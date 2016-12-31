#smart #sexy #schwul

Siesta?

Das Supermodel

Zum Jahresabschluss gibts einen der schönsten offen schwulen Männer der Welt

Jon Kortajanera ist eines der erfolgreichsten männlichen Models auf dem Planeten. Dabei hat er keinen Super-Körper und ist auch nicht supergroß. Der Spanier einfach er selbst: offen schwul, sehr humorvoll, belesen und interessiert an anderen Menschen. Er hat, was Männer wirklich schön macht: Charakter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

My best friend Ator

I love Sundays

629644081658463272_513022944

@armani

With my favourite actress #KateWinslet. Un sueñ hecho realidad!!!!

Happy Sunday #F?

#Chanel #fashionshow #Versailles

Just arrived at the #ChateauMarmont #LA

So excited to meet this amazing actress

Adió St Tropez

Looking forward to the @bulgariofficial event tomorrow to see the new High Jewellery collection in Paris. #BulgariParis

I forgot the other part of the selfie

Good morning Amé #Brooklynbaby

In LA ready to shoot @versusthefilm. Follow us to keep updated

Such a wonderful experience working with #GaleHarold @fotoro #Andron #comingsoon

XXX @kylieminogue #cannes2014

Bid on this #Dunhill bespoke evening jacket. Money raised goes to #SaveTheChildren, visit Christies.com/HTSI Auction ends December 11. Photos by #DamianFoxe

Good morning!! Are we already in 2015?

Last day in paradise..

Happy birthday @giampaolosgura and @brian_atwood!!!!

Today is the birthday of a person who has highly touched and inspired my life. Happy Birthday #TomFord

What a night seeing my buddy!!! Thank you for inviting me to see your amazing show. I haven't danced that much for a loooong time #HipsDontLie #RickyMartin #London

Wings

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt kortajarenajon auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

