Mein Kätzchen Gibt es etwas Lustigeres, als einen Mann, der wirklich mit Tieren umgehen kann? am 14. November 2016 um 11:30 Uhr
Pier ist eine Menge schöner Sachen: Er reist gern, malt gern (das sieht man ja), sieht aus wie er aussieht und macht grad seinen Doktor in Mathematik. Außerdem hat er eines der lustigsten Instagram-Konten aller Zeiten, weil er fast jeden seiner Posts mit kleinen Tieren und Emoticons illustriert, seiner „Crew”, die den Bildern oft eine ganz neue Wendung geben. Sexy Kunst. Wir mögen das.
Too quiet t t ????
Mum would slap me e e ??????
NEW HOUSE / NEW HOUSEMATES S ????
AM I NOT SCARY Y Y? ??????????
#tbt – WHEN I WAS IN LOVE WITH FOAM PARTIES S S ????????
OFF TO BIRMINGHAM M M??????
NICE BUILDINGS AND NICE PEOPLE IN BIRMINGHAM M M????????????
PURRRFECT COFFEE BREAK K K ????????
AT LEAST FRIENDS SYMPATHISE E E ??????
AT HOME! SOME PRIVACY FINALLY Y Y ??????
GYM BUDDIES S S ????????
OVERWHELMED BY HAPPINESS AFTER SHARING MY TEDx STORY Y Y ??????
GOODNIGHT CASTELFRANCO O O ??????
LAST AFTERNOON IN MY BELOVED TOWN! BE RIGHT BACK IN DECEMBER R R ??????
FEELING SUPERFIT TODAY Y Y ????????
SHARING IDEAS WITH PATHOS S S ??????
@alessandro_agnoli AND #sillycat ARE TWO REAL POSERS S S ??????
NO MONDAY FANS S S ??????
#sillymonkey GOT VERY EXCITED D D ??????
NOT MR BEAR'S LUCKY NIGHT T T ??????
ALMOST SURELY I WON'T SURVIVE THE DAY Y Y ?????
ME AND MR CAT LOVE THIS COLOURFUL SPOT T T ??????
DESPERATE HOUSEPANDA A A ??????
OFF TO AMSTERDAM! ANY DUTCH FRIEND D D? ????????
CULTURAL TIME WITH THE CREW W W ????????
Folgt pierpanda auf Instagram!
Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!
