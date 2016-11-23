#smart #sexy #schwul

1320280825783051631_3548282130

Rick und Griff

Die beiden sind so glücklich miteinander, dass man sich einfach mitfreuen muss

Manche Paare sind ja schon ein bisschen widerlich: Gutaussehend, humorvoll, fotogen, kreativ, verheiratet und offensichtlich wahnsinnig glücklich miteinander. So wie Rick und Griff Twombley-King. Aber, statt böse auf sie zu sein, weil sie das hinkriegen, sollte man ihnen auf Youtube und Instagram folgen, um zu lernen, wie das geht.

 

 

 

 

 

 

See mom? We do own shirts!

See mom? We do own shirts!

When it rains it pours! Today was a crazy day with lots of balls in the air, and lots of exciting new things on the horizon. For now, time to decompress and get our focus together. Tomorrow, we slay @gay_truee_love

When it rains it pours! Today was a crazy day with lots of balls in the air, and lots of exciting new things on the horizon. For now, time to decompress and get our focus together. Tomorrow, we slay @gay_truee_love

How bout "Stop relying on dat booty?" ?? Nah!!!! We both like ???? too much #pastrycarnivores @slickitup @marcomarcounderwear #gaypride #husbandgoals #muscle #slickitup #marcomarcounderwear #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace

How bout „Stop relying on dat booty?” ?? Nah!!!! We both like ???? too much #pastrycarnivores @slickitup @marcomarcounderwear #gaypride #husbandgoals #muscle #slickitup #marcomarcounderwear #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace

Our engagement day. The happiest day of our lives...until 11/11/16! ?????????????? #weddingbells #gaystagram #averymaryfairytale #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #iloveyou @gay_truee_love #instagram

Our engagement day. The happiest day of our lives…until 11/11/16! ?????????????? #weddingbells #gaystagram #averymaryfairytale #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #iloveyou @gay_truee_love #instagram

Sunset smooches fix anything ?????? #averymaryfairytale #relationshipgoals #husbands #gaystagram #gaycouple #gay #gayguy @gay_truee_love

Sunset smooches fix anything ?????? #averymaryfairytale #relationshipgoals #husbands #gaystagram #gaycouple #gay #gayguy @gay_truee_love

Nutcracker season for one, football season for the other! And we support each support the others with equal vigor. Sometimes by buying big foam fingers and wearing an "Alumni" shirt ??#clemson #football #nutcracker #ballet #compromise #gaycouple #gaystagram #iloveyou #instagay #gayboy

Nutcracker season for one, football season for the other! And we support each support the others with equal vigor. Sometimes by buying big foam fingers and wearing an „Alumni” shirt ??#clemson #football #nutcracker #ballet #compromise #gaycouple #gaystagram #iloveyou #instagay #gayboy

Ripley's not-so-subtle way of telling you to put down your work and pay attention to snuggles. ?? #catsofinstagram #cats #averymaryfairytale #illustrator #snuggles #iloveyou #gaycouple #gaystagram #gay #apple #ipadpro #lovewins #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial

Ripley’s not-so-subtle way of telling you to put down your work and pay attention to snuggles. ?? #catsofinstagram #cats #averymaryfairytale #illustrator #snuggles #iloveyou #gaycouple #gaystagram #gay #apple #ipadpro #lovewins #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial

Tea for two? #greentea #yerbamate #antioxidants #health #weightloss #ricktwombleyfitness #choosetobestrong

Tea for two? #greentea #yerbamate #antioxidants #health #weightloss #ricktwombleyfitness #choosetobestrong

Noted: Never again agree to getting fingered in the shower ?? #gaycouple #instagay #gay #gaystagram #iloveyou #shower #nosepicker #averymaryfairytale

Noted: Never again agree to getting fingered in the shower ?? #gaycouple #instagay #gay #gaystagram #iloveyou #shower #nosepicker #averymaryfairytale

The cute barista said "I'd twin you so hard," which seemed highly inappropriate until we realized we'd left the house in matching tank tops. ?? oh well, there's no such thing as too much Dolly! #dollyparton #gaycouple #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #gaystagram #gay #averymaryfairytale #starbucks #instacouple #instagay #iloveyou

The cute barista said „I’d twin you so hard,” which seemed highly inappropriate until we realized we’d left the house in matching tank tops. ?? oh well, there’s no such thing as too much Dolly! #dollyparton #gaycouple #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #gaystagram #gay #averymaryfairytale #starbucks #instacouple #instagay #iloveyou

Eine Adventszeit ohne "Last Christmas" - geht das?

