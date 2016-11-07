Elektrisch

Es ist ja immer schön, wenn Männer mehr als wirklich gutes Aussehen mitbringen. Jake ist Teilzeitmodel und hauptberuftlich Elektriker, kennt sich also mit Sachen die Funken schlagen und das Leben heller und schöner machen, in gleich mehrfacher Hinsicht aus. Sehr schön. Einziger Nachteil: Er wohnt im englischen Bristol. Aber, man kann im Leben eben nicht alles haben.
Back to the old school gym…
@chris1989gym Tanning while Mowing Buuuuyy… #EatYu?
Me & @chris1989gym Pumping up ready for Leeds on Saturday… #WhopWhop????
Diet not even begun..! #poser #abbs #hgh #summertime #bored
Week one of diet…
Losing the will to live waiting for @mrsnaomismith to put #TheWalkingDead on…??
Quite happy being 10lbs lighter at 15 stone from all the boxing training… #Fitness is the key??
Modeling for #Philips last week, great work and Thankyou to @sebastiansmithphoto
Never too early to start dieting for the summer??, if you can achieve great things in 8 weeks, imagine where you would be in 16 weeks! #fitfam #fitness #dietingforsummer #sixpac #londonfashionweek #londonmodeling #training
Last weeks #Modeling job by #RobBayesphotography for a spay tanning and sun bed shop window picture. #Malemodeling #modeling #sunbedselfie #fitfam #training #posing #
Latest #hairtransplant ?? Been waiting to get a chance to wear this on a #nightout but have yet to of had the opportunity…????
Bit of hair straightening after being outside in the wet all day??????… #hairdo #hairstyles #abbs #?
New #portraittattoo all healed up, just now need to cut down on going out drinking an get back into #training ???? before the next #shoot ?? #westonsupermare #malemodeling #malemodel #halfnude #abbs #selfie #poser #londonfashionweek
Aktuelle Nachrichten