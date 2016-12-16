Es ist Freitag. Die Woche war anstregend. Dann belohnen wir uns doch mit einem niedlichen Australier, der gern sein Hemd auszieht, den perfekten Oberkörper hat und trotzdem Nutella isst. Bittesehr: Hier ist Levi Neufeld.
The only time it’s ever appropriate to wear speedos ???? @patsupsiri // @londonmgtgroup #londonmgtgroup // #yesmodels @yes_models #model #guy #bondi #speedos
Monday mornings wishing it was summer ???????? @patsupsiri // @londonmgtgroup #londonmgtgroup // #bondi #winter #abs
Yesterdays winter in Australia ???????????? #winter #morelikesummer #boysnation2016 #SOBOYS #thursday #rooftop
Had fun playing superman with captain America for @kidspartyheroes at @ozcomiccon ???????????? #superman #ozcomiccon @jamiesonson
Laughter and happiness will always be the best medicine ???????? @tisunderwear @iananderick #thebestmedicine
F.I.V.E PM shoot with @rennan_dizon ???????????? wearing @topmanau
Weather in Bondi couldn’t be better ???????? #summer #fila #perfectweather
Das ist eine unserer 7 Fragen zum MÄNNER-Jahresrückblick 2016:
One of my favourites from the beginning of this year with @patsupsiri #blackandwhite #bondi #2k16
Flash back to Halloween this year ???? awesome night ???? #halloween
Staying fit and healthy is one of the best things in life, but that doesn’t mean you have too never eat anything bad ever, allow yourself to enjoy the yummy foods every now and then ???? #howfitfeels @fitnessfirstau
Doing the best superman impression I can ???????? @patsupsiri ?? @chadwickmodels #superman #bondi #fit
Happy New years eve everybody #2014
Converse and ripped jeans ???????? F.I.V.E pm shoot with @rennan_dizon #ripped #converse @topmanau @converse @topman @chadwickmodels
Waiting for the sun to come back here in Sydney ???? @patsupsiri / @londonmgtgroup #londonmgtgroup @topmanau #bondi #tuesday #model
Regram shot, from todays menswear shoot. designer: @eastfashionotcake
