snap #snapchat #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera ??

Llevo tu luz y tú aroma en mi piel... #venezuela #diadelaindependencia #vzla #venezolano #venezolanos #sos #sosvenezuela #snap #snapchat #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera

Aqui chico bien low class con mis flores en la cabeza jajajaja ?????? #beach #beachday #haulover #hauloverbeach #miami #miamibeach #snap #snapchat #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #lowclass

That perfect moment when you are with two of your best friends and they are kissing you at the same time for this picture ?????? this is the most low class and gay pic I have and I love it ?? I don't care if you are so high class for me ?? if you like, come with me... But if you don't like, this is my life and is no your business bitch ?? #lowclass #love #friends #friend #bestfriend #bestfriends #gay #supergay #megagay #gayparty #party #partytime #nightout #nightclub #score #scoremiami #gaynight #miami #miamibeach #miaminights #snap #snapchat #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera

Have a Good Saturday night #miami #miamibeach #miaminights #saturday #saturdaynight #me #man #men #boy #boys #guy #guys #snap #snapchat #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

Strawberries kisses for Sunday funday ?? #cereal #strawberry #strawberries #kiss #kisses #breackfast #me #man #men #boy #boys #guy #gay #miami #miamibeach #miamilife #snap #snapchat #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

?? BANG BANG ?? #miami #miamibeach #miamibitch #miamigay #gaybeach #gay #gayboy #gayman #bang #love #beach #beachlife #beachbody #beachday #snap #oceandrive #snapchat #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

Ya ustedes saben que pasó con la foto y porque tuve que montarla de nuevo ?????? pero bueeee, no todo es perfecto como este perfecto d? de piscina ?? Miami Friday ? #perfectday #pool #poolboy #poolday #sun #sunday #friday #me #man #men #boy #guy #gay #miami #miamibeach #miamilife #instagram #facebook #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

Pyjama party with my girls ?????? I love you guys @pipo360 @greu28 ?? #friends #friend #pijama #pyjamas #pyjamaparty #girls #gay #miami #miamibeach #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

Party in the restroom with my cousin ???? dancing in the mirror singing in the shower ?? @joseiorio_ #party #restroom #bathroom #cousins #cousin #miami #miamibeach #snapchat #instagram #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

More love for everyone every day and that's it... Because love can change your life ?? #love #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #ny #bigapple #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

Nehmt an unserer Wochenumfrage teil:

Wer soll "unser/e" Bundespräsident/in werden?

    Have a good night everyone ???? #night #goodnight #bye #byebye #sleep #sleepy #sleeping #miami #miamibeach #miamibitch #miamiday #pool #love #instagood #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

    One of the best picture I've had in my life... One hour more, one day more, one week more and one month more with the man I love ?? everything in this world happen for some reason, and now I understand my future is with you babe. To infinity and beyond my buzz ?? #love #reallove #iloveyou #boyfriend #boyfriends #gay #gays #gaylove #lovewins #miami #miamibeach #ihaveaboyfriend #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera I wish for everybody one love like this ?? #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito

    With my best best best friend ?????? @miami.g.d love you babe ?? #beach #beachbody #beachday #miami #miamibeach #friends #friend #bestfriend #love #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

    Love true love ?? #love #truelove #miami #miamibeach #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera

    Thanks for all your love babe... I love you more every day and every night ?? #love #Iloveyou #inlove #iminlove #miami #miamibeach #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito

    Another month together... thanks for all your love babe ?? infinity and beyond with you my popollillo ?? #love #somuchlove #ilove #iminlove #inlove #boy #boys #boyfriend #boyfriends #couple #miami #miamibeach #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito

    ?? Miami Beach ?? international friends day ?? @juancar_fb ???? @roperabeles ???? @iamcarlosvalera ???? #miami #miamibeach #beach #pool #poolday #beautifulday #amazingview #friends #friend #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera Selecciona el chico Miami que má te guste ?? y si no te gusta esta foto que haces leyendo la descripció entonces??? Anda a dormir ?? jajajaja #locodebola

    ? MIAMI STYLE ? #miami #miamibeach #sunday #poolday #amazingview #beautifulday #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera

    I'm in love ?? #love #inlove #inlovewithhim #iminlove #boyfriend #boyfriends #couple #gaycouple #miami #miamibeach #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito

    One of my favorite pics with my boyfriend on my first baseball game in Philadelphia ?? you are the best experience I never had before babe ?? #love #ilove #inlove #iminlove #boyfriend #boyfriends #boy #boys #guy #guys #gay #philladelphia #baseball #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito

    Disney world was never so beautiful as now with you my popollillo ??#popollillo #carlosito #love #iloveyou #ilove #iminlove #boyfriend #boyfriends #disney #mickeymouse #mickey #disneyland #disneyworld #disneysprings #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito

    En esta foto iba a colocar algo como "no tienes nada de que temer mientras esté a mi lado" peroooooo, la pinga... si ese animal se mueve solo un poco, ten por seguro que el primero que va a salir corriendo voy a ser yo. Así que... solo colocaré que fue una experiencia muy diferente y arriesgada al estar tan cerca de esos tiernos mounstricos carní llenos de colmillos y hambrientos ?? jajajaja aquí con mi popollillo en los #everglades #evergladesnationalpark #aligator #crocodile #boyfriend #boyfriends #love #iloveyou #loveyou #inlove #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito

    Taking care of the little babe alligators ?? I want just one for my house ?? #everglades #evergladesnationalpark #crocodile #cocodrilo #alligator #caiman #pantanos #florida #usa #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera

    Is just love ??? my boyfriend and I #love #ilove #inlove #iminlove #boyfriend #boyfriends #adventure #newadventures #everglades #evergladesnationalpark #pantanos #florida #usa #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito

    Pool day with my boys ?? love you guys @juancar_fb @roperabeles #pool #poolday #friends #friend #miami #miamibeach #miamilife #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera

    Good mornings with my Prince Charming ?? #prince #princecharming #principe #principeazul #love #ilove #iloveyou #iminlove #iminlovewithyou #gay #gaycouple #couple #carlosito #popollillo #popollilloandcarlosito #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera

    Every minute with you is like this picture... because you make me feel so proud of our love ?? #myprince #prince #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito #love #gaylove #gay #gaycouple #iloveyou #loveyou #inlove #iminlove #america #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera

    I love you like I love Disney world ?? #disney #disneyland #disneyworld #disneygram #disneyparks ##magickingdom #love #loveyou #iloveyou #iminlove #gay #gaycouple #popollillo #carlosito #popollilloandcarlosito #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera

