Schöne Fotos

Zac ist Fotograf. Ein sehr guter Fotograf. Besonders gern fotografiert er Landschaften. „Ich fotografiere, weil ich die intime Schönheit der Natur wahrnehme, ihre unendliche Schönheit. Meine Arbeit basiert auf Vergnügen und Ästhetik. Ihr tue sie, diese Arbeit, und teile die Ergebnisse, um in Dialog mit meinem Publikum zu treten.” Bei den über tausend Fotos auf seinem Instagram-Profil, die meisten davon zeigen ihn, fallen uns auch alle möglichen Dialogzeilen ein: „Hast du einen Freund?”, „Heute Abend schon was vor?”, „Willst du mich heiraten?”, sowas. Schon sehr inspirierend.
Confidence is not „They will like me.” Confidence is „I’ll be fine if they don’t.”
Been waitin’ & waitin’ for u to make a move (woo, oh, oh, oh) Before I make a move (woo, oh, oh, oh)
„Success doesn’t just come and find you, you have to go out and get it.”
„Seduce my mind and you can have my body.”
You’ve got a hold of me… Don’t even know your power…
Sweet baby Jesus, I miss Maine #throwback
What does a guy have to do to get some coffee up in here??
I’m just here to fight the fire Oh, a man ain’t a man unless he has desire
& I am done with my graceless heart So tonight I’m gonna cut it out & then restart ‘Cause I like to keep my issues drawn It’s always darkest before the dawn (?? @javier_asturias_photography)
I didn’t choose the seamless life the seamless life chose me ?? (?? @javier_asturias_photography)
I’m not flawless, but I gotta diamond heart ???? (?? @javier_asturias_photography)
what’s everyone going out as tonight? #pumpkinsluts
Let go or be dragged..
#selfiesunday ft. rembrandt lighting
Probably got a lot of other bitches owe you favors ?? | @javier_asturias_photography ??
When it’s finals weeks and you can’t book a model but still need location shoots #selfportrait
Es geschieht was, aber leider sehr langsam ... http://www.koeln-insight.tv/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=12691:koeln-fluechtlinge-freier-waehler-hakt-nach-wohnhaus-fuer-homosexuelle-und-weitere-schutzbeduerftige-fluechtlinge-im-koelner-sueden-geplant&catid=74&Itemid=129
