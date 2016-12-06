#smart #sexy #schwul

1375047681064068296_499909016

Film ab!

Jacobo hat so ziemlich alles, was man zum Glücklichsein braucht

24 Jahre alt, Spanier, Filmstudent in Santiago und einen schönen Freund hat er auch. Jacobo Franco García hat so ziemlich alles, was man zum Glück braucht. Vielleicht ist er deswegen auch so glücklich.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Playa, calor, relax... Simplemente me encanta ?? #relax #beach #playa #domingo #sunday #sun #sunny #sunnyday #photoshoot #me #guy #boy #cute #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayfit #fit #body #fitboy #gayhot #gayspain #like #likes #begforlikes #igers #instagramers #photooftheday #picoftheday #Ribeira

Playa, calor, relax… Simplemente me encanta ?? #relax #beach #playa #domingo #sunday #sun #sunny #sunnyday #photoshoot #me #guy #boy #cute #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayfit #fit #body #fitboy #gayhot #gayspain #like #likes #begforlikes #igers #instagramers #photooftheday #picoftheday #Ribeira

Como un sueñ hecho realidad... ?? #buenosdias #goodmorning #ilovegayboyfriends #relax #loveislove #viernes #friday #selfie #selfietime #boys #guys #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #begforlikes #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gaylove #love #gayhot #gayfit #iphoto #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #santiagodecompostela

Como un sueñ hecho realidad… ?? #buenosdias #goodmorning #ilovegayboyfriends #relax #loveislove #viernes #friday #selfie #selfietime #boys #guys #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #begforlikes #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gaylove #love #gayhot #gayfit #iphoto #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #santiagodecompostela

En la terracita admirando la puesta de sol... ?? #felizviernes #friday #sunset #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #begforlikes #follow #followme #instafollow #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayhot #gayspain #gayfit #gayfollow #instagay #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #santiagodecompostela

En la terracita admirando la puesta de sol… ?? #felizviernes #friday #sunset #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #begforlikes #follow #followme #instafollow #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayhot #gayspain #gayfit #gayfollow #instagay #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #santiagodecompostela

Buenas noches bonitos ???? #buenasnoches #goodnight #selfie #selfietime #selfiemirror #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #begforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayspain #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitboy #fitbody #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #santiagodecompostela

Buenas noches bonitos ???? #buenasnoches #goodnight #selfie #selfietime #selfiemirror #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #begforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayspain #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitboy #fitbody #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #santiagodecompostela

I'm free to be the greatest, I'm alive! I'm free to be the greatest here tonight. ???? #friday #photoshoot #thegreatest #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #begforlikes #followme #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayhot #gayspain #gayfollow #gayfit #fit #fitboy #fitbody #bodybuilding #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto #santiagodecompostela

I’m free to be the greatest, I’m alive!
I’m free to be the greatest here tonight. ???? #friday #photoshoot #thegreatest #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #begforlikes #followme #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayhot #gayspain #gayfollow #gayfit #fit #fitboy #fitbody #bodybuilding #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto #santiagodecompostela

?????????? #clases #vueltaalarutina #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #glasses #like #likes #tagforlikes #begforlikes #follow #followme #igers #instagramers #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayfit #gayman #gaymen #gayspain #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto #santiagodecompostela

?????????? #clases #vueltaalarutina #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #glasses #like #likes #tagforlikes #begforlikes #follow #followme #igers #instagramers #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gayfit #gayman #gaymen #gayspain #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto #santiagodecompostela

Nuevo miembro de la familia! ?? #osito #bear #teddybear #selie #selfietime #boys #guys #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #begforlikes #followme #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gaylove #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto

Nuevo miembro de la familia! ?? #osito #bear #teddybear #selie #selfietime #boys #guys #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #begforlikes #followme #gay #gayboy #gaycute #gaylove #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto

Like how a single word can make a heart open, I might only have one match... But I can make an explosion! ?????? #motivation #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #sexy #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gayfollow #gayspain #gaycute #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Like how a single word can make a heart open,
I might only have one match… But I can make an explosion! ?????? #motivation #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #sexy #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gayfollow #gayspain #gaycute #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

I never loved someone the way that I love you... ???? #love #kiss #selfie #selfietime #guys #boys #cute #sexy #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gaykiss #gaylove #gaysexy #gaycute #gayhot #gayfollow #gayboy #gayspain #gayfit #fit #nude #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

I never loved someone the way that I love you… ???? #love #kiss #selfie #selfietime #guys #boys #cute #sexy #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gaykiss #gaylove #gaysexy #gaycute #gayhot #gayfollow #gayboy #gayspain #gayfit #fit #nude #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Dormir es la mejor medicina para reparar cuerpo y mente. ?? #buenasnoches #goodnight #dulcessueñ #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Dormir es la mejor medicina para reparar cuerpo y mente. ?? #buenasnoches #goodnight #dulcessueñ #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Entrenamiento de hoy terminado y ahora a la ducha! ???? #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Entrenamiento de hoy terminado y ahora a la ducha! ???? #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Me encanta y me encantan! ?? #amores #kiss #love #mariquitas #loveislove #selfie #selfietime #guys #boys #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboys #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gayfollow #gaykiss #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto

Me encanta y me encantan! ?? #amores #kiss #love #mariquitas #loveislove #selfie #selfietime #guys #boys #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboys #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gayfollow #gaykiss #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto

Có no voy a quererlo?, si es capaz de hacer que los d? frí y oscuros se tornen má calidos. ??????????? #amor #love #loveislove #boyfriend #selfie #selfietime #guys #boys #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Có no voy a quererlo?, si es capaz de hacer que los d? frí y oscuros se tornen má calidos. ??????????? #amor #love #loveislove #boyfriend #selfie #selfietime #guys #boys #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Buenas noches/d? ?? ?? #goodnight #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Buenas noches/d? ?? ?? #goodnight #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Si, tengo dientes, para todos los que pensá que solo tengo morritos! ???? ?? #smile #felizlunes #monday #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Si, tengo dientes, para todos los que pensá que solo tengo morritos! ???? ?? #smile #felizlunes #monday #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Duchita y a clases! ???? #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Duchita y a clases! ???? #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Bebé osito me da mimitos ?? #buenasnoches #goodnight #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto

Bebé osito me da mimitos ?? #buenasnoches #goodnight #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday #iphoto

Que bien sienta una duchita con el frí que hace fuera! ?? #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Que bien sienta una duchita con el frí que hace fuera! ?? #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #homo #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Es hora ya de descansar ?? #buenasnoches #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Es hora ya de descansar ?? #buenasnoches #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Da gusto un poco de sol para llevar mejor el primer lunes de Diciembre ???????? #motivation #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Da gusto un poco de sol para llevar mejor el primer lunes de Diciembre ???????? #motivation #selfie #selfietime #me #guy #boy #cute #igers #instagramers #like #likes #tagforlikes #follow #followme #gay #gayboy #gayman #gaymen #gaycute #gayspain #gaysexy #gayhot #gayfit #fit #fitbody #body #bodybuilding #photoshoot #photooftheday #picoftheday

Folgt jake_fg_92 auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
instagramerJacobo Franco Garcia
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close