     

    FBF to Catherine and Carl's gorgeous medieval wedding! #gaycouple #wedding #iloveyou #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #averymaryfairytale #gaystagram #instagay #gay #castle #instagram

    FBF to Catherine and Carl’s gorgeous medieval wedding! #gaycouple #wedding #iloveyou #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #averymaryfairytale #gaystagram #instagay #gay #castle #instagram

    Taking it easy on the workout today, saving ourselves for the #savagerace tomorrow! Light cardio, light stretching, and looking forward to carb loading for dinner! Gotta have those glucose levels up in the AM so we can beat or 3rd place Team record!! #obstacles #ricktwombleyfitness #choosetobestrong #toughmudder #battlefrog

    Taking it easy on the workout today, saving ourselves for the #savagerace tomorrow! Light cardio, light stretching, and looking forward to carb loading for dinner! Gotta have those glucose levels up in the AM so we can beat or 3rd place Team record!! #obstacles #ricktwombleyfitness #choosetobestrong #toughmudder #battlefrog

    Our days always begin and end exactly like this. And in those moments, nothing else seems important. #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #iloveyou #gaywedding #averymaryfairytale

    Our days always begin and end exactly like this. And in those moments, nothing else seems important. #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #iloveyou #gaywedding #averymaryfairytale

    Goodnite from the Chateau! Hope everyone has a fantastic weekend! ?? Always, Rick and the Griffopotamus #gaycouple #tgif #instaboy

    Goodnite from the Chateau! Hope everyone has a fantastic weekend! ?? Always, Rick and the Griffopotamus #gaycouple #tgif #instaboy

    Alright Saturday, let's do this thing #weekend #sleepy #instacouple #gaystagram

    Alright Saturday, let’s do this thing #weekend #sleepy #instacouple #gaystagram

    Trying out a new brand of undies. Yay or nay? We're giving them a rating of two eggplants, straight up! ???????? #instacouple #gayselfie #gaystagram #underwear @neneunderwear @thebubbleone

    Trying out a new brand of undies. Yay or nay? We’re giving them a rating of two eggplants, straight up! ???????? #instacouple #gayselfie #gaystagram #underwear @neneunderwear @thebubbleone

    Tonight will be our first night apart in over a year. Spending a lazy morning with no agenda before heading to the airport. ?????? #boogs #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #couple @tattoos_n_physiques #greysweatpants

    Tonight will be our first night apart in over a year. Spending a lazy morning with no agenda before heading to the airport. ?????? #boogs #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #couple @tattoos_n_physiques #greysweatpants

    Halloween Countdown Day 19: Enjoying the falling leaves, some spiced tea, and finalizing details with the world's greatest wedding planner @mzziggy !! It's a gorgeous day, ya'll! Go out and enjoy it! #averymaryfairytale #gaycouple #halloween #autumn #leaves

    Halloween Countdown Day 19: Enjoying the falling leaves, some spiced tea, and finalizing details with the world’s greatest wedding planner @mzziggy !! It’s a gorgeous day, ya’ll! Go out and enjoy it! #averymaryfairytale #gaycouple #halloween #autumn #leaves

    Time to crawl outta this bed and whip up some Sunday brunch! Pancakes or waffles? #lazysunday #gaycouple #brunch #gayselfie @tattoos_n_physiques

    Time to crawl outta this bed and whip up some Sunday brunch! Pancakes or waffles? #lazysunday #gaycouple #brunch #gayselfie @tattoos_n_physiques

    First night we've had to just crash on the couch and watch TV in, well, months!!! Binging on The Crown and nuzzling the babies! #husbandmaterial #catsofinstagram #netflix #thecrown

    First night we’ve had to just crash on the couch and watch TV in, well, months!!! Binging on The Crown and nuzzling the babies! #husbandmaterial #catsofinstagram #netflix #thecrown

    I can't think of a better time to marry the love of my life! This Friday, Griff and I will have a huge, joyous and legal wedding, surrounded in body and spirit by those who love and support us! We will celebrate, we will be gracious, and we will be just as unafraid as we've always been. We will grow, we will be proud...and we will wake up every single day afterward prepared. Prepared to do our part to insure we continue to live in the same country that made our marriage possible in the first place. We love you all. ?? @gayety @the.gaily.grind

    I can’t think of a better time to marry the love of my life! This Friday, Griff and I will have a huge, joyous and legal wedding, surrounded in body and spirit by those who love and support us! We will celebrate, we will be gracious, and we will be just as unafraid as we’ve always been. We will grow, we will be proud…and we will wake up every single day afterward prepared. Prepared to do our part to insure we continue to live in the same country that made our marriage possible in the first place.
    We love you all. ?? @gayety @the.gaily.grind

    Mr. And Mr! We're still finding confetti in the oddest places. #justmarried #gaywedding #husbands

    Mr. And Mr! We’re still finding confetti in the oddest places. #justmarried #gaywedding #husbands

    Folgt rick_and_the_griffopotamus auf Instagram!

    Rick und Griff auf Youtube

    Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

    Aktuelle Nachrichten

    Weitere Beiträge

    0 Kommentare

    Kategorien
    Instagramer of the day
    Tags:
    instagramerRick and Griff
    Likes & Shares

    Neueste Kommentare

    Julia Garcia am 17 Nov
    HIV-Heilung in Sicht

    Ich bin glücklich, dieses Zeugnis mit der Welt zu teilen, weil es viele Zweifel an der Heilung von HIV-Hilfsmitteln gibt, aber jetzt muss ich glauben, […]

    Otto Blanka am 11 Nov
    AfD-Forderung bleibt im Protokoll

    Ey, Scheiße, wer möchte denn heute noch bevormundet werden und vor irgendwelchen Wahrheiten bewahrt, z. B. dass es Schwule gibt, die richtig Spass haben? Ja, irgendwelche […]

    Newsletter

    Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
    Back to Top

    Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

    The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

    Close