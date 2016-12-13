Der Singer-Songwriter

Was gibt es Besseres, als wenn ein schöner Mann ein echtes Talent hat, und ihn das noch schöner macht? tboy61915 ist Singer-Songwriter, schreibt sein eigenes Material und kann echt Gitarre spielen. Das kann man alles auf seinem Instagram-Profil sehen. Auf dem er auch Fotos seiner ganz persönlichen Reise als Transmann teilt. Wie er damit umgeht, wo er herkommt und wohin er unterwegs ist, macht ihn doppelt anziehend. Denn wenn etwas einen schönen Mann mit Talent noch schöner machen kann, dann der Gedanke, dass er genau weiß, wer er ist.
Birthday boy! As of December 22nd I am no longer a teenager..hit the big 20!! Also don’t forget to enter my binder give away that ends December 24th for a chance to win a free binder!! #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #transmenofinstagram #bindergiveaway #transmenofig #ftm #femaletomale #f2m #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #noh8 #binder #topsurgery #postop #androgynous #lgbtq #queer #genderqueer #genderfluid #hormones #testosterone #vitamint #selfmademan
New YouTube video in BIO! It’s a song I wrote about societies pressure to fit in…please check it out if you can & subscribe! I want to hear your feedback, tell me what you think! Also rockin my new #thisiswhattranslookslike shirt from @ftmmagazine Btw I did not make it through to the next round on The Voice. Even though today was a let down…I’m not going to give up on my music ???? I love what music has to offer and most importantly how it makes me feel. Thanks to all of you who continue to support me…you are awesome! #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #transmenofinstagram #transmenofig #ftm #femaletomale #f2m #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #noh8 #androgynous #lgbtq #queer #genderqueer #genderfluid #vitamint #selfmademan #testosterone #transpride #transandproud #selflove #bewhoyouare #loveyourself #pride
Had a great day off, spent the day doing one of my favorite pastimes with the wife ???? back to the daily grind tomorrow #ftm #photography #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #model #lgbtpride #country #summer #smile #sunshine #trans #noh8 #nohate #lgbt #gay #water #happiness #homo #boy #blueeyes #selfie #outdoors #selflove #fishing #loveyourself #countryboy #countrygirl #bodypositive
I had a blast the other night singing at the Outfest benefit! #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #music #michealkors #timberlands #fashion #lgbt #gay #lesbian #loveislove #nightclub #fade #guy #guys #transisbeautiful #singer #selflove #onedirection #musician #style #bodypositivity #loveyourself #vitamint #adventure
NEW SHIRT! Each letter represents a different pride flag within the LGBTQ community. WE ARE ALL HUMAN. If you like the shirt head to the site in my bio! You can find it in the DONATE section! Goes towards a good cause. Come on show your pride ???? shirts 15 bucks #lgbt #saga #noh8 #intersex #polysexual #rainbow #lez #lesbian #lesbians #gay #lgbtq #gays #lgbtposts #lgbtpride #bisexual #bi #trans #transgender #transisbeautiful #genderfluid #mtf #ftm #pride #queer #equality #loveislove
?????? A TRANSGENDER PRIDE FLAG GIVEAWAY (I autographed the bottom corner!!) ?????? To enter: ???? FOLLOW ???? SHOUTOUT and ???? TAG ME ( @tboy61915 ) When you do so I will add your username into the drawing which will be held on SUNDAY February 28th at 8pm est! This flag is my way of spreading some love and pride in the community, plus who doesn’t want a huge pride flag?! ?? ** flag and shipping is completely free** Stay tuned because I do giveaways EVERY month…so each month you have a chance to win! ?? in mind if your page is on private I won’t be able to see your shoutout ?? #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #transmenofinstagram #bindergiveaway #transmenofig #ftm #femaletomale #f2m #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #noh8 #binder #topsurgery #postop #androgynous #lgbtq #queer #genderqueer #genderfluid #hormones #testosterone #vitamint #selfmademan
Nehmt an unserer Umfrage der Woche teil:
Heading out to get some supplies so we can hunker down for this Hurricane! Be safe everyone! #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #jeep #lgbtpride #fitness #style #cuteboy #boy #trans #cuteguy #fashion #countryboy #lgbt #gay #model #loveislove #fitfam #pride #blueeyes #selfie #beforeandafter #selflove #progress #loveyourself #transformation
