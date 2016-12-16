#smart #sexy #schwul

Levi geht gern an den Strand. Und isst gern Nutella. Die perfekte Kombination!

Es ist Freitag. Die Woche war anstregend. Dann belohnen wir uns doch mit einem niedlichen Australier, der gern sein Hemd auszieht, den perfekten Oberkörper hat und trotzdem Nutella isst. Bittesehr: Hier ist Levi Neufeld.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The only time it's ever appropriate to wear speedos ???? @patsupsiri // @londonmgtgroup #londonmgtgroup // #yesmodels @yes_models #model #guy #bondi #speedos

Monday mornings wishing it was summer ???????? @patsupsiri // @londonmgtgroup #londonmgtgroup // #bondi #winter #abs

Yesterdays winter in Australia ???????????? #winter #morelikesummer #boysnation2016 #SOBOYS #thursday #rooftop

Had fun playing superman with captain America for @kidspartyheroes at @ozcomiccon ???????????? #superman #ozcomiccon @jamiesonson

Laughter and happiness will always be the best medicine ???????? @tisunderwear @iananderick #thebestmedicine

F.I.V.E PM shoot with @rennan_dizon ???????????? wearing @topmanau

Weather in Bondi couldn't be better ???????? #summer #fila #perfectweather

Monday mornings wishing it was summer ???????? @patsupsiri // @londonmgtgroup #londonmgtgroup // #bondi #winter #abs

Das ist eine unserer 7 Fragen zum MÄNNER-Jahresrückblick 2016:

Welche Schulnote würdest Du Deinem Jahr auf privater Ebene geben?

    Hier geht es zu den 6 anderen (MÄNNER-Archiv).

    One of my favourites from the beginning of this year with @patsupsiri #blackandwhite #bondi #2k16

    Flash back to Halloween this year ???? awesome night ???? #halloween

    Staying fit and healthy is one of the best things in life, but that doesn't mean you have too never eat anything bad ever, allow yourself to enjoy the yummy foods every now and then ???? #howfitfeels @fitnessfirstau

    Doing the best superman impression I can ???????? @patsupsiri ?? @chadwickmodels #superman #bondi #fit

    Happy New years eve everybody #2014

    Converse and ripped jeans ???????? F.I.V.E pm shoot with @rennan_dizon #ripped #converse @topmanau @converse @topman @chadwickmodels

    Waiting for the sun to come back here in Sydney ???? @patsupsiri / @londonmgtgroup #londonmgtgroup @topmanau #bondi #tuesday #model

    Regram shot, from todays menswear shoot. designer: @eastfashionotcake

