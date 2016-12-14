Guck ruhig hin

Alex Cypriano lebt in Los Angeles. Und war 2015 „Mr. Teen Tampa”. Deswegen wohnt er jetzt ja in Los Angeles. Er kümmert sich viel und erfolgreich um seinen Körper und weiß, wie er aussieht. Betrachtet das aber auch ansatzweise ironisch: „Der einzige Nachteil daran, dass man ein Oberteil anziehen muss, ist, dass dann niemand deine Bauchmuskeln sieht.” Ja, Süßer, um die wäre es auch wirklich schade.
Look into the future.. What do you see? „Now if you know what you’re worth then go and get it! But don’t go pointing fingers saying you’re not where you want to be because of him or her or anybody! Cowards do that and that ain’t you!”
Anyone going to the Orlando Europa tomorrow??
Everyone has room to improve. Even the best in the world can get better. Today I learned a lot being around some smart people and I’m going to use that knowledge to help better myself and improve my physique. I never turn people down when they give me advice, everyone can teach someone something. Keep that in mind. . . . #instafit #motivation #fitness #fit #health #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #guy #swag #photooftheday #florida #tampa #muscle #exercise #getfit #physique #model #actor #abs #photography #gymlife #hot #fitfam #aesthetics #win #success
One of my favorite shots! Can you guess what I was thinking?? ?? . . . #instafit #motivation #fitness #fit #health #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #guy #swag #photooftheday #florida #tampa #muscle #exercise #getfit #physique #model #actor #abs #photography #gymlife #hot #fitfam #aesthetics #win #success
The only downside to wearing shirts is that they cover your abs. #noshirts #abs
Another #humpday in the books ?? what are you training on hump day?? Arms for me ?? . #instafit #motivation #fitness #fit #health #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #guy #swag #photooftheday #florida #tampa #muscle #exercise #getfit #physique #model #actor #abs #photography #gymlife #hot #fitfam #aesthetics #win #success
Is it true a picture can speak a million words? Have a awesome weekend! #picoftheday #igpic #photooftheday
Anybody up for a little towel Tuesday? ?? the only thing better than towel Tuesday is humpday ?? Who else agrees lmk and tag a friend that can relate . . #toweltuesday #towel #shower #bath #guy #guys #gains #physique #body #bodybuilding #boy #water #wet #wild #crazy #underwear #health #ripped #abs #fitness #model #towelday #showertime #bathroom #squeakyclean #fit #fitfam #motivation #motivate
Time is non refundable.. . . Since everyone is on shopping for Black Friday today. Check this line of watches out. Its one of my favorite things, just came in the mail from Europe the other day. ?????? . Watch: @cashberryclothing ???? use my code CBalex for $30 off any watch! . #instafit #motivation #fitness #fit #health #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #cashberry #workout #bodybuilding #guy #cashberryclothing #photooftheday #california #losangeles #muscle #exercise #getfit #physique #model #actor #abs #photography #gymlife #hot #fitfam #aesthetics #watches #watch
If it’s important to you you’ll find a way. If not you’ll find an excuse. . Black Friday sale extended for today only! Email me for a workout/meal plan! ?? Alexthetrainer3@gmail.com . #instafit #motivation #fitness #fit #health #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #guy #swag #photooftheday #muscle #exercise #getfit #physique #model #actor #abs #photography #gymlife #hot #fitfam #aesthetics #win #success
Girls on Humpday be like ???? Tag a friend who posts like this! . . . #humpday #humpwednesday #happyhumpday #girlsbelike #goofy #silly #fitness #fit #bootygainz #squats #fitfam #motivation #wednesday #crazy #gym #gymlife #boom #butt #guy #guys #muscle #muscles #getit #aesthetics #fitnesslife
„Objects in mirror may be bigger than they appear” ?? Happy Towel Tuesday everyone! ?? . . . #toweltuesday #towel #fitness #fit #health #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitspo #workout #bodybuilding #guy #muscle #exercise #getfit #physique #model #actor #abs #photography #gymlife #hot #fitfam #aesthetics #win #success
Ach, wie Süß! Genau der Richitge Kuschelbär… 😀