Lieblingskind

Aidan Anderson wuchs unter der Sonne Kaliforniens auf und wäre nie auf die Idee gekommen, Model zu werden. Aber, als jemand die Bilder sah, die seine Mutter von ihm in seinem Abschlußjahr an der Highschool gemacht hatte, wurde er gefragt, ob er Lust dazu hätte. Wie alle klugen Jungs machte er erstmal die Schule fertig, um sich dann intensiv und mit Freude um seine Karriere zu kümmern. Die läuft inzwischen gut, wie man sieht
That’s one damn good lookin family
Life can be nail biting at times, like thinking about your future, your family, hoping that you come out successful in this crazy life, and most importantly if the Seahawks will make playoffs #hawks #nevervous #gotdeep #jk #19-3 #smg
Hey guess what….. Were one day closer to Friday! Hope everyone had a great Monday! Keep it real?? taken by @anthonyamadeo #follow #malemodel #calvinklein #fitness #LA #seattle #neverrest #photography #fashion #topman #abs #bluesteel #mood
Sweet dreams everyone! This photo is super trippy! Shout out goes to @davidhajoochoi for the pictures! #malemodel #stars #photography #mood #manic #mind #space #topman #topmodel
I’ve noticed in life sometimes your biggest opponent can be yourself! It feels almost as if it’s good vs evil, success vs failure, temptation vs morals. But never let yourself get in your own way! Fight every day to become the better half and face every fear head on with open arms. This was a heavy post for the beginning of the weekend ?????? shot taken by the truly talented @megbat #malemodel #model #mmscene #abs #fitness #morals #success #passion #vision
Never forget where you started from……. We have to stay humble and never get arrogant. So If you ever feel like your „the shit” but on a cheerleading outfit and see how confident you feel then?????? miss the homies, we had some damn good times! Good luck with Monday everyone, hopefully this pic will put a smile on your face! #malemodel #highschool #malecheerleader #neveragain #oldfriends #memories #stayclassy #stayhumble #laughtillitdoesnthurt #homies #islandboy #fhhs
Got to block all that negative noise out homies!!!?????? shot taken by @rakeemc featured on @mmscene #La #malemodel #neverrest #hatersgonnahate #topmodel #highfashion
Rise and shine?? shot taken by the amazing and talented @colburnrose #malemodel #photography #LA #topmodel #abs #fitness #america #mornings #motivate
I’ve been through a lot of rough patches in this crazy life but I can honestly say in this moment right now I’m the happiest I have ever been. I’m excited every day I wake up and it’s been a long time since I’ve had that! Just want to say thank you to the ones that have been there for me when I was nothing and down on my luck, won’t ever forget! Shot by the very talented @itspaulgregory #photography #actor #malemodel #happy #grateful #family #friends #LA #liveinthemoment
My go to summer outfit for coffee dates…. Wearing haute courte design from @forthestarsfashionhouse shot by the upcoming and talented @anywhereiroamphotography for the fall addition of LA magazine #malemodel #actor #fashion #photography #losangeles #topmodel #California
Feeling beat….. But you can’t beat a person that never gives up. Shot by the left coast Photgrapher @thegabeayala #persistence #la #cantstopwontstop #actor
Hang on, it’s almost the weekend?? raw picture from yesterday with @sarahorbanicphotos #sideways #fitness #veniceisweird #malemodel #actor #gymnastics
It’s going to be one of those days……. Whatever that means ?? ?? the talented @sarahorbanicphotos and off the record she is really attractive as well. Oiled and perfected by @_jessdavies styled by @brando.fshnstylist & @arthunter.stylist #dontsmoke #itsstupid #LA #actor #models #highfashion models are @carpino_gambino & @patiencesilva
When you wake up with the blankets missing. Made art and got naked for an awesome human being, she is going to be kind of a big deal?????? @haley_brinkerhoff
„You got no legs lieutenant Dan” but it’s okay your Broga brothers will carry you around to enjoy the views????????????
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Aktuelle Nachrichten