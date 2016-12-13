Der Singer-Songwriter

Gibt es etwas Besseres, als einen schönen Kerl mit Talent?

Was gibt es Besseres, als wenn ein schöner Mann ein echtes Talent hat, und ihn das noch schöner macht? tboy61915 ist Singer-Songwriter, schreibt sein eigenes Material und kann echt Gitarre spielen. Das kann man alles auf seinem Instagram-Profil sehen. Auf dem er auch Fotos seiner ganz persönlichen Reise als Transmann teilt. Wie er damit umgeht, wo er herkommt und wohin er unterwegs ist, macht ihn doppelt anziehend. Denn wenn etwas einen schönen Mann mit Talent noch schöner machen kann, dann der Gedanke, dass er genau weiß, wer er ist.

Nehmt an unserer Umfrage der Woche teil:

Wie wird das Electoral College abstimmen? Alle stimmen ab, wie sie sollen.

Für Trump stimmen mehr Wahlmänner, als eigentlich für ihn stimmen müssten

Für Clinton stimmen mehr Wahlmänner, als eigentlich für sie stimmen müssten

Clinton gewinnt am Ende

Trump gewinnt am Ende

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt tboy61915 auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Autor Redaktion