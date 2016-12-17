Dominik Bruntner ist, so hat die Jury entschieden, der schönste Mann in Deutschland. Jedenfalls für ein Jahr. Er ist Mr. Germany 2016, frischgebacken. Und, egal worauf man so steht: Der ist schon schön, oder? Und ein schönes Instagram-Account hat er auch.
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Aktuelle Nachrichten