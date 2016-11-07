Elektrisch

Wer noch einen wirklich gutaussehenden Elektriker sucht, ist bei Jake richtig

Es ist ja immer schön, wenn Männer mehr als wirklich gutes Aussehen mitbringen. Jake ist Teilzeitmodel und hauptberuftlich Elektriker, kennt sich also mit Sachen die Funken schlagen und das Leben heller und schöner machen, in gleich mehrfacher Hinsicht aus. Sehr schön. Einziger Nachteil: Er wohnt im englischen Bristol. Aber, man kann im Leben eben nicht alles haben.

Folgt Jakethesnakesmith87 auf Instagram!

