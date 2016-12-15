#smart #sexy #schwul

1260466883927686559_1555142510

Ehemänner

Huey und David sind ein wirklich glückliches Paar. So romantisch!

Huey und David wohnen in Toronto und sind so niedlich zusammen, dass 25000 Menschen sich das regelmäßig auf Instagram angucken. Und welchen besseren Weg könnte es geben, um schwule Liebe als das zu zeigen, was sie ist: etwas, das man gerne anguckt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spa night ! #spa #skincare #mask #face #gay #gays #gaycouple #couple #love #gaylove #boys #muscles #fit #gayfit #gayink #ink #tattoo #instagay #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #homo #lgbt #gaysian #asianboy #asiangay #bear #beard #hairy #hairychest

Spa night ! #spa #skincare #mask #face #gay #gays #gaycouple #couple #love #gaylove #boys #muscles #fit #gayfit #gayink #ink #tattoo #instagay #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #homo #lgbt #gaysian #asianboy #asiangay #bear #beard #hairy #hairychest

Because we play guess the sketch on each others faces #gay #gaycouple #couple #love #homo #lgbt #instagay #instagood #intergaycial #gayboys #gaysian #asianboy #asiangay #scruff #bear #beard

Because we play guess the sketch on each others faces #gay #gaycouple #couple #love #homo #lgbt #instagay #instagood #intergaycial #gayboys #gaysian #asianboy #asiangay #scruff #bear #beard

Cauz its our first formal event ?? #gays #gay #homo #lgbt #intergaycial #gayboys #gaylove #love #couple #gaycouple #gaysian #asianboy #asiangay #bear #beard #scruff #scruffy #fashion #trendy #fancy

Cauz its our first formal event ?? #gays #gay #homo #lgbt #intergaycial #gayboys #gaylove #love #couple #gaycouple #gaysian #asianboy #asiangay #bear #beard #scruff #scruffy #fashion #trendy #fancy

We gonna be so late to dinner but this feels so good ?????? #gaytoronto #gaycouple #lazyweekend #cuddling #gaysian #intergaycial

We gonna be so late to dinner but this feels so good ?????? #gaytoronto #gaycouple #lazyweekend #cuddling #gaysian #intergaycial

Good morning yall !!! #morning #hairychest #hairy #asianboy #asiangay #gayasian #gay #homo #lgbt #gaycouple #gaylove #love #instagay #instagood #bear #beard #scruffy #gayink #gayinked #ink #tattoo #muscles #abs

Good morning yall !!! #morning #hairychest #hairy #asianboy #asiangay #gayasian #gay #homo #lgbt #gaycouple #gaylove #love #instagay #instagood #bear #beard #scruffy #gayink #gayinked #ink #tattoo #muscles #abs

Working hard while hubby is making dinner ??????????. Charlotte is just being nosy as always ???? #gaytoronto #gayfamily #gaycouple #gayboys #gaysian #puglife #instagay #intergaycial

Working hard while hubby is making dinner ??????????. Charlotte is just being nosy as always ???? #gaytoronto #gayfamily #gaycouple #gayboys #gaysian #puglife #instagay #intergaycial

Just boys being goofs in the shower ???????? #showerselfie #gayboys #gaycouple #gaytoronto #gayasian #intergaycial

Just boys being goofs in the shower ???????? #showerselfie #gayboys #gaycouple #gaytoronto #gayasian #intergaycial

Found the coolest #treeface ever in high park! #treecarving #gaycouple #gaytoronto #gaysian #gayscruff #instagay

Found the coolest #treeface ever in high park! #treecarving #gaycouple #gaytoronto #gaysian #gayscruff #instagay

It's Huey's turn to piggyback David. #brokeback ?????? #gaytoronto #gaycouple #gaysian #gayscruff #instagay

It’s Huey’s turn to piggyback David. #brokeback ?????? #gaytoronto #gaycouple #gaysian #gayscruff #instagay

The big day ?? #gaymarriage #marriageequality #gay #gaysian #gayboys #gaytoronto

The big day ?? #gaymarriage #marriageequality #gay #gaysian #gayboys #gaytoronto

Das ist eine unserer 7 Fragen zum MÄNNER-Jahresrückblick 2016:

Die Umfrage ist bereits beendet!Hier die Ergebnisse:

Welche Schulnote gibst Du dem Jahr 2016, politisch betrachtet?

Hier geht es zu den 6 anderen (MÄNNER-Archiv).

The pure joy and happiness I get from waking up next to you everyday ??????. #husbands #gaycouple #gaytoronto #gaysian #gayscruff #loveislove #gayparis

The pure joy and happiness I get from waking up next to you everyday ??????. #husbands #gaycouple #gaytoronto #gaysian #gayscruff #loveislove #gayparis

Being tourists ??. Though we opted for picnicking by the park instead of waiting in an endless line to go up the tower #eiffeltower #gayparis #honeymoon

Being tourists ??. Though we opted for picnicking by the park instead of waiting in an endless line to go up the tower #eiffeltower #gayparis #honeymoon

Watching him play #worldofwarcraft is a favourite pastime of mine ?? #gaymer #gayhusband #gaytoronto #gaycouple #gaysian #gaybeard

Watching him play #worldofwarcraft is a favourite pastime of mine ?? #gaymer #gayhusband #gaytoronto #gaycouple #gaysian #gaybeard

Brunch time !

Brunch time !

Smoochhhhh ?? #gaykiss #gayboys #gaytoronto #gaycouple #gaysian #gayhusbands #hairygay

Smoochhhhh ?? #gaykiss #gayboys #gaytoronto #gaycouple #gaysian #gayhusbands #hairygay

Awkward kiss under the #hohoho ?????? #christmasmarket #gaytoronto #gaycouple #loveislove #gayhusband #lovetcm

Awkward kiss under the #hohoho ?????? #christmasmarket #gaytoronto #gaycouple #loveislove #gayhusband #lovetcm

Prepping our bodies for Thailand ?? 4 more days. Fkk this shitty Canadian weather ... ???? here we come ?? #gaycouple #gaystagram #gayboys #hairychest #gaysian #beachready

Prepping our bodies for Thailand ?? 4 more days. Fkk this shitty Canadian weather … ???? here we come ??
#gaycouple #gaystagram #gayboys #hairychest #gaysian #beachready

Its only Wednesday and we're already so dead ?????? But excited for this weekend as we welcome some special guests ??. #gaycouple #gay?? #gayboys #gaylove #gaytoronto #gayasian #gaystagram

Its only Wednesday and we’re already so dead ??????
But excited for this weekend as we welcome some special guests ??.
#gaycouple #gay?? #gayboys #gaylove #gaytoronto #gayasian #gaystagram

We finally got around to decorating our little apartment ?????? Watch our latest youtube video to see our place all decked out for the holidays ???? #gaycouple #gayfamily #gaylove #gaytoronto #gaychristmas #gaystagram #gayhusbands

We finally got around to decorating our little apartment ??????
Watch our latest youtube video to see our place all decked out for the holidays ????
#gaycouple #gayfamily #gaylove #gaytoronto #gaychristmas #gaystagram #gayhusbands

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt huey_david auf Instagram! oder Youtube

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

1 Kommentar

Schreibe einen neuen Kommentar

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
huey_davidinstagram
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Jens Rettberg am 02 Jan
Das ist Trumps Gruselkabinett

Und will trotzdem den Supreme Court mit solchen Leuten füllen, die die Ehe für alle zur Staatssache machen wollen, damit republikanische Staaten sie für sich

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top