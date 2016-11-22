Andrew Power ist ein total süßer Kerl: Knuffig, an den richtigen Stellen behaart, einen Bart der kein Hipster-Handtuch ist, sondern einfach nur ein Bart, rothaarig und Fan lauter Gitarrenmusik. Er ist aber auch Hellvetika, „eine der Top 5 Haevy-Metal Dragqueens in Brooklyn”. Und in dieser Rolle eine echte Göttin. Diadem ab zum Gebet, die Herren!
I’m a cup half full kind of guy #drag #dragqueen #mua #makeup #gay #instagay
Went for a straight professional working man look but couldn’t remember what kind of shoes they wear. #masc #nofems #straightacting #workingprofessional #suit #heels
My real face! #boy #notdrag #headshot #glasses #beard #gay #instagay #beards #instabeard #instainsta #gaygay #beardbeard
Casual street sitting. Credit to @renaldiphotos who randomly stopped me on the street at 5am to take this #street #boy #sitting #nyc #sad #instagay
‘night Instagram!
Back to the gym and feelin’ skinny. #gym #fur #injury #beard #avantasia #ghostlights
I’m pretty sure watching The Little Mermaid 1000 times before my fifth birthday is what made me gay. I didn’t identify much with Ariel, but I loved Ursula… So as cliche as it is, I had to do an Ursula/Hellvetika mashup. Thanks to @rockstarwigs for making a wig with such a ridiculous amount of hair! #Ursula #hellvetika #thelittlemermaid #drag #dragqueen #makeup #mua #rockstarwigs #cosplay #beard #beardedlady
That time I won Eurovision. #drag #dragqueen #conchita #makeup #mua #beardedlady #beard #sequencedgown
A little late on this, but this is a re-do of a genie look I did last year with a little added Bowie flair. I’ve always been inspired by David Bowie’s art direction across his albums and videos, although I never could get into his music… ?? #poser #drag #makeup #mua #genie #culturalappropriation
Am I doing high fashionz yet #drag #dragqueen #makeup #mua #beard #beardedlady
Mornings are absolute misery. #wishiwasdead #lifeshouldstartatnoon
My favorite drag queen + my favorite illustrator = my favorite tshirt. Sorry it’s wrinkled. I may have slept in it. @theonlyalaska5000 @roagui @hunteeshirts
Throwback to some casual pizza eating. Goodnight everyone. #pizza #horns
Find me wandering aimlessly at #dragcon!
Happy NY pride everyone! I’m sitting at home editing photos of my face. #beard #gay #pride #headshot
#Tbt to when I used to do drag. #drag #makeup #kardashian #conchita #mua
They caught me on camera at the eagle… Also this is the exact kind of photo that I bought Facetune for but I am too lazy to use it
Serving douchebag slut on fire island. #fip
@jeremylucido convinced me to do a photoshoot with him while I was in LA. This was strange because typically I take all my photos myself… And also typically I am in drag and wearing a lot more than I am here…
New York Comic Con is this weekend and that means I finally have my chance to serve Nega-Vers realness as Queen Beryl, the best Sailor Moon character. Something about a bitchy face with huge hair and fitted gown is a winning combination for me, and I think Beryl is my earliest memory of seeing this and being like YUP, THAT’S IT. I maybe even had a doll of her… #queenberyl #sailormoon #cosplay #newyorkcomiccon #nycc #makeup #dragqueen #drag #mua #crossplay
Throwback to last years Comic-con as Pizzazz from Jem and the Holograms. Photo by @samuel.imagery #nycc #newyorkcomiccon #pizzazz #jemandtheholograms #cosplay #drag #makeup #mua #dragqueen
Are you influenced? Am I influencing you? #influencer #influencing #influenza #amisellingyousomething?? #products?? #poses?? #pretentious #fake #hoscos
Of course I took a shirtless one. #warbyparker #effort #fake #toxicinstagramculture
