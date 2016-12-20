Affenliebe

Michele beschreibt die Beziehung zu seinem Mann so: „Wir haben uns auf Instagram kennengelernt. Chiel ist von Holland zu mir nach Deutschland umgezogen. Und nächstes Jahr wird geheiratet.” Die Bilder der beiden, auf denen sie in ihrem gemeinsamen Profil, ihre Liebe inszenieren, zeigen, dass das wohl eine gute Idee ist. Denn sie sehen aus, wie das perfekte Paar. Süß.
The beginning of something new #beginning #new #start #boyfriend #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast
Jingle bell, jingle bell Jingle bell rock Jingle bell swing And jingle bells ring Snowin’ and blowin’ Up bushels of fun Now the jingle hop has begun… ??#christmas #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayselfie #gayboy #gayfollow #photooftheday #photography #boyfriends
Sweet as sugar, hard as ice, hurt me once, I’ll shoot you twice! #cowboys #nature #woods #adventure #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayboy #photooftheday #photography #boyfriends
