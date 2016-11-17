#smart #sexy #schwul

Pizzaboy

Eine kurze Bemerkung zu Charles-Laurent: Ja, bitte.

Manchmal sind Jungs so schön, dass sie einen Raum betreten, und alles andere neben ihnen verblasst. Charles-Laurent ist so ein Junge. Mehr haben wir heute nicht zu sagen, außer: Und Pizza isst er auch. Lecker!

GAME OF THRONES by @franklouisphoto fashion by @danilogabrielli model (ready for fashion week) @ashleyvasicek @aimmodelsnyc

Awesome #shoot by @rodolfomartinezphoto #riotsociety men's wear #editorial #Brooklyn #NYC

#editorial preview by @rodolfomartinezphoto #LaurentMarchand #CalvinKlein style #menswear @calvinklein #editorial #NYC to #LA #sport

#editorial OHLALA Spain magazine/blog @ohlalamag by the talented @rodolfomartinezphoto #LaurentMarchand #NYC #Spain #editorial #sexy #menswear #model

Eating PIZZA ! On #kreerathSunittramat shooting... #dream ! Sorry ?? #NYC #models #shooting #pizza yes ! #badboy @virnamuanyc

West coast, Sneak peek of @fashionablymale shoot by awesome @matthewmitchell #LA #matthewmitchellphoto #LaurentMarchand #models #shoot #menswear #abs #muscle #sexy #malemodel

Little break with work, #Bigsur #LA | #sanfrancisco #beach #sun

Back to #NYC ?? #tan !! thank you to @charliebymz for this awesome, Charlie Grecian Foil Brief #forevercharlie #menswear #swim #models

?? MYKONOS ?? What a blast to have met all of you ! I had an amazing time with you guys ! Each of you brought your own energy to create the perfect team, for this unforgettable vacation of memories! See all of you soon back home in the US!!!!! #friends #mikonos #vacation #europe

Schon mitgemacht bei unserer Wochenumfrage?

Was ist dein wichtigster Vorsatz für 2017?

    Grand finally for this Labor Day week end ! #whatsgood #friends #team #unicorn #beach #holiday #sunrise So much fun guys !

    Good morning #NYC ?? Finally time to chill in this amazing city #newhome #model #morning

    #chillday before to take off, will be back sooner as I thought... I gonna miss you ?? #planethollywood #lasvegas #crush #pijamaday #BJS

    Good morning #NYC, enjoying the -presumably- last warm day of fall ?? #homesweethome #coffeetime

    #wcw ...

    Good morning ! Never Know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Make the most of the moments, you never know what you have until it's gone. #lifeisbeautiful #model #shoot @sergeleephoto @adam_models #picoftheday #instamood

    Good morning ??, in NY, a man's work never stops. Not even in bed... ;) #anotherdayattheoffice #NYC #photooftheday Also a big thank you for this awesome @kylechandesign #LoveInitials #necklace ! ??

    Who can guess the name of my favorite #swimmingpig ? ?? #BA ! #whatfordinnertonight.... ??

    Folgt CHARLES-LAURENT auf Instagram!

    Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

