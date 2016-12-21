Zeigs uns!

Colton Haynes hatte ein gutes Jahr. Nicht nur hat er 2016 nach einer Dekade ohrenbetäubender Gerüchte endlich sein Coming-out geschafft (MÄNNER-Archiv), der „Teen Wolf”, „Arrow” und „Screamqueens”-Star ist auch zu einem wichtigen LGBTI-Aktivisten geworden und macht immer dann den Mund auf, wenn es um die gute Sache geht. Aber, diese Woche erfüllt er Fans ihren größten Weihnachtswunsch: „Das, was man mir online dieses Jahr am meisten gesagt hat, war: ‘Zeig uns deine Titten!’ Also, hier sind sie. Ziel erreicht?” Nicht ganz, aber wir sind erstmal zufrieden.
What a day 🙂 Today…My clothing line became official!!! The company has finally been formed. I can’t tell u the name yet but I can’t wait to give y’all the info! These aren’t my designs but if Papz are gonna take pics of you, u may as well use the photos to promote shit lol! #NoShame #Thanks 🙂 So much work to do!
N E S T I N G
It looks like I’m peeing but I’m not. I’m modeling for ColtonHaynes.com lol. Restocked a few items from Launch #2! Go get them now 🙂 The candles r my freakin favorite & I want to eat them. #DaddyHat #Haynes13Raglan #PhoneCases #ColtonsCandles 🙂
Is this real life??? Can someone pls punch me? Oh wait, I thinks it’s pinch me. Can someone pls pinch me??? 2016…what a yr ??????
Somehow I made it to gym, had a sweet txt convo w/ @curtisleejamie , & got coffee after only 3 hrs of sleep. I’m slightly confused & in need of advice lol…why is it that I either sleep 12hrs…or 3 hrs? It’s never the same!!! I also keep having that stupid teeth falling out dream ugh! Morning vent session take 1 haha
Farewell beautiful Turks & Caicos…you were mind blowing. Just landed in the Bahamas for Vacation # 2 to cross off something on my bucket list ??????
I finally got to swim with @theswimmingpigs 🙂 Bucket list moment 🙂 Sorry for all the pics I’m gonna post when I sober up after the boat ride lol
M E M O R I E S
Hier unsere Umfrage der Woche:
I’m in a New York State of mind
Vacation prep got me like…
And the tradition continues! Time for @katiecassidy ‘s Bday trip extravaganza with our hilarious/crazy crew! This worried look on my face explains it all
Almost sold out of the „I Like You” shirt 🙂 ColtonHaynes.com get it now!
$1 from the Red @livelokai goes to The Global Fund, to fight HIV/AIDS. 100% of this money funds HIV/AIDS programs in Sub-Saharan Africa. These programs focus on education, prevention, testing, and medication. Keep spreading the word, get friends involved and help #endAIDS ! #livelokai @red
We legit just had the best Man Date spa day ever. I’m such a child & laughed the entire time @caseydeidrick @mrryancooper lol
Insomniacs anonymous. I legit go from sleeping 12 hrs one night…to 3 hrs the next. What the hell!
„Show us ur tits!!!”. The #1 thing said to me online this yr. Happy Holidays…ur all getting coal?? ?? @allymaki
