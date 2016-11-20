#smart #sexy #schwul

Britney weiß, was wir mögen

Sam Ashgari, der Kerl aus ihrem neuen Video, ist ganz entzückend

Wenn Britney Spears und Tinashe sich für ihr Video zu “Slumber Party” (siehe unten), in dem sie sich selber, sagen wir mal, „sehr lieb haben”, einen Kerl aussuchen, kann mann ja eigentlich davon ausgehen, dass der auch uns gefällt. Britney weiß, was wir Jungs mögen, schon fast zwei Jahrzehnte lang. Sam Asghari, Fitneßtrainer und Model, ist allerdings so gelungen, dass wir Gott danken würden, wenn der seine Nichtexistenz nicht dadurch bewiesen hätten, dass Donald Trump US-Präsident wird.

Folgt Sam Asghari auf Instagram!

