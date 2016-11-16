Wilder Boy

Adam Wilder ist schon von berufswegen schön, der Mann ist Model. Aber, wie viele andere seiner Kollegen, ist er für Designer unf Fotografen vor allem ein gut geformter Untergrund, auf dem sie schöne Bilder malen können. Dafür teilt Adam auf seinem Instagram-Konto sein wahres Leben: seine Liebe zu Kanada, die zu seinem Kerl und seinen teils schrägen Sinn für Humor. Da wird es dann erst richtig schön.
WeHo filth needs to go ?? ??????????????? #weho #dirty #shower #home #gay
The rest is still unwritten ? ??: @hilary_maja ??: @jantabulous ???????????????? #mcm #portrait #model #man #gay
Sweating off the sins of a nation?????? ??????????????? #sun #home #sweat #cali #election
„When you’re curious, you find lots of interesting things to do.” — Walt Disney ???????????????? #disney #bored #quote #abs #fit #gay
My boyfriend taught me how to use the stair machines before I left ?? #mcm ???????????????? #cake #boyfriend #bf #?? #gym #fit #instafit #fitfam #butt #man #boy #cute #hot #instaboy #gay #instagay #gayselfie #mancrushmonday #home #vacation #underwear #undies #usa #murrica #monday #room #babe #goodmorning
