Andre Apodacas Coming-out Geschichte ist eine schwierige, die aber ein Happy End hat. Der Ex-Footballstar kommt aus einer Familie in der es zwei Werte gab: Gott und Sport. Was dazu führte, dass Andre sein Schwulsein, obwohl es ihm früh bewusst war, lange verdrängte und sogar auf eine christliche Universität ging, wo Homophobie an der Tagesordnung war. Er hatte Angst „ich würde alles verlieren”. Bis er sich, nach einer Verletzung, die seine Sportskarriere beendete, entschloss, endlich doch er selbst zu sein. Jetzt studiert er in Hawaii und seine Familie steht weiter hinter ihm. Schön, oder?
Not all crack is whack
When ur a douche
No school means lots of time for gainzzzzz ???? #StillADouche #StillDontCare
You know it’s cold outside when you go outside and it’s cold
Down on the West Coast, I get this feeling..
Today was over-whale-mingly great. Thankful for great company and to live in such a beautiful state. ????
One of the hardest but most rewarding hikes I’ve ever done. Amazing place to watch the sunrise. ????
Unsere Wochenumfrage:
I had a blast modeling this tank for the Dodgers today!
Came for the baseball, stayed for the beer (Just kidding, Mom… Kind of) ????
I moved to an island in the middle of the ocean and found infinite happiness.
Today is National Coming Out Day and I have always believed in being a transparent person. I’m not usually outspoken about this, but I think today it is really important to be vocal about loving myself for who I was created to be. Playing football all my life, it was taboo to be gay, and it took me a really long time to feel comfortable with coming out. I know what it’s like to be that person sitting in my room late at night, wondering what people would think if I came out. It was terrifying and it can make you feel extremely lonely. People I am close to told me that I shouldn’t come out publicly, because they weren’t ready to deal with the repercussions. Well, this is isn’t about them; this is about me and my happiness. I want to remind everybody who has ever known me that I am the same Andre you have always known and that will never change. I am so proud of the man that I am becoming and I hope that for those people struggling in the closet today that this gives you hope. I promise that it will get better, and you will feel so free once you take that big step of coming out. I’m always here to talk if you’re struggling with this issue, and I’m happy to help. And remember, those who matter don’t mind, and those who mind don’t matter. #NationalComingOutDay
She always shivers after her baths, so I have to snuggle her. #DramaQueen
It’s not me it’s you
Having my mom and dad and both siblings on the island this week to watch my brother play against my university was so great. Happy Halloween, indeed! #OneBigHappyFamily
