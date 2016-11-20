Britney weiß, was wir mögen

Wenn Britney Spears und Tinashe sich für ihr Video zu “Slumber Party” (siehe unten), in dem sie sich selber, sagen wir mal, „sehr lieb haben”, einen Kerl aussuchen, kann mann ja eigentlich davon ausgehen, dass der auch uns gefällt. Britney weiß, was wir Jungs mögen, schon fast zwei Jahrzehnte lang. Sam Asghari, Fitneßtrainer und Model, ist allerdings so gelungen, dass wir Gott danken würden, wenn der seine Nichtexistenz nicht dadurch bewiesen hätten, dass Donald Trump US-Präsident wird.
Motivational Monday to my self because I would never want to go back to where I once was! Sometimes you got to be your own hero! #motivation#muscle#fitness#gainz#food#fitfam#fitness#optimumnutrition#ehplabs#supps#stancesupps#nutrition#nutritionshop
Perfect day no doubt ?? #gymtime#asaman#letsgetit#teamasghari#swolecity#fit#fitness#fitfam
#Repost @e11venmediagroup ??? We are happy to announce the newest addition to our Fitness Division male model @samasghari His dedication to fitness with his exotic good looks will be great for your next campaign! To book Sam please contact us at the emails in the bio above.
I’m pissed off for greatness, because if I’m not pissed off for greatness, that means I’m okay with being mediocre! #fitness#beastmode#fitfam#raylewis#abs#arms#fitnessmodel @smart_nutrition_
You’re going to see me struggle but you’re never going to see me quit #beaman#notgoingtostop#beachlife#california
Time for some spa! #alittleflexing
Had a great time with Adam walking for @michaelcostello wearing @costellomenswear and also got a lot of tips and advice for modeling from @the_lord_adam ??????
Everybody pities the weak jealousy you have to earn Shooting for @stello_official ?? @dreamstatephotos
A little #BTS from yesterday’s shoot for @trendy_butler with the best ?? @ryanastamendiphotography Photo: @4janine
When you’re scared, when you’re hanging on, when life is hurting you, then you’ re going to see what you’re really made of! #unedited ?? @dreamstatephotos
Going back to the @trendy_butler shoot! ?????? Photo By: @ryanastamendiphotography #trendybutler
Dont need a towel, we could dry off in the covers And when you think you like it, I promise you gon’ love it. ?? Drake. #applecyder#bath#relaxingtime#drake
This really did happened at LAFW! ?????? sorry about the shirt ?? @stello #fasion#stello#lafw
Eat for Long Term success not short term satisfaction! I’ve Been talking about my Meal/Workout plan coming out soon! Are you guy’s excited? ?????
Focus. #alanic#brucelee
For me it’s not about about building muscle, or health, it’s mostly therapy ??
I’m Just very Thankful! #blessed
Work your ass off even when nobody else is watching
Sunday’s are for relaxing
Me and Adam make a great team ?? we shared a great chemistry between us shooting for @target Adam was the star! #btw#target
So glad to be part of Wilhelmina modeling agency for print! #wilhelmina#sport#ck ?? @michaeloliveri_
