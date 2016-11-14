#smart #sexy #schwul

Mein Kätzchen

Gibt es etwas Lustigeres, als einen Mann, der wirklich mit Tieren umgehen kann?

Pier ist eine Menge schöner Sachen: Er reist gern, malt gern (das sieht man ja), sieht aus wie er aussieht und macht grad seinen Doktor in Mathematik. Außerdem hat er eines der lustigsten Instagram-Konten aller Zeiten, weil er fast jeden seiner Posts mit kleinen Tieren und Emoticons illustriert, seiner „Crew”, die den Bildern oft eine ganz neue Wendung geben. Sexy Kunst. Wir mögen das.

Too quiet t t ???? #instapanda #pandagram #thePjournal #IGpanda #instadaily #igdaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instagram #instapic #instacool #instagood #instagramers #follow #followme #like #picoftheday #photooftheday #love #life #mood #swag #cool #nice #me #selfie #boy #man #guy

Mum would slap me e e ?????? #instapanda #thePjournal #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #followme #like #picoftheday #life #mood #swag #cool #nice #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #male #dude #instaguy #instaboy #instaman #instamale #instadude

NEW HOUSE / NEW HOUSEMATES S ???? #instapanda #thePjournal #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #followme #like #picoftheday #life #mood #swag #cool #nice #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #male #dude #instaguy #instaboy #instaman #instamale #instadude

AM I NOT SCARY Y Y? ?????????? #instapanda #thePjournal #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #like #picoftheday #mood #swag #cool #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #male #gay #instagay #gayguy #gayboy #gayman #gaymale #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

#tbt – WHEN I WAS IN LOVE WITH FOAM PARTIES S S ???????? #instapanda #thePjournal #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #like #picoftheday #mood #swag #cool #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #gay #instagay #gayguy #gayboy #gayman #gaymale #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

OFF TO BIRMINGHAM M M?????? #instapanda #thePjournal #trip #daytrip #train #cat #sillycat #sillytrain #cov #brum #railway #sillyrailway #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #followme #picoftheday #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

NICE BUILDINGS AND NICE PEOPLE IN BIRMINGHAM M M???????????? #instapanda #thePjournal #nicepeople #brum #building #night #trip #nighttrip #sillyguy #instatrip #cold #brumbynight #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #followme #picoftheday #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

PURRRFECT COFFEE BREAK K K ???????? #instapanda #thePjournal #cat #sillycat #coffee #sweetcat #break #coffeebreak #nocatbreak #warwick #student #phd #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #followme #picoftheday #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

AT LEAST FRIENDS SYMPATHISE E E ?????? #instapanda #thePjournal #relationship #status #sympathetic #rabbit #netflix #pizza #netflixandchill #single #singlelife #sympatheticrabbit #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #followme #picoftheday #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

AT HOME! SOME PRIVACY FINALLY Y Y ?????? #instapanda #thePjournal #privacy #curious #pets #shirtless #spies #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #gay #instagay #gayguy #gayboy #gayman #picoftheday #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #instaguy #instaboy #instaman #linecamera

GYM BUDDIES S S ???????? #instapanda #thePjournal #gym #motivation #fitness #workout #gymbuddy #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #gay #instagay #gayguy #gayman #gayboy #followme #picoftheday #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

OVERWHELMED BY HAPPINESS AFTER SHARING MY TEDx STORY Y Y ?????? #instapanda #thePjournal #ted #tedx #tedtalk #tedxcastelfrancoveneto #ideasworthspreading #ideasworthsharing #tedspeaker #stirredrabbit #stirredguy #happyboy #instacool #instagood #follow #followme #picoftheday #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

GOODNIGHT CASTELFRANCO O O ?????? #instapanda #thePjournal #night #city #castelfranco #castle #italy #bear #rabbit #car #beardriver #rabbitpassenger #instadaily #instalike #igers #instamood #instapic #instacool #instagood #follow #followme #picoftheday #me #selfie #guy #boy #man #instaguy #instaboy #instaman

LAST AFTERNOON IN MY BELOVED TOWN! BE RIGHT BACK IN DECEMBER R R ?????? #instapanda #swimming #bear #castelfrancoveneto #drowning #teddybear

FEELING SUPERFIT TODAY Y Y ???????? #instapanda #gymmotivation #gymbuddy #youcandoit #lazy #warhol

SHARING IDEAS WITH PATHOS S S ?????? #Instapanda #ted #tedx #tedxcastelfrancoveneto #tedtalks #speaker

@alessandro_agnoli AND #sillycat ARE TWO REAL POSERS S S ?????? #instapanda #posers #poser #instapose #qualitypose

NO MONDAY FANS S S ?????? #Instapanda #mondays #mondaymotivation #officemate #mondaymood #workworkwork

#sillymonkey GOT VERY EXCITED D D ??????#instapanda @peakxapparel #monkey #gorilla #happymonkey #wearefamily

NOT MR BEAR’S LUCKY NIGHT T T ?????? #instapanda #boardgames #geeky #bear #catan #settlersofcatan

ALMOST SURELY I WON’T SURVIVE THE DAY Y Y ????? #instapanda #maths #stats #studs #painful #phdlife

ME AND MR CAT LOVE THIS COLOURFUL SPOT T T ?????? #instapanda #lifeincolor #citywalk #sillycat #murales #streetview

DESPERATE HOUSEPANDA A A ?????? #instapanda #goodboy #mischievous #monkey #cleaning #parties

OFF TO AMSTERDAM! ANY DUTCH FRIEND D D? ???????? #instapanda #travellife #amsterdam #thenetherlands #amsterdamcity #travellers

CULTURAL TIME WITH THE CREW W W ???????? #instapanda #amsterdamcity #vangogh #crazykid #painter #missingear

Folgt pierpanda auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

