Hell Yes!

Andrew ist ein süßer Kerl. Aber er ist auch noch etwas viel Besseres.

Andrew Power ist ein total süßer Kerl: Knuffig, an den richtigen Stellen behaart, einen Bart der kein Hipster-Handtuch ist, sondern einfach nur ein Bart, rothaarig und Fan lauter Gitarrenmusik. Er ist aber auch Hellvetika, „eine der Top 5 Haevy-Metal Dragqueens in Brooklyn”. Und in dieser Rolle eine echte Göttin. Diadem ab zum Gebet, die Herren!

Autor Redaktion