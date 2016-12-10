Der Kicker

Anton Hysén hatte eine gute Woche: Mehr Fußballspieler, allen voran in der britischen Premier League, sollten sich zu ihrer Homosexualität bekennen, sagte er dem britischen Mirror. (MÄNNER-Archiv) „Wenn es noch niemand gemacht hat, wie kann man wissen, dass England noch nicht bereit dafür ist? Wenn es niemand macht, lässt sich nicht darüber nicht spekulieren. Nur weil man all die negativen Kommentare liest, weiß man noch nicht, was passieren würde.“ Er muss das wissen, seit er sich vor fünf Jahren geoutet hat, beweist er jeden Tag, wie schön das Leben als offen schwuler Profi-Fußballer sein kann. auch auf Instagram.
CMOOOOOOOOOOON LAAADS ???? @liverpoolfc LETS GO !!! CMON YE REDMEN – Y N W A
Why not ?????? shirt looks good/got the suit as well ??????
? @gustafsoderblom
1 month / 2 weeks of a great schedule !!! Feel bigger and stronger at some parts of my body?????? I keep going hard & soon ill get a new fun schedule to deal with ?? #gymlove
LETS WATCH FOOTBALL TOGETHER ???????????????? #lovewins #loveislove #footballforeveryone #twomenkissing
1 day on the new gym schedule ?????????? FEELING GREAT ???? have a good night
Loved the charity game last weekend ????
Love the game ???? #9
Kickin it back ?? been at the gym & been working … Bedtime ??????
Niiiice job @lee_dento ???????????? Even to do it without my ink is amazing ???? thank you once again for taking ur time ??
Just recieved good news about this weekend ???????????? a Fun work week ahead of me ???? sthlm pride all weekend for fun / work ?????? & maybe just have a little talk with this fella @officialdaveywavey
LFC swedish supportersclub in Kalmar Pride – me & my two mates marching with me???????? @bjt9 & pierre???? gay or straight – its amazing to see everyone marching together ??
Had a great time down by the beach today ????????????????
