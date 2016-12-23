Wenn Maurizio frühstückt, sieht das so aus: Mandelmilch, Orangensaft, Eiweißpulver, Blaubeeren und ein Omelett mit Käse und Chorizo. Lecker? Lecker! So wie Maurizio überhaupt: Ein junger, rothaariger, holländischer Rugbyspieler, der sich gern um sich selbst und andere kümmert. Lecker? Lecker!
This was a well-deserved lazy first day of my summer break! Cleaning and workouts will start tomorrow! #gingerman #ginger #summer2015 #summerbreak #lazy
Rough practise! First time full contact again after a few months break. Have to make the switch in my mind again. #rugby #tackle #rough #backs #preseason #gettingfit #moretocome #ginger #gingerman
Cheeky @amsterdamlowlanders at the @thebansrugby clinic! Working on right posture 😉 . #rugby #rugbylove #rugbygram #rugbyplayer #gingerjock #gingercub #smile #teammates #gaylife #fitlife #fitguys #fitdutchies #gayrugbyplayer #thebansclinic #igr #gaypup #gaycub #gaymuscle #gaycute #gaycheeky #gayass #gaybooty #gaysingle #gayjock #fit #gayfit #gaysports #biguy #gingerman #instacub
Exam done.. Fingers crossed ????. Now on our way back. Happy to have my sis next to me! Can’t wait to be home and take a nap, hardly slept last night. . #ginger #gingerman #gingerjock #gingercub #student #psychology #gaystudent #biguy #instaboy #picoftheday #exam #gaylife #university #jock #gingergay #gaycub #gaypup #dedication #muscle #instagay #inspiration #gaysexy #laugh #smile #tired #bed #naptime #studentlife #fitfam #fitdutchies
When your colleague @jiskeanne secretly make pictures of you ??! . . #atwork #work #colleagues #ginger #gingerjock #fitdutchies #legs #legday #healthybody #fitspiration #ass #gaybooty #gaylegs #rugbyplayer #gaysingle #gayjock #instacub #instagay #gaypup #gaycub #gaybody #fitdutchies #fitfam #fitfamnl #gaystudent #gaylife #gayfit #fit #gayboy #muscle #gaymuscle
Bulking and leaning up.. What to do.. Sometimes I doubt if I want to lean up or get bigger. Anyway, happy with the results so far. . #gym #dedication #rugbyplayer #fitdutchies #fitspiration #fitfam #fitfamnl #fitness #losingweight #gainz #instagay #gingerjock #gayjock #model #gaybody #bodybuilding #gaybooty #strength #sneakpeek #gaysexy #gayhot #biguy #instafit #instaboy #gayfollow #flex #redhot #healthybody #scruff #leangains @bearscubsnbeards
Das ist eine unserer 7 Fragen zum MÄNNER-Jahresrückblick 2016:
Oef! My body is tired. Hot shower and now warm sweater and briefs. No more weights till the race on Sunday.. Just light stuff to make my body fit and ready for the race! . #dedication #workout #recovery #fitness #gym #health #body #fit #instafit #losingweight #muscle #gains #gainz #cardio #running #race #preparation #gaymuscle #instaboy #gaycute #gaysexy #gaylife #gayjock #gay #scruff #model #relax #bedtime #winteriscoming #ginger
Good morning! Ready for the day? It’s sooooo cold outside.. can’t wait to have the sun back. Even a ginger enjoys some sun in life ????. . #ginger #winteriscoming #dedication #fit #gaypup #gaycub #gay #instaboy #sun #gaybeard #gayjock #gayfit #gayboy #instagay #instafit #scruff #planetromeo #fitness #motivation #positive #muscle #tanktop #gaymuscle #health #strength #losingweight #model #smile #gaybeard #beard #shoot
Family fondue after a hard day work at my grandparents! Family first! . . #family #cheese #tomato #dedication #cheatday #cheatmeal #nevergiveup #single #justdoit #gym #instafit #instaboy #instagay #gains #gainz #strength #cardio #fitness #gayboy #gaycub #gaycute #gaysexy #fitfam #fitspiration #fitdutchies #scruff #single #ginger #lips #model #gayfollow #family
Breakfast, ok it’s a late brunch ??, is served. Smoothie of almond milk, orange juice, protein powder and lots of blueberries with an omelet with cheese and chorizo.. yum! Always good to start a weekend day with a solid base with lots of protein and good carbs. . . . . #breakfast #gym #back #workout #cooking #legs #fit #instafit #instaboy #instagay #legs #fitdutchies #fitfamnl #strength #cardio #gains #gainz #man #gaycub #gayboy #gaysexy #gayjock #scruff #adidas #justdoit #ginger #fitness #gaybooty #gayfit #model #muscle
Oops! When you bend over to take something from the ground and snap! A tear in my new #jackandjones jeans! Sneak peeks available till 16:00 at my work ??. Maybe stop doing leg days ??. . . . . #ass #muscle #bootybootybooty #flex #bodybuilding #ginger #gay #instaboy #instafit #instagay #gaymuscle #gayjock #rugby #scruff #ripped #fit #fitness #shredded #dedication #motivation #atwork #shamelessselfie #gaysexy #gainz #legs #legday #gaybooty #gaylife #oops
Putting on my lucky socks for the rugby match of tonight. #happysocks #happinesseverywhere @happysocks . . #rugby #ginger #socks #happy #lucky #fit #instafit #legs #crossfit #fitspiration #focus #cardio #gains #gainz #dedication #gayboy #gay #instagay #instaboy #gayboy #fitfam #model #ginger #fitness #gym #gayjock #match #wednesday #legs #health #paleskin
When you fought hard but lost the rugby match – bruised like hell! . . #rugby #gym #fitness #fit #rugbyplayer #gayrugby #match #dedication #motivation #instafit #instaboy #instagay #gayboy #gayjock #gay #model #fitfam #crossfit #gains #muscle #gaymuscle #gaysexy #sexy #bodybuilding #progress #gainz #gaycub #scruff
Red Heads sind so sexy <3