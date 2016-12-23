#smart #sexy #schwul

Lecker? Lecker!

Ginger_maus ist ein rothaariger, holländischer Rugbyspieler. Drei tolle Sachen auf einmal.

Wenn Maurizio frühstückt, sieht das so aus: Mandelmilch, Orangensaft, Eiweißpulver, Blaubeeren und ein Omelett mit Käse und Chorizo. Lecker? Lecker! So wie Maurizio überhaupt: Ein junger, rothaariger, holländischer Rugbyspieler, der sich gern um sich selbst und andere kümmert. Lecker? Lecker!

This was a well-deserved lazy first day of my summer break! Cleaning and workouts will start tomorrow! #gingerman #ginger #summer2015 #summerbreak #lazy

Rough practise! First time full contact again after a few months break. Have to make the switch in my mind again. #rugby #tackle #rough #backs #preseason #gettingfit #moretocome #ginger #gingerman

Edinburgh castle :). . . . . #edinburgh #travels #view #gaytravel #gayscotland #rugbytrip #ginger #gingerman #gingercub #gaypup #gaycub #gaytraveller #gaysmile #smile #gaycute #gaysexy #gayjock #gingerjock #culture #scottishculture #gayamsterdam #gayfollow #enjoyinglife #gayuk #gaystudent #gayrugbyplayer #traveling #fitdutchies #gaysingle

Cheeky @amsterdamlowlanders at the @thebansrugby clinic! Working on right posture ;) . . . . #rugby #rugbylove #rugbygram #rugbyplayer #gingerjock #gingercub #smile #teammates #gaylife #fitlife #fitguys #fitdutchies #gayrugbyplayer #thebansclinic #igr #gaypup #gaycub #gaymuscle #gaycute #gaycheeky #gayass #gaybooty #gaysingle #gayjock #fit #gayfit #gaysports #biguy #gingerman #instacub

Exam done.. Fingers crossed ????. Now on our way back. Happy to have my sis next to me! Can't wait to be home and take a nap, hardly slept last night. . . . . . #ginger #gingerman #gingerjock #gingercub #student #psychology #gaystudent #biguy #instaboy #picoftheday #exam #gaylife #university #jock #gingergay #gaycub #gaypup #dedication #muscle #instagay #inspiration #gaysexy #laugh #smile #tired #bed #naptime #studentlife #fitfam #fitdutchies

When your colleague @jiskeanne secretly make pictures of you ??! . . . . . . . #atwork #work #colleagues #ginger #gingerjock #fitdutchies #legs #legday #healthybody #fitspiration #ass #gaybooty #gaylegs #rugbyplayer #gaysingle #gayjock #instacub #instagay #gaypup #gaycub #gaybody #fitdutchies #fitfam #fitfamnl #gaystudent #gaylife #gayfit #fit #gayboy #muscle #gaymuscle

Bulking and leaning up.. What to do.. Sometimes I doubt if I want to lean up or get bigger. Anyway, happy with the results so far. . . . . . #gym #dedication #rugbyplayer #fitdutchies #fitspiration #fitfam #fitfamnl #fitness #losingweight #gainz #instagay #gingerjock #gayjock #model #gaybody #bodybuilding #gaybooty #strength #sneakpeek #gaysexy #gayhot #biguy #instafit #instaboy #gayfollow #flex #redhot #healthybody #scruff #leangains @bearscubsnbeards

Das ist eine unserer 7 Fragen zum MÄNNER-Jahresrückblick 2016:

Wer hat 2016 den Titel "Beste Freundin" der LGBTI-Community verdient?

    Hier geht es zu den 6 anderen (MÄNNER-Archiv).

    Oef! My body is tired. Hot shower and now warm sweater and briefs. No more weights till the race on Sunday.. Just light stuff to make my body fit and ready for the race! . . . . #dedication #workout #recovery #fitness #gym #health #body #fit #instafit #losingweight #muscle #gains #gainz #cardio #running #race #preparation #gaymuscle #instaboy #gaycute #gaysexy #gaylife #gayjock #gay #scruff #model #relax #bedtime #winteriscoming #ginger

    Good morning! Ready for the day? It's sooooo cold outside.. can't wait to have the sun back. Even a ginger enjoys some sun in life ????. . . . . #ginger #winteriscoming #dedication #fit #gaypup #gaycub #gay #instaboy #sun #gaybeard #gayjock #gayfit #gayboy #instagay #instafit #scruff #planetromeo #fitness #motivation #positive #muscle #tanktop #gaymuscle #health #strength #losingweight #model #smile #gaybeard #beard #shoot

    Family fondue after a hard day work at my grandparents! Family first! . . . . . #family #cheese #tomato #dedication #cheatday #cheatmeal #nevergiveup #single #justdoit #gym #instafit #instaboy #instagay #gains #gainz #strength #cardio #fitness #gayboy #gaycub #gaycute #gaysexy #fitfam #fitspiration #fitdutchies #scruff #single #ginger #lips #model #gayfollow #family

    Freshly showered and ready for a parteeey! Beast mode on? ??? ??? ??? . . . . #ginger #shower #model #scruff #muscle #gaymuscle #fit #fitness #gym #party #weekend #nipple #instafit #instaboy #instagay #gay #gayboy #gaycub #gayjock #flex #bodybuilding #gains #gainz #gayguy #health #fitfam #fitfamnl #man #fitdutchies #redhot

    Breakfast, ok it's a late brunch ??, is served. Smoothie of almond milk, orange juice, protein powder and lots of blueberries with an omelet with cheese and chorizo.. yum! Always good to start a weekend day with a solid base with lots of protein and good carbs. . . . . #breakfast #gym #back #workout #cooking #legs #fit #instafit #instaboy #instagay #legs #fitdutchies #fitfamnl #strength #cardio #gains #gainz #man #gaycub #gayboy #gaysexy #gayjock #scruff #adidas #justdoit #ginger #fitness #gaybooty #gayfit #model #muscle

    Oops! When you bend over to take something from the ground and snap! A tear in my new #jackandjones jeans! Sneak peeks available till 16:00 at my work ??. Maybe stop doing leg days ??. . . . . #ass #muscle #bootybootybooty #flex #bodybuilding #ginger #gay #instaboy #instafit #instagay #gaymuscle #gayjock #rugby #scruff #ripped #fit #fitness #shredded #dedication #motivation #atwork #shamelessselfie #gaysexy #gainz #legs #legday #gaybooty #gaylife #oops

    Putting on my lucky socks for the rugby match of tonight. #happysocks #happinesseverywhere @happysocks . . . . . . #rugby #ginger #socks #happy #lucky #fit #instafit #legs #crossfit #fitspiration #focus #cardio #gains #gainz #dedication #gayboy #gay #instagay #instaboy #gayboy #fitfam #model #ginger #fitness #gym #gayjock #match #wednesday #legs #health #paleskin

    When you fought hard but lost the rugby match - bruised like hell! . . . . . #rugby #gym #fitness #fit #rugbyplayer #gayrugby #match #dedication #motivation #instafit #instaboy #instagay #gayboy #gayjock #gay #model #fitfam #crossfit #gains #muscle #gaymuscle #gaysexy #sexy #bodybuilding #progress #gainz #gaycub #scruff

    Alle Fotos via Instagram

    Folgt ginger_maus auf Instagram!

    Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

