Olympisches Feuer

Josh Dixon ist nicht nur einer der besten Turner der USA, er ist auch offen schwul und war Teil von Team USA bei den Olympischen Spielen in Rio De Janeiro. Und natürlich ist mindestens so niedlich und genauso unterhaltsam wie unser Lieblingssportler Gus Kenworthy (MÄNNER-Archiv). Nur so berühmt ist er bisher nicht. Lasst uns das ändern!
Torch set aflame at the training center
Nice and safe where you can’t feel the swaying…
IGC ….. Slip n slide #summerfun @internationalgymcamp
Rockin the speedo in BCN. @sean_melton I had to ….. #instagramwhore
#tbt beach days with Alex @gailes9 @aklineman10 @ryanlieb89 #Stanford „baked goods for Gabi ….” 😉
Making the trek back from the zipline at #IGC #scaryairy. Great to be back as a guest coach for a few days. @internationalgymcamp
Cool shot with @jeffbartee during the @turngymnastics shoot. #insertgymnastemoticon ?? #WFitnessLAScouts
Getting out of the water is serious business. #SurfsideBeach ?????? @galvarado531
#WisdomTeeth excitement ??… What’s the going rate for 4 of these suckers. Mom and Dad, I’m looking at you ?? #toothfairy
„Kira, Mikka…How are my #Antlers?” Raiding the kids exhibits as we wait for mom and dad to finish up the museum.
TBT to being candid on set with @tri_nguyen_photography …. Fun to shoot back at #Stanford …
Trust me….I’m never this serious. ???? ?? Autumn attire ???? …………..#sportportrait by @tri_nguyen_photography ???? #gymnastics
Who needs a cold tub when you can just step outside in this blizzard. ????????? Don’t even bother with the weather app in Colorado #whatstheweatherlikethishour ????????????
Another great experience competing on podium tonight! Making progress this season and can’t wait to get back to work. ???? ????
#TBT to a rare, focused moment during the shoot in ??????. No hamming it up in this one. ?? ???? Sneak peek of some cool opportunities #GuesstheCampaign ??: @gmvaughan
#BlackSwan ?? #California #24HrRecharge
What a weekend ???? to speak at the @humanrightscampaign gala and accept this year’s visibility award. This isn’t possible without those who pioneered before me, my family, teammates, friends around me; more importantly, this is for those who will be impacted by this visibility and the work #HRC continues to pursue. Thank you.
Sports are beautiful. What captivates us is the uncertainty, the beauty, sportsmanship, gamesmanship, the power, grace, aesthetic, the ebbs and flows, character building, character revealing, and the nature of competition. There are so many intersections in the world of sports and I most certainly take the highs with the same distinction as the lows. #USAs2016 ????
…Making faces per usual ???????? ????. Holding hands with ??. He doesn’t mind my sweaty hands
Some paddle board action on this #july4thweekend ??????????#CaliforniaSoul
#400Campers and future superstars on Friday’s final full day of week 5 @internationalgymcamp Humbled to be able to inspire, lend words of wisdom, and lead by example while continuing my own training …Two east coast stops before heading back Tuesday-Saturday.
?????? living for that #HarryPotter #snapchat filter. ???? …who doesn’t love an awesome imagination and a little magic ?? …this scar is a little bit cooler than my stitches scar it covers ??
#RockTheBoat …don’t rock the boat baby #RockTheBoat… don’t tip the boat over ????????????????
Shouting it out to @outmagazine for the great article ?? and fun shoot ????. Now…. back to this campaign ????
#Election2016 is coming quick ! Thanks @jessetyler and @justinmikita for helping with our efforts ???? #modernfamily ????@modernfamily