Since top surgery I’ve discovered that sleeping shirtless is my new favorite thing lol best feeling ever to be comfortable in my skin & something I’ll never take for granted. #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #transmenofinstagram #saga #ftm #femaletomale #translivesmatter #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #noh8 #androgynous #acoustic #lgbtq #queer #genderqueer #genderfluid #vitamint #selfmademan #testosterone #transpride #transandproud #selflove #bewhoyouare #loveyourself #pride
Thanks for all the continued support! Love you all! #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #femaletomale #lgbtpride #fitness #style #cuteboy #boy #trans #cuteguy #fashion #countryboy #lgbt #gay #model #loveislove #fitfam #pride #blueeyes #selfie #beforeandafter #selflove #progress #loveyourself #transformation
Well it’s official, I am the proud new owner of a Jeep Wrangler! I never thought it would be possible for me to accomplish…especially since I don’t have the support of my family or anything due to my transitioning. but things really do get better. I’m so pumped! #jeep#jeeplife#jeepwrangler#wrangler#jk#jeepporn#4×4#carporn#itsajeepthing#lifted#fox#ftm #transman #transgender#transguy#transisbeautiful #femaletomale #lgbtpride #man #smiles #trans #nonbinary #noh8 #nohate #lgbt #gay#loveislove #pride#lgbt
Having a cold one around the fire before Thanksgiving. This is the second year I’ve not been welcomed into my family’s thanksgiving because I’m transgender. If you’re in the same situation I want you to know that you are NOT alone…and that I feel for you. I know it can be tough around the holiday seasons when your fam doesn’t accept you…but please don’t blame yourself okay? You’re doing the right thing by being YOU! And you deserve to hear that from someone…so I’m saying it to you right now. CHEERS ?? to another holiday season being myself and spending time with the people that love me for ME…cause in the end that’s who my family is. „Blood makes related… loyalty makes you family” ???? #thanksgiving #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #femaletomale #lgbtpride #fitness #shirtless #cuteboy #boy #trans #noshirt #fashion #countryboy #lgbt #gay #model #loveislove #campfire #pride #beer #bluemoon #barefoot #selflove #loveyourself #outdoors #fall
„Some people care about what other people think Worry about what they say Let a little gossip Coming from a loose lip ruin a perfect day Sayin’, blah, blah, blah, just a jacking their jaws Got a letta roll off-a my back I don’t give a damn what other people think What do ya think about that” Old country is where it’s at ???? #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #femaletomale #countrymusic #fitness #style #outdoors #boy #trans #adidas #fashion #countryboy #lgbt #gay #model #loveislove #fitfam #pride #blueeyes #selfie #florida #selflove #progress #loveyourself #transformation
So this weekend I had my post shared on @lizzythelezzy69 Facebook page and also shared on @lgbt.heroes Instagram page. I have received an enormous amount support and love and I just want to say thank you ALL very much. You are all so awesome ?????? and special thanks to both pages for giving me a shoutout…I appreciate it! #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #femaletomale #lgbtpride #fitness #style #cuteboy #boy #trans #freshcut #fashion #countryboy #lgbt #gay #model #loveislove #motivation #pride #blueeyes #selfie #selfie #selflove #progress #loveyourself #transformation
– M E – Coming out as transgender was the best and worst day of my life thus far. I miss having my family in my life…I miss my parents being proud of me…but you know what I don’t miss? I don’t miss the nights I laid alone battling with my feelings…I don’t miss waiting for everyone to leave the house so I could put on masculine clothes and tuck my long hair under a hat…I don’t miss hiding. When you look at me I’m not the strongest, the tallest, or the most handsome man…but you know what I AM? I’m finally ME and god does it feel so good. #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #femaletomale #lgbtpride #fitness #style #cuteboy #boy #trans #cuteguy #transformation #countryboy #lgbt #gay #model #loveislove #fitfam #pride #nohate #selfie #lesbian #selflove #progress #loveyourself #motivation
In honor of National Coming Out Day I thought I would share this #transformationtuesday photo. Left is Pre-transition and the right is 1 year & 3 months on testosterone. #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #trans #femaletomale #lgbtpride #polysexual #saga #genderfluid #queer #bisexual #noh8 #lgbt #gay #lesbian #loveislove #transformation #pride #blueeyes #beforeandafter #transpride #selflove #bodypositivity #loveyourself #vitamint #progress
☀