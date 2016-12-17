#smart #sexy #schwul

Mr. Germany

Dominik Bruntner ist der frisch gebackene Mr. Germany. Schon schön.

Dominik Bruntner ist, so hat die Jury entschieden, der schönste Mann in Deutschland. Jedenfalls für ein Jahr. Er ist Mr. Germany 2016, frischgebacken. Und, egal worauf man so steht: Der ist schon schön, oder? Und ein schönes Instagram-Account hat er auch.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

???? #workforit #beach #oneweek #miami #southbeach #oceandrive #holiday #vacation #0711 #stuttgart #fitness

?????? #mojito #oceandrive #miami #southbeach #southpoint #sobe #MiamiBeach #miamilife #jumbococktail #happyhour

Casting Day... Amazing to be here?????????? #istanbul #work #model #casting #turkiye #merhaba #grammasters3

Photo by Steffen Mö. ???? #shooting #germany #stuttgart #milano #istanbul

Ready for winter??????????#snow #winter #christmas #cold #stuttgart #0711

Generalprobe geschafft... 16 Uhr Haare& Up. Dann geht es endlich los??#mistergermany2017

Weekend?????? #stuttgart #party #weekend #0711 #work #skybeach #friends #sun #bandana #ootd #look #daily #dailylook #willyscouts #nologoscoutme

Ready for the weekend?????? #fitnessmotivation #0711 #stuttgart #next #week #munich #cologne #work #taff #pro7

Ab nach Mü???????? snapchat story: dominib ??#taff #pro7 #work #mü #089

Presse Shooting done?? erstmal Mittagessen und spä Mikrofonprobe?????? 2 Tage bis zum gro? Finale??#mrgermany2017 #dominikbruntner #mrbadenwü

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt dominikbruntner auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

