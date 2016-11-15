So sieht sie aus, die Liebe

Man kann schon ein bisschen neidisch sein auf den Freund von Carlos: „Jede Minute mit Dir ist so schön wie in diesem Foto. Ich liebe Dich und bin sehr stolz auf Dich”, schreibt er unter eins seiner Bilder. Süß. Und wer wissen will, wie die Amerikaner aussehen, die sich wegen Präsident Trump jetzt große Sorgen machen: So. Carlos Wahlkommentar: „Ich kann es nicht fassen. Gott schütze dieses Land und uns.”
Cuando calienta el sol… Aquí en la playaaaaa ???? … #miami #miamibeach #miamilife #miamibitch #snap #snapchat #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera ??
Llevo tu luz y tú aroma en mi piel… #venezuela #diadelaindependencia #vzla #venezolano #venezolanos #sos #sosvenezuela #snap #snapchat #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera
Aqui chico bien low class con mis flores en la cabeza jajajaja ?????? #beach #beachday #haulover #hauloverbeach #miami #miamibeach #snap #snapchat #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #lowclass
That perfect moment when you are with two of your best friends and they are kissing you at the same time for this picture ?????? this is the most low class and gay pic I have and I love it ?? I don’t care if you are so high class for me ?? if you like, come with me… But if you don’t like, this is my life and is no your business bitch ?? #lowclass #love #friends #friend #bestfriend #bestfriends #gay #supergay #megagay #gayparty #party #partytime #nightout #nightclub #score #scoremiami #gaynight #miami #miamibeach #miaminights #snap #snapchat #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera
Have a Good Saturday night #miami #miamibeach #miaminights #saturday #saturdaynight #me #man #men #boy #boys #guy #guys #snap #snapchat #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera
Ya ustedes saben que pasó con la foto y porque tuve que montarla de nuevo ?????? pero bueeee, no todo es perfecto como este perfecto d? de piscina ?? Miami Friday ? #perfectday #pool #poolboy #poolday #sun #sunday #friday #me #man #men #boy #guy #gay #miami #miamibeach #miamilife #instagram #facebook #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera
Pyjama party with my girls ?????? I love you guys @pipo360 @greu28 ?? #friends #friend #pijama #pyjamas #pyjamaparty #girls #gay #miami #miamibeach #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera
Party in the restroom with my cousin ???? dancing in the mirror singing in the shower ?? @joseiorio_ #party #restroom #bathroom #cousins #cousin #miami #miamibeach #snapchat #instagram #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera
More love for everyone every day and that’s it… Because love can change your life ?? #love #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #ny #bigapple #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera
Nehmt an unserer Wochenumfrage teil:
Have a good night everyone ???? #night #goodnight #bye #byebye #sleep #sleepy #sleeping #miami #miamibeach #miamibitch #miamiday #pool #love #instagood #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera
One of the best picture I’ve had in my life… One hour more, one day more, one week more and one month more with the man I love ?? everything in this world happen for some reason, and now I understand my future is with you babe. To infinity and beyond my buzz ?? #love #reallove #iloveyou #boyfriend #boyfriends #gay #gays #gaylove #lovewins #miami #miamibeach #ihaveaboyfriend #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera I wish for everybody one love like this ?? #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito
With my best best best friend ?????? @miami.g.d love you babe ?? #beach #beachbody #beachday #miami #miamibeach #friends #friend #bestfriend #love #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera
Love true love ?? #love #truelove #miami #miamibeach #instagram #snapchat #musically #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera
Thanks for all your love babe… I love you more every day and every night ?? #love #Iloveyou #inlove #iminlove #miami #miamibeach #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito
Another month together… thanks for all your love babe ?? infinity and beyond with you my popollillo ?? #love #somuchlove #ilove #iminlove #inlove #boy #boys #boyfriend #boyfriends #couple #miami #miamibeach #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito
?? Miami Beach ?? international friends day ?? @juancar_fb ???? @roperabeles ???? @iamcarlosvalera ???? #miami #miamibeach #beach #pool #poolday #beautifulday #amazingview #friends #friend #iamcarlosvalera #carlosvalera Selecciona el chico Miami que má te guste ?? y si no te gusta esta foto que haces leyendo la descripció entonces??? Anda a dormir ?? jajajaja #locodebola
I’m in love ?? #love #inlove #inlovewithhim #iminlove #boyfriend #boyfriends #couple #gaycouple #miami #miamibeach #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito
One of my favorite pics with my boyfriend on my first baseball game in Philadelphia ?? you are the best experience I never had before babe ?? #love #ilove #inlove #iminlove #boyfriend #boyfriends #boy #boys #guy #guys #gay #philladelphia #baseball #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito
Disney world was never so beautiful as now with you my popollillo ??#popollillo #carlosito #love #iloveyou #ilove #iminlove #boyfriend #boyfriends #disney #mickeymouse #mickey #disneyland #disneyworld #disneysprings #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito
En esta foto iba a colocar algo como „no tienes nada de que temer mientras esté a mi lado” peroooooo, la pinga… si ese animal se mueve solo un poco, ten por seguro que el primero que va a salir corriendo voy a ser yo. Así que… solo colocaré que fue una experiencia muy diferente y arriesgada al estar tan cerca de esos tiernos mounstricos carní llenos de colmillos y hambrientos ?? jajajaja aquí con mi popollillo en los #everglades #evergladesnationalpark #aligator #crocodile #boyfriend #boyfriends #love #iloveyou #loveyou #inlove #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito
Taking care of the little babe alligators ?? I want just one for my house ?? #everglades #evergladesnationalpark #crocodile #cocodrilo #alligator #caiman #pantanos #florida #usa #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera
Is just love ??? my boyfriend and I #love #ilove #inlove #iminlove #boyfriend #boyfriends #adventure #newadventures #everglades #evergladesnationalpark #pantanos #florida #usa #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito
Pool day with my boys ?? love you guys @juancar_fb @roperabeles #pool #poolday #friends #friend #miami #miamibeach #miamilife #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera
Good mornings with my Prince Charming ?? #prince #princecharming #principe #principeazul #love #ilove #iloveyou #iminlove #iminlovewithyou #gay #gaycouple #couple #carlosito #popollillo #popollilloandcarlosito #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera
Every minute with you is like this picture… because you make me feel so proud of our love ?? #myprince #prince #popollilloandcarlosito #popollillo #carlosito #love #gaylove #gay #gaycouple #iloveyou #loveyou #inlove #iminlove #america #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera
I love you like I love Disney world ?? #disney #disneyland #disneyworld #disneygram #disneyparks ##magickingdom #love #loveyou #iloveyou #iminlove #gay #gaycouple #popollillo #carlosito #popollilloandcarlosito #carlosvalera #iamcarlosvalera
Es geschieht was, aber leider sehr langsam ... http://www.koeln-insight.tv/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=12691:koeln-fluechtlinge-freier-waehler-hakt-nach-wohnhaus-fuer-homosexuelle-und-weitere-schutzbeduerftige-fluechtlinge-im-koelner-sueden-geplant&catid=74&Itemid=129
