Hell Yes!

Andrew ist ein süßer Kerl. Aber er ist auch noch etwas viel Besseres.

Andrew Power ist ein total süßer Kerl: Knuffig, an den richtigen Stellen behaart, einen Bart der kein Hipster-Handtuch ist, sondern einfach nur ein Bart, rothaarig und Fan lauter Gitarrenmusik. Er ist aber auch Hellvetika, „eine der Top 5 Haevy-Metal Dragqueens in Brooklyn”. Und in dieser Rolle eine echte Göttin. Diadem ab zum Gebet, die Herren!

I'm a cup half full kind of guy #drag #dragqueen #mua #makeup #gay #instagay

Went for a straight professional working man look but couldn't remember what kind of shoes they wear. #masc #nofems #straightacting #workingprofessional #suit #heels

My real face! #boy #notdrag #headshot #glasses #beard #gay #instagay #beards #instabeard #instainsta #gaygay #beardbeard

Casual street sitting. Credit to @renaldiphotos who randomly stopped me on the street at 5am to take this #street #boy #sitting #nyc #sad #instagay

'night Instagram!

Back to the gym and feelin' skinny. #gym #fur #injury #beard #avantasia #ghostlights

I'm pretty sure watching The Little Mermaid 1000 times before my fifth birthday is what made me gay. I didn't identify much with Ariel, but I loved Ursula... So as cliche as it is, I had to do an Ursula/Hellvetika mashup. Thanks to @rockstarwigs for making a wig with such a ridiculous amount of hair! #Ursula #hellvetika #thelittlemermaid #drag #dragqueen #makeup #mua #rockstarwigs #cosplay #beard #beardedlady

That time I won Eurovision. #drag #dragqueen #conchita #makeup #mua #beardedlady #beard #sequencedgown

A little late on this, but this is a re-do of a genie look I did last year with a little added Bowie flair. I've always been inspired by David Bowie's art direction across his albums and videos, although I never could get into his music... ?? #poser #drag #makeup #mua #genie #culturalappropriation

Am I doing high fashionz yet #drag #dragqueen #makeup #mua #beard #beardedlady

Eine Adventszeit ohne "Last Christmas" - geht das?

    Mornings are absolute misery. #wishiwasdead #lifeshouldstartatnoon

    My favorite drag queen + my favorite illustrator = my favorite tshirt. Sorry it's wrinkled. I may have slept in it. @theonlyalaska5000 @roagui @hunteeshirts

    Throwback to some casual pizza eating. Goodnight everyone. #pizza #horns

    Find me wandering aimlessly at #dragcon!

    Happy NY pride everyone! I'm sitting at home editing photos of my face. #beard #gay #pride #headshot

    #Tbt to when I used to do drag. #drag #makeup #kardashian #conchita #mua

    They caught me on camera at the eagle... Also this is the exact kind of photo that I bought Facetune for but I am too lazy to use it

    Serving douchebag slut on fire island. #fip

    @jeremylucido convinced me to do a photoshoot with him while I was in LA. This was strange because typically I take all my photos myself... And also typically I am in drag and wearing a lot more than I am here...

    New York Comic Con is this weekend and that means I finally have my chance to serve Nega-Vers realness as Queen Beryl, the best Sailor Moon character. Something about a bitchy face with huge hair and fitted gown is a winning combination for me, and I think Beryl is my earliest memory of seeing this and being like YUP, THAT'S IT. I maybe even had a doll of her... #queenberyl #sailormoon #cosplay #newyorkcomiccon #nycc #makeup #dragqueen #drag #mua #crossplay

    Throwback to last years Comic-con as Pizzazz from Jem and the Holograms. Photo by @samuel.imagery #nycc #newyorkcomiccon #pizzazz #jemandtheholograms #cosplay #drag #makeup #mua #dragqueen

    Are you influenced? Am I influencing you? #influencer #influencing #influenza #amisellingyousomething?? #products?? #poses?? #pretentious #fake #hoscos

    Of course I took a shirtless one. #warbyparker #effort #fake #toxicinstagramculture

    Folgt Andrew Power auf Instagram!

    Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

