The Real Deal

Es stimmt ja, es gibt viel mehr schwule TV-Charaktere als noch vor ein paar Jahren. Was es immer noch nicht oft gibt, sind offen schwule Schauspieler, die Hauptrollen in Serien spielen. Noah Galvin ist so einer. In „The Real O’Neals” spielt er Kenny, den jüngsten Sohn einer relativ religiösen Familie, der seinen Eltern mehr oder weniger aus Versehen vor der gesamten Kirchengemeinde erzählt, dass er schwul ist. Ach ja, das Ganze ist eine der witzigsten Komödien der letzten Jahre. Galvin hat außerdem auch eins der unterhaltsamsten, und ehrlichsten Instagram-Konten Hollywood. Glamour-Fotos treffen auf viel Chaos aus dem wirklichen Leben und jede Menge LGBTI-Promis von Jane Lynch bis Ru Paul. Herrlich!
I got to choose the location of this shoot. I chose my favorite rock in my favorite park in my favorite city. #UpperWestFTheRest #1883Magazine Photo: @joupin Grooming: @styledbyraquel
@bellomag shot by @nhoffmanstudio go download my issue on the @bellomag app!
Just a couple of sports(sp?) enthusiasts.
@yoke_lore is Eastbound. ‘Twas a #goodtrip
This is the moment I fell in love. #AnniversaryGram
Two house hunters. House hunting.
#TheRealONeals #Season2 #HairyLegs #RainbowSocks thank you @happysocksofficial
@lukefontana took pretty pictures of me today.
Thank you @jesuismirel for the beautiful portrait ?????? (filler and all ??)
@burbankofficial and #Gunc
I met Allison Janney last night.
Unsere Wochenumfrage:
TWO WEEKS FROM TODAY SEASON 2 PREMIERS AND ITS GONNA BE SO CHILL! #TheRealONeals #LetsGetReal #Season2 #notBebe
2 years ago with the @theemmaexperience
DANCERZ #TheRealONeals #Season2 #LetsGetReal
Thx @yahootv for the pic. Catch me and my husband on the premier episode of #TheRealOneals THIS TUESDAY at 9:30/8:30c on @abcnetwork
THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF #TheRealONeals tonight at 9:30/9:30c #500thPost #IveBeenWaitingYearsToPostThis @rupaulofficial is v tall.
Peasocking at #TheRealONeals premier. (Pee-sock-ing: using ones socks to „peacock” or „show off” in order to attract a sexual partner)
Just two lesbians. #TheRealONeals
Outtake from last weeks shoot with @variety ??: @terencepatrick Grooming: @carissaferreri also? COME on 90,000 followers!!! ??(high kick)
Friends and stuff. #TheRealONeals
If you haven’t yet, check out my „FaceTime” feature in the newest issue of @variety ??: @terencepatrick Grooming: @carissaferreri
#TheRealONeals Halloween starts off with the #GaySuperbowl and just gets gayer. Watch it tomorrow at 9:30/8:30c #TROTuesday
The beautiful team behind my @beyonce transformation. Wig by @jimmyhair makeup by @fcepntr #TheRealONeals
2 hours West Coast. #TROTuesday #TheRealONeals
I find out the fate of my show in the next few days. Currently sitting on the Disney lot watching the sun rise pondering life. No matter what happens the last year and half has been fucking wild. Thank you for being a part of it. I’m really proud of all we’ve accomplished here at #TheRealONeals. I hope we get to continue the journey.
