Affenliebe

Pineapplemonkeys sind eins der niedlichsten Paare von Instagram. Süß.

Michele beschreibt die Beziehung zu seinem Mann so: „Wir haben uns auf Instagram kennengelernt. Chiel ist von Holland zu mir nach Deutschland umgezogen. Und nächstes Jahr wird geheiratet.” Die Bilder der beiden, auf denen sie in ihrem gemeinsamen Profil, ihre Liebe inszenieren, zeigen, dass das wohl eine gute Idee ist. Denn sie sehen aus, wie das perfekte Paar. Süß.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The beginning of something new #beginning #new #start #boyfriend #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast

????????#merrychristmas #xmas #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #boyfriend

InstaStress????? in die Zukunft???? :) #boyfriend #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #couple #gaystagram #gayselfie

Boys going Wild West...#Mini #classicmini #minicooper #boyfriend #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #marlboro #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove

What did you do last summer? #tbt #boyfriend #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #couple #gaystagram #gayselfie #pineapplemonkeys #gayboy #gayfollow

Good Morning World????????????#socks #boyfriend #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayselfie #gayboy #gayfollow #legs

Hier unsere Umfrage der Woche:

Wie verbringst Du die Feiertage?

    Feel it #boyfriend #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayselfie #gayboy #blackandwhitephotography #photooftheday #photography #ilovegayboyfriends

    SundayChills???????? #adventure #travel #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayselfie #gayboy #gayfollow #photooftheday #photography #ilovegayboyfriends

    Jingle bell, jingle bell Jingle bell rock Jingle bell swing And jingle bells ring Snowin' and blowin' Up bushels of fun Now the jingle hop has begun... ??#christmas #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayselfie #gayboy #gayfollow #photooftheday #photography #boyfriends

    Sweet as sugar, hard as ice, hurt me once, I'll shoot you twice! #cowboys #nature #woods #adventure #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayboy #photooftheday #photography #boyfriends

    Love you #mylove #gay #gaycouple #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayselfie #gayboy #gayfollow #photooftheday #photography #boyfriends

    Good Morning! You make me smile:) Every day again. #smile #tattoo #tattoos #love #happycouple #cute #like #instagood #instadaily #instagram #fashion #happy #menswear #mensfashion #menwithstyle #fun #instamood #vsco #vscogood #hypebeast #instagay #adventure #gaylove #gaystagram #gayselfie #gayboy #gayfollow #photooftheday #boyfriends #gay

