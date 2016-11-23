Manche Paare sind ja schon ein bisschen widerlich: Gutaussehend, humorvoll, fotogen, kreativ, verheiratet und offensichtlich wahnsinnig glücklich miteinander. So wie Rick und Griff Twombley-King. Aber, statt böse auf sie zu sein, weil sie das hinkriegen, sollte man ihnen auf Youtube und Instagram folgen, um zu lernen, wie das geht.
See mom? We do own shirts!
When it rains it pours! Today was a crazy day with lots of balls in the air, and lots of exciting new things on the horizon. For now, time to decompress and get our focus together. Tomorrow, we slay @gay_truee_love
How bout „Stop relying on dat booty?” ?? Nah!!!! We both like ???? too much #pastrycarnivores @slickitup @marcomarcounderwear #gaypride #husbandgoals #muscle #slickitup #marcomarcounderwear #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace
Our engagement day. The happiest day of our lives…until 11/11/16! ?????????????? #weddingbells #gaystagram #averymaryfairytale #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #iloveyou @gay_truee_love #instagram
Nutcracker season for one, football season for the other! And we support each support the others with equal vigor. Sometimes by buying big foam fingers and wearing an „Alumni” shirt ??#clemson #football #nutcracker #ballet #compromise #gaycouple #gaystagram #iloveyou #instagay #gayboy
Ripley’s not-so-subtle way of telling you to put down your work and pay attention to snuggles. ?? #catsofinstagram #cats #averymaryfairytale #illustrator #snuggles #iloveyou #gaycouple #gaystagram #gay #apple #ipadpro #lovewins #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial
Tea for two? #greentea #yerbamate #antioxidants #health #weightloss #ricktwombleyfitness #choosetobestrong
Noted: Never again agree to getting fingered in the shower ?? #gaycouple #instagay #gay #gaystagram #iloveyou #shower #nosepicker #averymaryfairytale
The cute barista said „I’d twin you so hard,” which seemed highly inappropriate until we realized we’d left the house in matching tank tops. ?? oh well, there’s no such thing as too much Dolly! #dollyparton #gaycouple #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #gaystagram #gay #averymaryfairytale #starbucks #instacouple #instagay #iloveyou
FBF to Catherine and Carl’s gorgeous medieval wedding! #gaycouple #wedding #iloveyou #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #averymaryfairytale #gaystagram #instagay #gay #castle #instagram
Taking it easy on the workout today, saving ourselves for the #savagerace tomorrow! Light cardio, light stretching, and looking forward to carb loading for dinner! Gotta have those glucose levels up in the AM so we can beat or 3rd place Team record!! #obstacles #ricktwombleyfitness #choosetobestrong #toughmudder #battlefrog
Our days always begin and end exactly like this. And in those moments, nothing else seems important. #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #iloveyou #gaywedding #averymaryfairytale
Goodnite from the Chateau! Hope everyone has a fantastic weekend! ?? Always, Rick and the Griffopotamus #gaycouple #tgif #instaboy
Alright Saturday, let’s do this thing #weekend #sleepy #instacouple #gaystagram
Trying out a new brand of undies. Yay or nay? We’re giving them a rating of two eggplants, straight up! ???????? #instacouple #gayselfie #gaystagram #underwear @neneunderwear @thebubbleone
Tonight will be our first night apart in over a year. Spending a lazy morning with no agenda before heading to the airport. ?????? #boogs #relationshipgoals #husbandmaterial #couple @tattoos_n_physiques #greysweatpants
Halloween Countdown Day 19: Enjoying the falling leaves, some spiced tea, and finalizing details with the world’s greatest wedding planner @mzziggy !! It’s a gorgeous day, ya’ll! Go out and enjoy it! #averymaryfairytale #gaycouple #halloween #autumn #leaves
Time to crawl outta this bed and whip up some Sunday brunch! Pancakes or waffles? #lazysunday #gaycouple #brunch #gayselfie @tattoos_n_physiques
First night we’ve had to just crash on the couch and watch TV in, well, months!!! Binging on The Crown and nuzzling the babies! #husbandmaterial #catsofinstagram #netflix #thecrown
I can’t think of a better time to marry the love of my life! This Friday, Griff and I will have a huge, joyous and legal wedding, surrounded in body and spirit by those who love and support us! We will celebrate, we will be gracious, and we will be just as unafraid as we’ve always been. We will grow, we will be proud…and we will wake up every single day afterward prepared. Prepared to do our part to insure we continue to live in the same country that made our marriage possible in the first place. We love you all. ?? @gayety @the.gaily.grind
Mr. And Mr! We’re still finding confetti in the oddest places. #justmarried #gaywedding #husbands
