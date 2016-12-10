#smart #sexy #schwul

1229786678226454433_185243200

Der Kicker

Anton Hysén beweist jeden Tag, wie schön das Leben als offen schwuler Fußballprofi sein kann

Anton Hysén hatte eine gute Woche: Mehr Fußballspieler, allen voran in der britischen Premier League, sollten sich zu ihrer Homosexualität bekennen, sagte er dem britischen Mirror. (MÄNNER-Archiv) „Wenn es noch niemand gemacht hat, wie kann man wissen, dass England noch nicht bereit dafür ist? Wenn es niemand macht, lässt sich nicht darüber nicht spekulieren. Nur weil man all die negativen Kommentare liest, weiß man noch nicht, was passieren würde.“ Er muss das wissen, seit er sich vor fünf Jahren geoutet hat, beweist er jeden Tag, wie schön das Leben als offen schwuler Profi-Fußballer sein kann. auch auf Instagram.

CMOOOOOOOOOOON LAAADS ???? @liverpoolfc LETS GO !!! CMON YE REDMEN - Y N W A

CMOOOOOOOOOOON LAAADS ???? @liverpoolfc LETS GO !!! CMON YE REDMEN – Y N W A

Why not ?????? shirt looks good/got the suit as well ??????

Why not ?????? shirt looks good/got the suit as well ??????

? @gustafsoderblom

? @gustafsoderblom

1 month / 2 weeks of a great schedule !!! Feel bigger and stronger at some parts of my body?????? I keep going hard & soon ill get a new fun schedule to deal with ?? #gymlove

1 month / 2 weeks of a great schedule !!! Feel bigger and stronger at some parts of my body?????? I keep going hard & soon ill get a new fun schedule to deal with ?? #gymlove

LETS WATCH FOOTBALL TOGETHER ???????????????? #lovewins #loveislove #footballforeveryone #twomenkissing

LETS WATCH FOOTBALL TOGETHER ???????????????? #lovewins #loveislove #footballforeveryone #twomenkissing

1 day on the new gym schedule ?????????? FEELING GREAT ???? have a good night

1 day on the new gym schedule ?????????? FEELING GREAT ???? have a good night

Loved the charity game last weekend ????

Loved the charity game last weekend ????

Die Umfrage ist bereits beendet!Hier die Ergebnisse:

Was ist Euer Unwort 2016?

Love the game ???? #9

Love the game ???? #9

Kickin it back ?? been at the gym & been working ... Bedtime ??????

Kickin it back ?? been at the gym & been working … Bedtime ??????

Niiiice job @lee_dento ???????????? Even to do it without my ink is amazing ???? thank you once again for taking ur time ??

Niiiice job @lee_dento ???????????? Even to do it without my ink is amazing ???? thank you once again for taking ur time ??

Just recieved good news about this weekend ???????????? a Fun work week ahead of me ???? sthlm pride all weekend for fun / work ?????? & maybe just have a little talk with this fella @officialdaveywavey

Just recieved good news about this weekend ???????????? a Fun work week ahead of me ???? sthlm pride all weekend for fun / work ?????? & maybe just have a little talk with this fella @officialdaveywavey

LFC swedish supportersclub in Kalmar Pride - me & my two mates marching with me???????? @bjt9 & pierre???? gay or straight - its amazing to see everyone marching together ??

LFC swedish supportersclub in Kalmar Pride – me & my two mates marching with me???????? @bjt9 & pierre???? gay or straight – its amazing to see everyone marching together ??

Had a great time down by the beach today ????????????????

Had a great time down by the beach today ????????????????

Folgt antonhysen auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
Anton HysénAntonHysenFußballinstagramer
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close