#smart #sexy #schwul

The ocean is everything I crave to be… Nothing short of wild & free.

Aloha he!

Andre ist ein offen schwuler Ex-Footballstar und studiert in Hawaii. Bitte in einer Reihe anstellen!

Andre Apodacas Coming-out Geschichte ist eine schwierige, die aber ein Happy End hat. Der Ex-Footballstar kommt aus einer Familie in der es zwei Werte gab: Gott und Sport. Was dazu führte, dass Andre sein Schwulsein, obwohl es ihm früh bewusst war, lange verdrängte und sogar auf eine christliche Universität ging, wo Homophobie an der Tagesordnung war. Er hatte Angst „ich würde alles verlieren”. Bis er sich, nach einer Verletzung, die seine Sportskarriere beendete, entschloss, endlich doch er selbst zu sein. Jetzt studiert er in Hawaii und seine Familie steht weiter hinter ihm. Schön, oder?

    Today is National Coming Out Day and I have always believed in being a transparent person. I'm not usually outspoken about this, but I think today it is really important to be vocal about loving myself for who I was created to be. Playing football all my life, it was taboo to be gay, and it took me a really long time to feel comfortable with coming out. I know what it's like to be that person sitting in my room late at night, wondering what people would think if I came out. It was terrifying and it can make you feel extremely lonely. People I am close to told me that I shouldn't come out publicly, because they weren't ready to deal with the repercussions. Well, this is isn't about them; this is about me and my happiness. I want to remind everybody who has ever known me that I am the same Andre you have always known and that will never change. I am so proud of the man that I am becoming and I hope that for those people struggling in the closet today that this gives you hope. I promise that it will get better, and you will feel so free once you take that big step of coming out. I'm always here to talk if you're struggling with this issue, and I'm happy to help. And remember, those who matter don't mind, and those who mind don't matter. #NationalComingOutDay

