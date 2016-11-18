Super-Luigi

Luigi Shiraga ist ein Nerd, das sieht man aber nicht sofort. Dazu muss er schon seine diversen Kostüme, von Captain America über Green Lantern bis zu „The Walking Dead” anziehen und auf einer Fan-Convention herumlaufen. Was er gerne und oft tut. Meist mit dabei: Sein Kerl und sein Sohn. Der verkleidet sich derzeit am liebsten als Eleven, das Mädchen mit den magischen Kräften aus „Stranger Things”. Luigi hat also auch bei der Erziehung alles richtig gemacht.
Lantern Corps need a new member? ?? #greenlantern #greenlanterncorps #gaygeek
Happy New Years!!! ?????????? Cheers to the end of an amazing 2015 can’t wait for what 2016 has in store!! ?????????? #NYE #newyearseve
It’s hard to express what I’m feeling right now…Lots of tears this morning for my LGBT brothers and sisters. Sad that there are people in this world that hate so much that they are willing to take others lives for it. Hate and evil will never win. History is on our side. We stand together and stronger and will not be afraid. Today I march with my husband and my son, for my family and for those who cannot March today. Love always wins ?????????? #lovewins #LApride #gaypride #gaydads #gaygeek
Still can’t believe what happened in Orlando ?? It was an amazing feeling being at pride yesterday with my family and friends and feeing the support and love from the community. No matter how much people may try to bring us down we stand strong ?????????? Some people don’t understand why the LGBT community needs pride and what happened this weekend is exactly why. People in our community still have trouble obtaining marriage licenses, many have to be afraid just to use the bathroom of their choice. If your straight just be thankful you don’t need pride. #weareorlando #notafraid #orlandostrong #LApride #lovewins #gay #gaydads #twodads #gaygeeks #LGBT
father son bonding time over toys and games! ???????? definitely not going to be able to carry him like this much longer! ?? #gaydad #gaygeek #gaymer #fatherandson #twodads #fathersday
Summer time BBQ ?????????????? #pre4th #gaydads #poolfun
Climbing some hidden ruins I found at SDCC for those comic-con exclusives! ?????????? #sdcc2016 . . . #nathandrakecosplay #uncharted4cosplay #gaygeek #gaymer #gaycosplay #fitfam #uncharted4 #nathandrake #sdcc #cosplay #naughtydog #drakesfortune #sdcc
#SeptaUnella made Rick Grimes do the ?? walk?? through SDCC. I don’t know what he could of done to deserve it! ???? #TWDmeetsGOT ??????????? . . . #rickgrimescosplay #TWD #rickgrimes #thewalkingdead #thewalkingdeadcosplay #gaygeek #gaynerd #gaymer #SDCC #gamesofthrones #GOT #gamesofthronescosplay #septaunellacosplay #shamewalk #shame #horrorfans #cosplay #cosplayers #therewillbeblood #gamesofthronesmeetsthewalkingdead #SDCC2016
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? ????????? . . . . #thewalkingdeadcosplay #TWD #rickgrimes #rickgrimescosplay #rickgrimescostume #gaycosplay #scareLA #gaygeek #gaymer #zombie #werewolf #furrycosplay #TWDcosplay #bigbadwolf #horror #horrorbuff #cosplay #imrickgrimesbitch
Life is short, make it an adventure!! ??#uncharted4 #NathanDrake Photo ?? by @gilphotography . . . . . #nathandrakecosplay #uncharted4cosplay #uncharted #unchartedfans #gaygeek #gayfit #gaymer #gaycosplay #fitfam #uncharted4thiefsend #cosplay #naughtydog #uncharted4athiefsend #cosfit #drakesfortune #nerbotcon2016 #nerdbotcon
Nate Drake from Uncharted 2! Excited for LA Comic Con this weekend!! #Uncharted2 #NathanDrake . . . . #nathandrakecosplay #uncharted4cosplay #uncharted #unchartedfans #gaygeek #gayfit #gaymer #gaycosplay #fitfam #uncharted4thiefsend #cosplay #naughtydog #uncharted4athiefsend #cosfit #drakesfortune #LAcomiccon2016 #lacomiccon #lacc2016 #comikaze
Trick or treaters! ?????????? I think we got 10 pounds of candy!!!???????? #Halloween #nevertooldtotrickortreat #trickortreat #gaydad #elevencosplay #clarkkentcosplay
Staying SUPER?????? this Halloween?? everyone had an amazing and frightful?? Halloween?????? next year!!?? . . . #halloween #trickortreat #supermancostume #supermancosplay #DCcomics #ClarkKent #Clarkkentcostume #gayhalloween #gaygeek #halloween2016
Luicille is a thirsty girl!?? you guys ready for the walking dead tonight??? my baby girl get more action tonight? Photo taken ?? by – @yorkinabox _____________________________________________________________ #thewalkingdeadcosplay #TWD #TWDcosplay #negancosplay #rickgrimescosplay #glennrhee #glennrheecosplay #carlgrimes #carlgrimescosplay #gaydad #gaygeek #gaymer #zombie #twodads #horror #horrorbuff #cosplay #groupcosplay #familycosplay
Time for some anarchy?!????????’s with me? ???? #suicidesquad #haleyquinn _____________________________________________________________ #HarleyQuinnCosplay #genderbend #puddin #harleyquinngenderbend #genderbentcosplay #genderbent #genderswap #gaygeek #gaynerd #gayfit #gaycosplay #gaymer #cosfit #cosplay #joker #cosfit #suicidesquadcosplay #dccomics #DC #maleharleyquinn #gotham #batman #dowtownlosangeles #gotham #gothamcityboys #LAlife
Slashers that do squats! ???? Thanks to my amigos @mynameis_notbruce and @michaeldoescosplay for making @stanleecomiccon awesome! ???????? Photo ?? by the mighty talented @yorkinabox _____________________________________________________________ #FreddyKruegercosplay #JasonVoorheescosplay #freddykrueger #jasonvoorhees #horrorkings #horrorfans #fridaythe13th #Nightmareonelmstreet #slasher #horrorbishoujo #freddybishoujo #jasonbishoujo #gaygeek #gayhorror #gaymer #fitgeek #cosfit #squats #horrorgenderbend #kotobukiyabishoujo #ashwilliamscosplay #ashvsevildead #armyofdarkness #brucecambell #evildeadcosplay #evildead #halloween #LAComiccon2016 #lacc2016 #comikaze
Spidey’s ???? trailer is gonna debut on the Star Wars Rouge One opening!! Can’t wait!!?? _____________________________________________________________ #spidey #spiderman #spidermanhomecoming #geekgym #gaygeek #gaymer #fitfam #gymlife #fitness #peterparker #casualspiderman #spidermancivilwar #spidermancosplay
