Guck ruhig hin

Alex Cypriano gibt sich viel Mühe, damit Menschen seinen Anblick genießen. Und hat damit Erfolg.

Alex Cypriano lebt in Los Angeles. Und war 2015 „Mr. Teen Tampa”. Deswegen wohnt er jetzt ja in Los Angeles. Er kümmert sich viel und erfolgreich um seinen Körper und weiß, wie er aussieht. Betrachtet das aber auch ansatzweise ironisch: „Der einzige Nachteil daran, dass man ein Oberteil anziehen muss, ist, dass dann niemand deine Bauchmuskeln sieht.” Ja, Süßer, um die wäre es auch wirklich schade.

Nehmt an unserer Umfrage der Woche teil:

Wie wird das Electoral College abstimmen? Alle stimmen ab, wie sie sollen.

Für Trump stimmen mehr Wahlmänner, als eigentlich für ihn stimmen müssten

Für Clinton stimmen mehr Wahlmänner, als eigentlich für sie stimmen müssten

Clinton gewinnt am Ende

Trump gewinnt am Ende

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt alexfitofficial auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Autor Redaktion